Family Gatherings Are Contributing to Coronavirus Spikes, Health Officers Say

Some Bay Area health officials say family gatherings have contributed to recent spikes in cases of the coronavirus and are urging people to avoid them over the Fourth of July weekend.

Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas says a major driver of the county's current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are family and other weekend social gatherings stemming as far back as Memorial Day weekend.

"The vast majority of the people that are being reported as cases have been getting together in gatherings with extended family, with friends, that include a lot of people who are sick," Matyas said, "We're seeing clusters of cases from these gatherings."

Matyas says more than half of Solano County's total cases have come in the past three weeks, and daily hospitalizations are now the highest they've been since the pandemic began.

Alameda County Interim Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss says cases traced to social gatherings are also being observed by the county's health department.