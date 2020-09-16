Marin Expands Reopenings as It Moves to Less Restrictive Risk Category

Just where in the Bay Area you can get your bangs trimmed during the pandemic, or hop on a treadmill, has been a fluid, ever-changing source of befuddlement. Cities and counties have opened businesses and closed them back up again. The patchwork response in myriad California counties has meant, for months, people across the bay could get haircuts, while San Franciscans were left growing unintentional mullets.

In late August, Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a new strict reopening plan using a four-tiered, color-coded system to more easily communicate what types of businesses could open in which counties, depending on local risk factors.

Danielle Rabkin, owner of CrossFit Golden Gate, said her gym has been hammered financially by the pandemic closure. She's relieved to be able to finally open her doors again.

"Every day matters after almost six months of closure," Rabkin said. And while her business was allowed to operate outside, that's changed with the recent wildfires. "We absolutely need to move it inside with this air quality."

San Francisco’s own city-run gyms are also allowed to officially reopen, although many of those staff-only facilities at police stations, fire stations, and the Hall of Justice had been open throughout the pandemic without the knowledge of health officials.

After it was made public that those city-staff gyms were still operating, even as private gyms were told to close, San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón on Wednesday ordered them to close - just a day before Breed's announcement.

"It is critical for each department to play its role not only in protecting its own workforce but in also modeling best practices to the larger community," Aragón wrote.

Hotels, outdoor family entertainment centers, drive-in entertainment — like outdoor movies — and outdoor tour buses and boats will also be allowed to reopen in the city on Sept. 14 under rules Breed previously announced. Hotels have been open only for essential workers and unhoused people since the beginning of the pandemic.

This post has been updated to reflect new information on the rules for salons and barbershops from city officials.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)