The United Nations this week released a pretty bleak report on climate change. Its conclusions say that countries simply aren't doing enough to cut greenhouses gases. One Californian who follows climate change news carefully is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. He's the chair of a coalition of the world's largest cities which have pledged to fight climate change.
Guest: Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor
L.A. Mayor Challenges Other Cities To Tackle Climate Change
1 min
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The United Nations this week released a pretty bleak report on climate change. Its conclusions say that countries simply aren't doing enough to cut greenhouses gases. One Californian who follows climate change news carefully is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. He's the chair of a coalition of the world's largest cities which have pledged to fight climate change.
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.