Uber Plays the Odds

Uber reported nearly 6,000 complaints of serious sexual assault over two years in incidents that range from nonconsensual touching to rape.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing technology giant issued a report that covered incidents in 2017 and 2018. Victims were both riders and drivers, with passengers being accused of sexual assault in nearly half the reports.

While the numbers appear shockingly high, Uber points out that during that time period, 2.3 billion rides were completed – so only a tiny percentage of rides resulted in serious sexual assault or violence.

I know that makes perfect sense mathematically, but that sure is a tough sort of odds-making for a corporation to be touting.