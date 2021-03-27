KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

COVID cases inch up as California rushes to vaccinate millionsCalifornia employment department launches new tool to track unemployment claimsOpen season for vaccines is coming — but counties worry about supplySan Francisco to vaccinate up to 1,000 seniors in ChinatownSF judge won't order SFUSD to reopen in personCalifornia vaccinating undocumented people under 'no questions asked' policyCalifornia is expanding vaccine to ages 50 and up, followed by 16 and up
More timeline

Open Season for Vaccines Is Coming. Bay Area Counties Worry They Won't Have the Supply

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to Californians ages 50 and older on April 1, followed by all people 16 and older on April 15.

But that timeline worries Bay Area health officials who say demand is already far greater than supply.

Without more doses, the counties won’t be able to deal with the onslaught of newly eligible people, and health officials say the state has yet to provide a clear outlook of how much vaccine is on the way.

Santa Clara County vaccine officer Marty Fenstersheib said the county has the infrastructure to give out more shots, but not the doses.

“We have the capacity to vaccinate over 200,000 people a week,” he said. “We're doing probably a third of that, and we are concerned, beginning next week on April 1, when we add that additional 400,000 people, that we don't have the vaccine.”

Sponsored

The state told counties to expect supplies to increase later in April, but Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis shares Fenstersheib's concern regarding supply.

“It’s one thing to declare everyone’s eligible, it's another thing to have enough vaccine to deliver on that promise,” he wrote in an email.

San Francisco’s COVID-19 Command Center said in an email that "vaccine distribution to San Francisco’s health care providers and DPH is limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable," and that the city “only learns about its weekly allotment of doses a week before delivery."

San Francisco received just 16,000 doses of vaccine this week, and expects about the same for next week.

“Without a forecast of future allocations, planning for vaccine administration is difficult,” the health officials said.

Neetu Balram, a spokesperson for Alameda County's health department, said the county supports the continued expansion in the state framework to get more vaccines to more people more quickly.

But she noted that “vaccine supply continues to be the greatest challenge for vaccinating more Alameda County residents and workers.”

The county has administered more than 244,000 second doses. Nearly 1 in 5 residents of Alameda County age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

"Like every other county in the state, Contra Costa is waiting to see how much supply increases in the coming weeks," said Scott Alonso from Contra Costa County's health department. "We are hopeful that with additional supply coming to us, we can continue to ensure every eligible resident that wants a shot can get one."

Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, said in an emailed statement that the county is looking for “greater predictability of supply” from the state.

State officials have told the counties they hope to offer a three-week vaccine projection, which Rogers said will “help us reach eligible residents with better planning and to give residents more time to schedule or come to a vaccine clinic.”

“The current supply constraints and limited advance notice make it more difficult to reach those with less flexibility in their work, care-giving or personal responsibilities,” she said.

Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑

COVID Cases Inch Up As California Rushes to Vaccinate Millions

Even as California rushes to vaccinate millions of residents, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has ticked up this week.

The state began the week with a seven-day positivity rate of 1.7 percent. That climbed to 2 percent by Thursday, where it has hovered since.

The rise is not major, but it comes after several months of steadily declining infections.

Matt Willis, Marin County’s public health officer, says he thinks there’s a combination of factors responsible — loosening restrictions, behavior changes and more infectious variants.

The so-called California variant, which could be more infectious, is now responsible for the majority of cases in the state, he says.

Sponsored

“The counties are all reopening across the state, and as we move from purple into orange there is more opportunity for transmission,” he said.

With more restaurants and other businesses open for indoor operations, it increases the risk of exposure.

“To me, it all boils down to the fact that we need to continue to do all the things we've been doing up to this point to manage this pandemic: facial covering, social distancing, avoiding indoor gatherings,” he said. “As much as people are feeling pandemic fatigue, it's really just the home stretch here.”

Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑

California Employment Department Launches New Tool to Better Track Unemployment Claims

California's embattled Employment Development Department this week announced a new tool to track unemployment claims in greater detail.

One breakout on the dashboard shows weekly unemployment claims by county, with three Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara — included in the list of counties with the top 10 highest number of claims for the week ending March 20.

Alameda County had the most claims in the region for that week, with nearly 4,900. But that's still far below some of the heaviest hitters on the list. Los Angeles County — the state's most populous — topped the chart with over 40,000 claims over that same week.

The new dashboard comes after a tough year for the agency, which since the start of the pandemic has been overloaded with unemployment claims that it has frequently failed to pay out on a timely basis. Consecutive reports from the California state auditor earlier this year called for greater transparency from EDD on how it tracks its unemployment data.

In a press release Friday, EDD reported a current backlog of more than 152,000 applicants — those who have been waiting for at least 21 days for action on their claims.

However, that figure doesn’t include the more than 900,000 people who still need to certify their claims to prove they are still eligible for unemployment, and the up to 900,000 more with accounts that EDD froze last year because of fraud concerns, who are still trying to verify their identities.

Mary Franklin Harvin

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco to Vaccinate up to 1,000 Seniors in Chinatown

Over the next two weeks, San Francisco intends to vaccinate as many as 1,000 seniors and other eligible community members who live in Chinatown, city officials announced Friday.

As part of the city’s broader effort to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus, city health officials plan to set up a mobile vaccination station at Ping Yuen, the neighborhood's largest affordable housing facility, on April 2 and April 9.

“From the very beginning, our vaccine distribution has been focused on reaching our communities that have been hit hardest,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We know that means meeting people where they are and making vaccines not only available, but also easy to access.”

Since its launch in mid-February, the city’s mobile vaccination program has administered more than 2,000 vaccines to residents in the Bayview, Tenderloin, Excelsior, Mission, Chinatown and Western Addition neighborhoods, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Health officials are also planning some 30 additional mobile vaccination events — including the one in Chinatown — over the next three weeks, and say they are working closely with community partners to notify and make appointments for the highest-risk populations.

