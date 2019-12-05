Pelosi's 'Heart Full of Love' ... and Impeachment

After announcing Democrats will draft articles of impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to a reporter who asked if she hates President Trump by saying she was raised Catholic, with "a heart full of love."

Pelosi was a long-standing opponent of impeaching Trump, but after a groundswell of outrage over the president's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, she had a change of heart.

Unfortunately at this point, it's looking more likely that Madame Speaker will have this cartoon tattooed on her arm than Senate Republicans will vote to impeach Trump.

A cartoonist can dream, can't he?