Marin County Remains in Highest Risk Category for COVID-19

Officials from the California Department of Public Health notified Marin County on Monday night that it will not be able to move into a less restrictive risk category for COVID-19.

On Sept. 4, the county announced it would move from the most vulnerable, color-coded category of purple, which signifies widespread risk and is also called tier 1, to the next level up, which is red, or tier 2. But the CDPH quashed the move after reanalyzing county data.

Also on Tuesday, the state moved Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties one level up, where they join Napa and San Francisco. The other six Bay Area counties still remain at tier 1.

The state’s four-tier monitoring framework, called Blueprint for a Safer Economy, is based on virus prevalence in each county. The higher the prevalence, the greater the restrictions required on businesses and activities.

A move from tier 1 to tier 2 allows additional businesses to resume indoor operations, including restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, personal care services and museums.

Marin Public Health has requested a review of the state’s decision. A final determination of the county’s status is expected before the end of the week.

Santa Clara County Gets Green Light for COVID-19 Reopenings

Nail salons, gyms and museums are allowed to reopen indoor service in Santa Clara County, after announcements from state and county officials Tuesday that the spread of COVID-19 is declining in the South Bay.

The development comes amid good news about the spread of the virus statewide. At a midday press conference Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom pointed to continued declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a test positivity rate below 5% over the last two weeks.

"If those appear to be more promising numbers, it's because they are," Newsom said.

The steady slowing of the virus' spread has led to coronavirus patients filling just 4% of California hospital beds.

In Santa Clara County, a declining case count and test positivity rate means the county is moving from the state's purple tier, signifying "widespread" virus risk to a red tier, signaling a "substantial," but less severe community spread.

The color-coding system — which goes down to orange for “moderate transmission” and yellow for “minimal transmission” — is based on two metrics: the number of COVID-19 cases and the level of testing in a county.

So far, San Francisco and Napa counties are the only others in the red tier.

A variety of Santa Clara County businesses are now allowed to operate indoors, and if the trends hold for 14 days, K-12 schools can also open their classrooms, a development County Counsel James Williams called the "most significant of all."

"The county has done a lot of work and preparation for potential school opening," Williams added.

However, a few sectors that are allowed by the state to reopen will nonetheless remain shuttered, as the county’s risk reduction measures are stricter than state policy. These activities remain closed:

  • Indoor dining
  • Indoor movie theaters
  • Indoor gatherings, including religious services

“COVID-19 is still here. It hasn't gone away,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing officer. “The fact that we've moved into the red tier at this point doesn't change the fact that we still have to be vigilant.”

Wondering what’s allowed in your county? Check out the state’s website.

State Agency Investigating Claims of Unemployment Fraud

The state’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee approved Thursday an emergency audit and analysis of the millions of unemployment claims that have poured in across the state since the coronavirus pandemic starting shutting down sectors of the economy.

California’s Employment Development Department (EDD), which handles unemployment benefits, confirmed it is investigating growing reports of unemployment fraud.

“Fraud attempts have increased during the pandemic,” the EDD said in a statement Thursday. “Recent schemes have triggered multiple mail items with different names sent to addresses throughout the state.”

Some of the letters have reportedly contained debit cards, the EDD added.

The agency said it has paid out $77 billion in jobless benefits to Californians since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and that it is working to prevent fraudulent claims from being paid.

California Unemployment Claims Climb, Totaling Over 8 Million

Applications for unemployment assistance in California rose last week, as nearly 237,000 residents filed claims for lost jobs, according to Thursday’s report from the U.S. Department of Labor.

That brings the total number of Californians who have filed unemployment claims to more than 8 million since the coronavirus pandemic started shutting down large sectors of the state’s economy.

Even more troubling, California's unemployment claims account for more than a quarter of the nation's total of 881,000 claims filed last week.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in California was 13.3% in July — the most recent month for which data has been published. That’s down from a peak of 16.4% in May, but well above the 4% unemployment rate for the same time period last year.

