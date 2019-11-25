With Tuesday Storm, Bay Area Pivots From Endless Dry Season to Full-On Winter

That will be the start of two days of on and off rain that will bring a half-inch to an inch of rain to most Bay Area locations by late Thursday and up to 1.5 inches to the typically wettest higher elevation sites in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains. The Santa Lucias, the coastal range that runs down the Big Sur coast, could see even higher totals.

But there's more: Cold and the possibility of snow on our highest peaks.

Temperatures will fall as the storm's cold front passes late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s Wednesday through Friday mornings, with readings in the 20s possible in some of the region's inland valleys; daytime temperatures are forecast to range from the high 40s through the mid-50s. Snow is possible on peaks and ridges above 3,000 feet.