Candidate Targeted by Valero Wins Benicia Mayoral Race

Benicia Councilman Steve Young, a candidate attacked by a political action committee funded mainly by the Valero Energy company, will be the city's new mayor.

The Working Families for a Strong Benicia PAC raised more than a quarter million dollars to defeat Young and support Councilwoman Christina Strawbridge. The committee said Young would put blue collar jobs, like those at Valero's Benicia refinery, at risk.

But city's voters were not swayed.

With Young leading the race with close to 52% of the vote, Strawbridge, who garnered about 31%, conceded the election Wednesday morning.

"I believe the voters reacted strongly against the negative ads and mailers that the Valero funded PAC tried to use against me," Young said.

"Hopefully, Valero will learn the obvious lesson from this result: Interference in Benicia elections will be rejected in the future as well."