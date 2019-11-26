Lone Bay Area Slaughterhouse Shuts Its Doors to Private Ranchers



“Any piece of agricultural infrastructure that is lost in our area is really going to impact the food that we are able to source and eat and provide to our friends and family,” she said. “And I think that this area in particular is very cognizant of how special it is to be able to have a choice like that.”

Herminjard, of Marin Sun Farms, said the company will revisit its decision at the end of the first quarter in 2020. But she is hoping other solutions will arise as well, like a mobile slaughterhouse facility or a permanent one through a cooperative.

That’s what Tawny Tesconi, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, is considering, too, “so that we can create a system that really makes sense for what our county mantra is all about — sustainability and good carbon footprint management.”

“I honestly think the fix is going to be in a public-private partnership,” she said. “I understand that for a private business to try to make it in a typical business model for processing and harvesting animals, it would take a lot more head than we have available on a week in Sonoma County.”

