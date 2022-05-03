What Role Should Nuclear Energy Play in Combating Climate Change?

With the possibility of rolling blackouts looming for the summer, last week Governor Gavin Newsom said he would consider delaying the 2025 shutdown of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. As the world seeks to wean itself off of fossil fuels, some climate change activists have argued that we should consider a pivot to nuclear energy. While the technology around nuclear energy has improved, fears about nuclear power and the possibility of disasters like Fukushima, Chernobyl and Three Mile Island remain obstacles. We’ll talk about the future of nuclear energy and whether it can be a viable way to combat climate change.