“We’ve been using this mobile care model for many years to serve vulnerable populations and now we are applying these practices to administering the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health.

Matthew Green

Top of timeline ↑

SF Judge Won't Order SFUSD to Reopen in Person

A San Francisco Superior Court judge on Thursday said he will not issue a preliminary injunction against the San Francisco Unified School District and Board of Education to force them to reopen public schools as soon as possible.

The lawsuit was brought on by City Attorney Dennis Herrera last month and alleged the school district was in violation of state law for keeping schools closed for in-person learning for nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Although Herrera sought a preliminary injunction to force the district and school board to come up with a plan to reopen schools for all students for the remainder of the school year, Judge Ethan Schulman denied the request.

In his ruling, Schulman said there would be "no purpose" in issuing a preliminary injunction at this point, since the district earlier this month already unveiled plans to return elementary school students to in-person learning in waves, starting on April 12.

Schulman cited a current state law recently enacted by Assembly Bill 86, noting it encourages school districts to return students to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, but doesn't require it.

Sponsored

Despite his ruling, Schulman acknowledged, "There can be no doubt as to the adverse effects of the past year on learning, particularly for students from our neediest and most vulnerable communities, not to mention the economic, emotional and physical burdens on students, parents, families, teachers and district staff."

"This lawsuit has served as nothing but a superficial distraction from the work to safely return San Francisco's public school students to in-person learning," SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews said in a statement. "Based on family responses to date, we expect to serve over 20,000 students in person by the end of April. We are working around the clock to return students to school sites and serve them in distance learning."

In addition to reopening elementary schools in waves on April 12, the district said Wednesday that it would reopen middle schools and high schools on April 26, but only for special day classes and the district's focal populations, which include newcomer students, foster youth, students who live in public housing, homeless students and students with limited online engagement.

"Obviously this was not the decision we hoped for, and we vehemently disagree with the court's reasoning. It's disheartening for us and for all the San Francisco families who have suffered under a year of remote learning," Herrera said in a statement. "While we're heartened that at least some students will have the opportunity to go back to school next month, it is still unacceptable to have no real plan for middle and high school students."

— Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

California Vaccinating Undocumented People Under 'No Questions Asked' Policy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly reiterated during a news conference Thursday that undocumented Californians are eligible for a vaccine, encouraging them to go for their shots.

"I've been in Central Valley a dozen times in the last few weeks, providing direct efforts, meeting people where they are, pop-up sites, mobile clinics, going to farms,” Newsom said. “Regardless of immigration status, no questions asked, just get shots into people's arms, stabilize population, stabilize health."

Ghaly said the state is “taking down barriers to access of the vaccine. One of those is showing documentation.”

The statements come after reports of some Southern California pharmacies refusing to administer vaccines to undocumented people.

The big news from the news conference was that California will expand vaccine eligibility for people age 50 and older beginning April 1, with all individuals 16 and older becoming eligible on April 15.

But Newsom also announced that in some areas of the state a “no questions asked” policy is going into effect for people who arrive at a vaccination appointment along with anyone who is officially eligible for a shot.

The policy is specifically designed to accommodate undocumented individuals and only applies to those living in census tracts falling into the state’s County Health Places Index Quartiles 1 and 2.

The state expects this new avenue for vaccinations will mostly be used by, but is not limited to, families.

Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑

California Is Expanding Vaccine to Ages 50 and Up, Followed by 16 and Up

California will expand vaccine eligibility for people ages 50 and older beginning April 1, with all individuals 16 and older becoming eligible April 15.

In "just a few weeks, there will be no rules, no limitations as it relates to the ability to get a vaccine administered," Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press briefing Thursday. "April 1, everyone 50 and over, April 15, everybody 16 and over."

He added that effective immediately, clinics could offer shots to family members who take eligible relatives to be vaccinated, with "no questions asked" about their own eligibility.

"If someone comes in eligible under the existing rules, but with a family member, we will accommodate the family member," Newsom said.

Still, even with increased supply, “vaccination of willing Californians will take several months,” the state said in a press release.

The state expects to receive about 2.5 million first and second doses per week in the first half of April, increasing to over 3 million in the second half. That's up from about 1.8 million per week currently.

California hopes to have the capacity to administer 4 million vaccines each week by the end of April.

“We are even closer to putting this pandemic behind us with today’s announcement and with vaccine supplies expected to increase dramatically in the months ahead," said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly in a statement. "However, we are not there yet. It will take time to vaccinate all eligible Californians. During this time, we must not let our guard down. It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance."

In the Bay Area, Contra Costa and Solano counties have already moved to letting people 50 and over make vaccine appointments.

You can watch the governor's news conference here. "I hope this is coming as positive news for those that have been waiting their turn," said Newsom Thursday, ending his prepared remarks. "And by the way, that includes myself. I will be eligible after next Thursday. And I look forward to getting the best shot. And the best vaccine is the next one available, whatever that vaccine is."

Also on Thursday, President Biden opened his first formal news conference by doubling his original goal on COVID-19 vaccines by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses by the end of his first 100 days in office. The administration had met Biden’s initial goal of 100 million doses earlier this month — before even his 60th day in office.

While seemingly ambitious, Biden’s vaccine goal amounts to a continuation of the existing pace of vaccinations through the end of next month. The U.S. is now averaging about 2.5 million doses per day and an even greater rate is possible. Over the next month, two of the bottlenecks to getting Americans vaccinated are set to ease as the U.S. supply of vaccines is on track to increase and states lift eligibility requirements to get shots.

Kevin Stark, Jon Brooks and the Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