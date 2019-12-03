House Democrats Release Ukraine Impeachment Report

Impeachment Train Keeps Rolling
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and majority Democrats in the House say Trump was, in effect, caught in the act of using his official powers to benefit himself politically. That's inappropriate, they argue, and so far they appeared undeterred from impeachment.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and his members are set to take the baton on Wednesday with the next open hearing in the impeachment inquiry.
Nadler announced a panel of law school witnesses that he said will help lawmakers understand the historic and constitutional grounds for impeachment.
Democrats invited Trump to participate, but White House counsel Pat Cipollone made clear that the administration still considers the process baseless and unfair.
Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., also faulted Nadler on Monday for how late Democrats had announced their witnesses and how recklessly Collins said the majority was moving — at once speeding along but also not affording fairness or clarity to Republicans.
Republicans and the public get only about one day to review Schiff's before the Nadler hearing is scheduled to convene on Wednesday.
"For the first time in history, this committee will weigh impeachment without any evidence for us to review. Any discussion with the yet-to-be identified witnesses will, therefore, be in the abstract," Collins wrote to Nadler.
Republicans continued to plan their defense on Tuesday.
A coterie of top Trump Republican allies in the House — including Collins, Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, John Ratcliffe of Texas and others — met with Vice President Mike Pence at Pence's office in the Senate.
The White House is pleased with what it's seen and it wants more, Ratcliffe said.
"Just going to keep doing the things we have been doing," he said of Pence's message.
Democrats at Another Crossroads
Pelosi and her lieutenants have said impeachment isn't a foregone conclusion but must be the result of the ongoing process in Congress.
That's one reason they have declined to give a timetable by which they hope their work would be complete, because they argue that although they want to work as quickly as possible, the job must be done right.
Impeachment is the equivalent of a grand jury indictment — a statement by the House that it believes there's sufficient evidence for a trial in the Senate over whether Trump keeps his office.
Republicans control the Senate and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he thinks it's "inconceivable" that the sufficient 20 Republicans would side with Democrats to remove the president.
Schiff and others have argued that all they can do is what's within their power in the House and that if impeachment serves as a deterrent to a future president of the kind of activity in which Trump has engaged, it was worth doing.
Nadler also asked — in response to Cipollone's letter — why an administration that says it has done nothing wrong isn't taking part or cooperating with lawmakers' requests for information about the Ukraine affair.
"The American people deserve transparency," Nadler said.
The chairman continued: "If the president thinks [his call with Zelenskiy] was 'perfect' and there is nothing to hide, then he would turn over the thousands of pages of documents requested by Congress, allow witnesses to testify instead of blocking testimony with baseless privilege claims, and provide any exculpatory information that refutes the overwhelming evidence of his abuse of power."
Steve Inskeep contributed to this report.
