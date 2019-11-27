L.A. Mayor Challenges Other Cities To Tackle Climate Change
Search
X
Donate
News

L.A. Mayor Challenges Other Cities To Tackle Climate Change

1 min
Bianca Taylor
 (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The United Nations this week released a pretty bleak report on climate change. Its conclusions say that countries simply aren't doing enough to cut greenhouses gases. One Californian who follows climate change news carefully is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. He's the chair of a coalition of the world's largest cities which have pledged to fight climate change.
Guest: Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.