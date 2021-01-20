KQED is a proud member of
Don't worry so much about California variant, says infectious disease specialist
Advocates say poor food quality, sanitation at Santa Rita Jail add to COVID risk
California hospitalizations, positivity rate trending down
San Franciscans can now sign up to receive notifications when they're eligible for vaccine
In Oakland, a moment of remembrance for COVID victims
SF health department expects to run out of vaccine by Thursday
California investigating Moderna vaccination lot after allergic reactions
Don't Worry So Much About the California Variant, Says Infectious Disease Specialist

During a press conference on Sunday, Bay Area health officials said they are “concerned” about the rising number of coronavirus cases identified with a California variant of COVID-19. This variant is different from others identified in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

The California variant was first discovered in May and simmered in the population over the summer and fall, when the number of cases was much lower than it is now.

Known by virologists as L452R, the variant grew from 4% of the samples scientists sequenced in the first half of December to roughly a quarter in the second half of the month.

Virologists are still trying to determine if the variant is more infectious than the original coronavirus strain.

Dr. Sarah Cody, Santa Clara County’s health officer, says it’s too early to draw conclusions about the variant, which has been identified in a number of outbreaks.

“We need to lean in and do more investigation,” she said. “And that’s what we’re doing.”

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF, talked about the variant with KQED's Tara Siler on Tuesday. Gandhi says she is not worried about the effectiveness of the vaccines on the variants. Here is an excerpt from that interview, edited for length and clarity:

How concerning are these variants in terms of California's current surge?

Dr. Monica Gandhi: We only know, so far, that the so-called UK variant B117 is more infectious, and we don't know if the L452R, the California strain, is more infectious. It just happened to be the strain that is being sequenced and coming out in our latest Bay Area surge. But it may have just gotten lucky; it doesn't mean it's more infectious. It may have just been the one that was spreading as things were opening up.

How effective will the vaccines be in protecting us from these new virus variants?

Gandhi: I think it's really important to feel hopeful about the vaccines and not start getting really concerned that [the variants] are going to evade them. The reason I say that is because the two authorized vaccines we have, from Pfizer and Moderna, have the entire spike protein that you code for when the vaccine is put in your system, and you make a very complex antibody response to that spike protein.

These variants have little point mutations along the spike protein, but that doesn't mean the spike protein is totally changed. In fact, there are three mutations on the L452R variant along the spike protein, but that doesn't mean the vaccine won't work. I think that is total speculation, and we'll worry a lot of people if we stress that too much.

On that front, do you think we're underselling the vaccines?

Gandhi: I am really concerned about that. These vaccines could not be better. We thought that if we got a 50% efficacy rate, we would probably still approve it in this country, and these vaccines are 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection that's symptomatic, and almost 100% effective in preventing severe outcomes. These vaccines are amazing. Instead of worrying that these variants are going to evade the vaccine response, I'm not worried about that at all. In fact, Pfizer's done some studies with B117, and it looks like the UK variant is just fine in terms of the vaccine working. So I wouldn't speculate. I think when we keep focusing too much on the negatives, it actually could prevent people from getting the vaccine. We are lucky to have these vaccines, and we've got to get them out.

Polly Stryker, Kevin Stark and Jon Brooks

Poor Food Quality, Sanitation Add to COVID-19 Risk at Santa Rita Jail, Advocates Say

Last week, advocates hosted a virtual press conference to discuss what they say is a growing outbreak of COVID-19 in Alameda County's Santa Rita Jail in the wake of an alarming spike in cases at the facility in late December.

Legal advocates and family members with loved ones detained inside have specifically highlighted poor food quality and sanitation issues as COVID-19 risk factors for those incarcerated.

"Namira," who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution against her or her husband who is incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail, told KQED that conditions are jam-packed.

“I’d say that there are shelters for animals that are way cleaner and better,” she said. “As soon as he entered Santa Rita Jail, he started feeling sick. Initially, I said no, it’s just the environment."

