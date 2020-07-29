San Mateo County Added to State COVID-19 Watchlist

After weeks of indecision, California health officials Wednesday added San Mateo County to a watchlist of counties experiencing a troubling spike in coronavirus transmission.

If a county is on the watchlist for three straight days, it could be forced to shut down indoor operations at some businesses that only recently reopened. Counties on the watchlist are also not allowed to offer in-person classes at schools, though San Mateo County has already said it will start the school year with remote learning only.

San Mateo had been the last of the nine Bay Area counties to escape the monitoring list, even though its metrics had qualified it for listing.

“San Mateo County is experiencing an elevated case rate that exceeds the State threshold,” the California Department of Health says on its County Data Monitoring web page. “The County sees roots of community transmission related to social gatherings without sufficient physical distancing and wearing of facial coverings, as well as higher exposure for residents performing work that involves person-to-person contact and crowded housing conditions that make home isolation difficult.”

The state now wants the county to expand testing and contact tracing, find more places for those infected to isolate from their families, and prepare its hospital system for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.