Winter Storms Prompt Flash Flood Warnings and Wind Advisories

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until early Monday morning for parts of Sonoma County. Primarily in areas that were burned by the Kincade Fire.

The weather system — which began early Saturday morning — has dumped more than 5 inches of rain in the hills west of Healdsburg, according to Weather Service officials.

"The burn scar area has just seen steady rain," said Weather Service forecaster Steve Anderson. "None of that heavy rain coming all at once, which would trigger flash floods in the region."

Anderson said the heaviest rains are currently along the Big Sur coast, which has seen more than 8 inches of rain so far.