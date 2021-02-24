San Francisco Vaccine Expansion Includes Teachers, But Appointments Scarce

San Francisco on Wednesday opened up vaccination to education, child care, emergency service and food and agricultural workers who live or work in San Francisco. The expansion into Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan had been previously announced.

The city says, however, that a shortage of vaccine means appointments for the first of two required shots will be limited, as San Francisco has advised health care providers to prioritize second doses.

"The increase in second dose appointments puts additional strain on San Francisco’s COVID-19 vaccination network," the city said in a press release. "As more people become eligible for their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and yet supply does not increase significantly, health care providers are unable to offer as many first dose appointments."

Vaccination of teachers and education workers has been a major issue in ongoing negotiations between San Francisco Unified School District and unions over reopening classrooms for on-site instruction.

Today's move adds as many as 168,000 vaccine recipients to the 210,000 health care workers and people over 64 years of age who are already eligible, the city says.

San Francisco says 18% of residents 16 and older have now received their first dose of vaccine.

Check San Francisco's vaccination hub for eligibility information and links to appointment websites, including those from private health care providers like Kaiser and UCSF.

If you live or work in San Francisco, sign up here to get notified when you become eligible for vaccination.

—Jon Brooks