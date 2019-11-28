Interstate 5 through the Grapevine in Southern California was shut down early Thursday as heavy snow softly blanketed the region.
Snow Shuts Down Grapevine, While Northern California Highways Reopen
The next storm system was expected to drop up to 2 feet of additional snow from the Sierra Nevada to the central and northern Rockies as it rolls across a large swatch of the western and central United States.
Meanwhile, northbound lanes of I-5 reopened in Northern California from Redding to all the way to the Oregon border.
Officials said Wednesday the freeway was clear and no chains are required. I-5 was closed in both directions near the California-Oregon border Tuesday, stranding hundreds of people.
The southbound lanes reopened at Ashland, Oregon early Wednesday.
Don Anderson, deputy director of the California Department of Transportation in Redding, says Caltrans and many other agencies worked hard to communicate the seriousness of the storm but that many drivers were still caught by surprise.