UC Leaders Support Dropping SAT, ACT Standardized Tests Requirement

Top leaders at the University of California say they support dropping the SAT and ACT exams from admission requirements.

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol T. Christ, along with the UC system's chief academic officer, Provost Michael Brown, said Friday that research has convinced them that performance on the tests is so strongly influenced by family income, parents' education and race, that using them for college admissions decision is unfair.

"They really contribute to the inequities of our system," Christ said at a forum on college admissions at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education.

The Los Angeles Times reports the positions announced by Christ and Brown came as the UC and California State University systems reassess the use of standardized tests and dozens of U.S. universities move away from relying on them.