But then, on the phone, she heard her spouse coughing. After talking to him, she called the main Santa Rita Jail number asking for medical attention. They told her to wait until the next morning, but she called again after a few hours.

"If there is nobody outside to be there for you — to speak on your behalf, they are very casual,” Namira said.

Read the full story.

Lakshmi Sarah

California Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Trending Down

The dreaded post-New Year's COVID-19 surge has not been as bad as California health officials had feared.

State hospitalizations are down 8.5% over 14 days, with the number of intensive care patients also easing, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday. Hospitals that had been seeing 3,500 new patients each day are now seeing 2,500 to 2,900 daily admissions — still distressingly high, but “quite a significant reduction,” Ghaly said.

The statewide positivity for the virus fell below 10% for the first time in weeks, and each infected individual is now infecting less than one other person — a recipe for an eventual decline in cases.

“These are rays of hope shining through,” said Ghaly, who also said he’s hoping things improve with the new Biden administration. "I think we're seeing that statewide, not just in certain parts that often have seen that decrease first, but (also) in some of those most heavily impacted areas like Southern California and San Joaquin Valley."

He warned that hospitals will likely experience a slight bump in patients in the coming week, but a drop by the end of the month.

The recent decreases all indicate that the state's wave of winter coronavirus cases and deaths may be beginning to crest, Ghaly said.

State officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, have referred to the winter spike in cases as the "last wave" of the virus before vaccines become widely available to the public.

Even so, California this week surpassed 3 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last January. More than 34,000 people have died in the state, including more than 6,700 people in the last two weeks.

Health officials are in a race against time, not only as patients continue to become sick and die but as the virus mutates into forms that can spread much more easily.

An L452R variant has been found in at least a dozen counties and identified in several large outbreaks in Northern California’s Santa Clara County.

The variant is one of five recurring mutations that made up a strain called CAL.20C found in more than one-third of Los Angeles County infections, researchers at Cedars-Sinai said.

To date, roughly 3.2 million vaccine doses have been shipped to the state's local health departments and health care systems, with roughly 1.5 million doses administered.

On Friday, counties across California administered the largest number of vaccine doses in one day to date, 110,505, ultimately helping the state meet its goal of doling out 1 million doses by Friday.

Delays in data reporting also mean the state's total number of administered vaccine doses is likely even higher than 1.5 million, Ghaly said.

—KQED News and wire services

Here's Where San Franciscans Can Sign Up to Receive Notifications When They're Eligible for Vaccine

San Francisco’s text message service to alert city workers and residents when it is their turn to get the vaccine is now live, along with a dashboard that details the latest statistics about how many people have been vaccinated.

City residents can sign up to receive a vaccine notification at sf.gov/vaccinenotify.

After it launched, the website went down for a short period in the afternoon. Supervisor Matt Haney, who has been critical of the city’s vaccine rollout, called the launch of the site a “mess” on Twitter.

The city hopes to open vaccine hubs at the Moscone Center, City College of San Francisco’s Ocean Campus, and the San Francisco Produce Market in Bayview, sites where the city says it can administer as many as 10,000 doses per day when they are available.

Mayor London Breed said the city’s biggest obstacle is a critical shortage of doses, and residents will still likely have to wait months before receiving their shot in the arm.

City leaders say they will use up their vaccine allotment by the end of the week. San Francisco’s system has received 102,825 doses from the federal government.

In Oakland, a Moment of Remembrance for COVID Victims

Health care workers joined community leaders and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Tuesday in a nationwide moment of remembrance for those who have died of COVID-19.

The memorial was one of many inaugural events leading up to the swearing-in Wednesday of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who was born in Oakland.

Schaaf offered condolences to the loved ones of the more than 760 victims of COVID-19 in Alameda County. She also expressed gratitude for essential workers

“Community leaders, volunteers, educators, health care workers, these are the people we celebrate today and who deserve to be part of this ceremony as we join in this national moment,” Schaaf said.

