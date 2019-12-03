House Democrats Release Ukraine Impeachment Report

The Ukraine Affair

They say Trump attempted to extract concessions this year from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, conditioning engagement with him and about $391 million in U.S. assistance on commitments by Zelenskiy to launch investigations that Trump thought might help him in the 2020 election.

The White House froze the assistance for a time but ultimately released it; Zelenskiy didn't commit to the investigations that he'd discussed with Trump and intermediaries.

Democrats say the story is an abuse of power that should put Trump in peril of losing his office. The two sections of the report, about the Ukrainian pressure scheme and what Democrats call obstruction by Trump, may inform how the Judiciary Committee structures potential articles of impeachment.

The White House mocked the report and Democrats.

"Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing," said press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Republican defenders argue that the totality of events shows there was no improper exchange in the Ukraine matter and the president shouldn't be impeached.

The Minority Report

The ranking member on the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., detailed that case in a minority report released on Monday evening — the latest set of dueling documents between Republicans and Democrats on the intelligence panel.

Nunes' new report summarized Republicans' arguments that Trump was within his authority to act in the way he did; that Democrats haven't proved that Trump committed "bribery" or any other impeachable crime, as charged; and that Democrats are simply acting out of partisan animus.

"The fundamental disagreement apparent in the Democrats' impeachment inquiry is a difference of world views and a discomfort with President Trump's policy decisions," Nunes' report said.

Nunes and his colleagues also underscored during Schiff's open impeachment hearings that aid for Ukraine, although frozen, was never cut off and Zelenskiy never committed to any investigations.

Uneasiness in Kyiv

Moreover, Zelenskiy explained to interviewers this week the difficult position in which he found himself.

The Ukrainian president said he wanted to accommodate Trump, but do so appropriately, while continuing the military and other assistance Ukraine needs to continue to fight Russian and Russian-backed forces after their invasion of 2014.

"Look, I never talked to the president from the position of a quid pro quo," Zelenskiy told Time Magazine and other news organizations.

He continued: "That's not my thing.... I don't want us to look like beggars. But you have to understand. We're at war. If you're our strategic partner, then you can't go blocking anything for us. I think that's just about fairness. It's not about a quid pro quo. It just goes without saying."

Trump called Zelenskiy's remarks a vindication and Republicans also have cited Zelenskiy's earlier comments — including that he never felt "pressured" by Trump — because they say it's evidence that nothing improper occurred.