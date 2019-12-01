Winter Storms Prompt Flash Flood Warnings and Wind Advisories
Michelle Wiley
Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 101 towards downtown San Francisco on November 27, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The heavy rain has snarled traffic and caused significant flight delays across the Bay Area. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until early Monday morning for parts of Sonoma County. Primarily in areas that were burned by the Kincade Fire.

The weather system — which began early Saturday morning — has dumped more than 5 inches of rain in the hills west of Healdsburg, according to Weather Service officials.

"The burn scar area has just seen steady rain," said Weather Service forecaster Steve Anderson. "None of that heavy rain coming all at once, which would trigger flash floods in the region."

Anderson said the heaviest rains are currently along the Big Sur coast, which has seen more than 8 inches of rain so far.

A wind advisory has also been issued until early Monday morning. The winter weather is expected to continue through the early part of the week as the weather system slides southeast.

"Thursday it looks like we'll have a little break and dry weather, and then more rain expected Friday through the weekend," said Anderson.

The weather conditions across the United States have also caused significant delays at several airports. As of noon on Sunday, the San Francisco International Airport reported more than 260 flight delays and nearly 150 cancellations.

San Jose airport officials said there have been delays due to weather conditions in other states, like New York and Colorado, but the winter storm in the Bay Area has not impacted flights so far.

On Thursday, Interstate 5 near the Grapevine was shut down due to heavy snow, causing significant traffic delays.