Also this week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said it is adjusting how it calculates seasonal fluctuations in unemployment data to better reflect the current economic instability.

Study Finds High Rate of Infection Among Latinos at Mission BART Station

A  study conducted in San Francisco’s Mission District in August has found continued high rates of COVID-19 transmission among Latino workers.

Tests conducted at BART’s 24th Street Mission Station showed a positive test rate of 9%, compared to 2.6% in San Francisco’s population overall. The vast majority of those who tested positive at the site were Latino (93%), speak Spanish as their preferred language (85%), make less than $50,000 a year (87%) and live in high-density households (79%).

The study, which has not been published yet, tested 2,622 people overall, most of whom were residents of San Francisco. The work is a partnership between UCSF and the Latino Task Force for COVID-19, called Unidos en Salud.

Researchers cautioned that because the tests were available to everyone, it's likely that those who suspected they were sick were overrepresented, making them an unreflective "sample of Mission residents or public transit riders in general," UCSF said.

Jon Jacobo, the health committee chair of the task force, called the results "deeply painful" and "deeply frustrating to see that we, from April to now, have not been able to get a grip or a handle on something like COVID-19."

Previous testing in the largely Latino Mission District showed similarly disproportionate numbers.

Study authors say their findings reinforce the need for timely test results, low-barrier testing in places like a centrally located transit station, and social support to help people isolate if necessary.

San Francisco Announces New Reopening Plan

San Francisco on Tuesday announced its latest reopening plan, including the first steps toward resuming in-person school classes. The combined city-county devised the plan in response to California's new four-tier system, which indicates COVID-19 risk level for each county.

Indoor malls will be allowed to open at limited capacity, but haircuts, massages and nail services can resume outdoors only, even though San Francisco's relatively lower risk category allows for indoor operations.

Mayor London Breed acknowledged that would not sit well with everyone.

"We know this is not what people wanted," she said. "I sure don't want to get my hair done outside, I'm going to be honest, so I get it. But this is what we have to offer."

She left open the possibility of permitting indoor personal services by the end of September if the city continues to see a decline in cases.

Starting Sept. 9, San Francisco will also allow gyms and fitness providers to reopen in outdoor spaces only. In addition, officials are looking at opening other sectors permitted under its risk category, including hotels, indoor museums and places of worship.

Besides San Francisco, the only other Bay Area county the state has color-coded red — the second-highest risk level — is Napa. The rest of the region is stuck at purple, indicating the highest level of risk.

The city also announced it has sent more than 50 elementary schools an application for resuming in-person classes with limited capacity, to be approved in two to four weeks.

"The goal is for in-classroom learning to resume on (a) rolling basis, starting with the youngest children," the city said in a news release.

California Signs Deal to More Than Double COVID-19 Testing Capacity

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a partnership with medical technology company PerkinElmer to potentially more than double the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity while lowering costs.

The contract aims to allow an additional 150,000 tests to be performed daily, in addition to the state’s current daily average of 100,000 tests.

“What is significant in this partnership is we are demanding test results back within 24 hours — at the latest, 48 hours — and we have provisions in the contract to guarantee that turnaround time," Newsom said during a noon briefing.

Testing turnaround times have been lagging across the state with a current average of five to seven days — in some cases upwards of two weeks, according to state health officials. Slow response times mean that test results “lose their meaning and significance” and can hobble efforts to “mitigate the spread of the disease,” said the governor.

The cost of testing, as agreed upon in the contract with PerkinElmer, will range from $30.78 to $47.99 per test depending on overall volume, said the governor, compared to current testing prices in the range of $150-200. The contract will initially cost the state $100 million, with a maximum amount of $1.4 billion.

“We couldn't do what we're doing here today without additional partnerships,” Newsom said.

Newsom added, in response to a reporter’s question, that California would not be following controversial revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now advises that people who have been exposed to the virus but who don’t yet display symptoms don’t need to get tested.

