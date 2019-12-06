Native American College With Tribal Focus Makes A Difference For Native Students

A College In Palm Desert, created for Native Americans two years ago doubled its enrollment this year. Administrators say its appeal is due in part to its mission to provide educational opportunities that aren’t usually available to Native Americans.

Reporter: Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, KPCC

Instagram To Discontinue Public "Likes" For Some Users

A couple of weeks ago Instagram said that they were going to discontinue public like counts on some of their accounts. The move is aimed to reduce the competitive aspect of the platform among young people.

Guest: Carly Severn