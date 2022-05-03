With the possibility of rolling blackouts looming for the summer, last week Governor Gavin Newsom said he would consider delaying the 2025 shutdown of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. As the world seeks to wean itself off of fossil fuels, some climate change activists have argued that we should consider a pivot to nuclear energy. While the technology around nuclear energy has improved, fears about nuclear power and the possibility of disasters like Fukushima, Chernobyl and Three Mile Island remain obstacles. We’ll talk about the future of nuclear energy and whether it can be a viable way to combat climate change.
What Role Should Nuclear Energy Play in Combating Climate Change?
Aerial view of the Diablo Canyon, the only operational nuclear plant left in California, due to be shutdown in 2024 despite safely producing nearly 15% of the state's green electrical energy power, is viewed in these aerial photos taken on December 1, 2021, near Avila Beach, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
Guests:
David Victor, professor of innovation and public policy, School of Global Policy and Strategy, UC San Diego; adjunct professor in Climate, Atmospheric Science & Physical Oceanography, Scripps Institution of Oceanography. He’s attending COP26 as part of the UC Delegation.
Seaver Wang, co-director, Climate and Energy, Breakthrough Institute
