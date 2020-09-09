Marin County Remains in Highest Risk Category for COVID-19

Officials from the California Department of Public Health notified Marin County on Monday night that it will not be able to move into a less restrictive risk category for COVID-19.

On Sept. 4, the county announced it would move from the most vulnerable, color-coded category of purple, which signifies widespread risk and is also called tier 1, to the next level up, which is red, or tier 2. But the CDPH quashed the move after reanalyzing county data.

Also on Tuesday, the state moved Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties one level up, where they join Napa and San Francisco. The other six Bay Area counties still remain at tier 1.

The state’s four-tier monitoring framework, called Blueprint for a Safer Economy, is based on virus prevalence in each county. The higher the prevalence, the greater the restrictions required on businesses and activities.

A move from tier 1 to tier 2 allows additional businesses to resume indoor operations, including restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, personal care services and museums.