The bells of Our Lady of Lourdes church near Lake Merritt in Oakland rang out at 2:30 p.m., as the mayor and other community leaders released white doves. Similar ceremonies were held simultaneously in cities and towns across the country as Biden and Harris presided over the lighting of 400 lights on the National Mall in recognition of the lives lost.

Biden has outlined an ambitious COVID-19 response that includes a $1.9 trillion relief package. The plan sets aside $400 billion to directly address the virus, including funding for additional public health workers, support for states and an expansion of people eligible for the vaccine. Biden hopes to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine in his first 100 days in office.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 reached 400,000 Tuesday.

Alice Woelfle

 

San Francisco Department of Public Health Expects to Run Out of Vaccine by Thursday

Voicing frustration at the "inconsistent and unpredictable flow" of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the city, San Francisco officials warned that its health department would likely run out of doses within the next two days, barring the immediate arrival of additional supplies.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health, among the largest coronavirus vaccine providers in the city, has already administered nearly half of the 31,655 doses it has so far received, a rate "above the national average," Mayor London Breed said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"All of the DPH remaining vaccine doses are scheduled for individuals to receive their first or their second doses this week. And unless we get more vaccine, DPH will run out of our existing supply by this Thursday," Breed said, noting she was only speaking for the city agency, not the private health care providers also administering the vaccine. "This really shows that while we are making progress, we simply need more vaccines."

DPH is currently charged with vaccinating many of the city's front-line community health care workers, including staff at San Francisco General Hospital and low-income residents 65 and older.

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health, said there is a "really unfortunate lack of a reliable supply."

"I will give you an example," he said. "Last week, we got 12,000 vaccines. We were expecting 12,000 this week. And this week we're only getting 1,775."

Colfax attributed the delay to numerous supply and distribution hiccups at the state and federal level. The city, he said, also had to hold off on administering 8,000 doses of a recent tranche of Moderna vaccine doses after a handful of patients in a Southern California clinic experienced severe allergic reactions.

To date, a total of 102,825 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed to public and private health care providers in San Francisco, including DPH, officials said. Of those, about 28,500 doses — under 28% of the total supply — have been administered.

About 210,000 people in San Francisco are included in Tier 1A, the first group in line in the state's vaccine distribution plan.

Breed and Colfax both expressed confidence the city would soon receive larger, more frequent shipments under the incoming Biden administration. The city, they said, is still planning to open its first mass vaccination site later this week at City College of San Francisco. It also just launched a vaccine data dashboard and a new sign-up tool that notifies residents when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Despite the dearth of supply, Colfax said, some hopeful signs for the waning of the surge have emerged, with case rates and hospitalizations starting to drop.

"The trend is currently in a positive direction," he said. "But again, we will only get there if people continue to maintain the prevention precautions that we know work to slow the spread of the disease."

Echoing Breed's appeal ahead of tomorrow's presidential inauguration ceremonies, he urged residents to avoid large gatherings.

"This is no time to let down our guard," he said.

Matthew Green

California Wants to Hold Off on Vaccinations From 10% of Stock Due to Allergic Reactions

On Sunday, Dr. Erica S. Pan, the state epidemiologist, urged that providers stop using one lot of the Moderna vaccine because some people needed medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions after receiving it.

Because the vaccine is new, people who administer it monitor recipients for 15 minutes after they get a shot. At Petco Park in San Diego, six people at a massive drive-thru clinic needed medical attention in a short period of time. No other similar clusters were found, Pan said.

“Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory” pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal Food and Drug Administration, Pan said in a statement.

More than 330,000 doses from the lot, 41L20A, arrived in California between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 and were distributed to 287 providers, she said. The doses represent about 10% of the state's total.

In Northern California, Stanislaus County health officials responded to the recommendation by announcing they wouldn’t be holding vaccination clinics until further notice.

Counties across the state are pushing to get more doses faster — but some say the setback may further delay vaccinations this week.

State officials emphasize that the risk of a serious adverse reaction to the Moderna formula is very small: 1 out of 100,000 people.

Molly Peterson, KQED, and Robert Jablon, Associated Press

