'We're Still Here': After 50 Years The Indigenous Occupation Of Alcatraz Still Resonates
The California Report

'We're Still Here': After 50 Years The Indigenous Occupation Of Alcatraz Still Resonates

7 min
KQED News Staff
Indians Of All Tribes Newsletters From the Occupation of Alcatraz which began 50 years ago. (Alice Woelfle)

'We're Still Here': After 50 Years The Indigenous Occupation Of Alcatraz Still Resonates

A new exhibit called Red Power on Alcatraz celebrates the anniversary of the Native American occupation of the island 50 years ago. For nineteen months the abandoned federal prison in the middle of the San Francisco Bay was home to indigenous activists protesting the government’s mistreatment of Native Americans. The Occupation was the beginning of the Native American Civil Rights Movement.
Reporter: Alice Woelfle

 

