Celebrity Chef Sings The Praises Of Electric Induction Stoves

A lot of people will cook their holiday dinners using gas, but as a way to fight climate change and reduce the carbon footprints of kitchens, some California cities are prohibiting gas appliances in new homes and restaurants. One proponent of the new regulations is celebrity chef Curtis Stone. He says though a lot of chefs hate the idea, there are benefits to going electric.

Guest: Curtis Stone

'We're Still Here': After 50 Years The Indigenous Occupation Of Alcatraz Still Resonates

A new exhibit called Red Power on Alcatraz celebrates the anniversary of the Native American occupation of the island 50 years ago. For nineteen months the abandoned federal prison in the middle of the San Francisco Bay was home to indigenous activists protesting the government’s mistreatment of Native Americans. The Occupation was the beginning of the Native American Civil Rights Movement.

Reporter: Alice Woelfle