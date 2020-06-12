KQED is a proud member of
San Mateo County Seeks Permission to Allow In-store Dining, Salon and Museum Reopenings

San Mateo County officials requested state permission to allow gyms, hotels for tourists, salons and museums to open and for restaurants to serve customers indoors.

If California approves the request,  Scott Morrow, county health officer, could issue a new shelter-in-place guidance that would accelerate the pace of San Mateo's reopening.

Friday morning, county supervisors voted in favor of asking the state for a variance during a special meeting after Morrow told them that San Mateo has met readiness criteria to reopen these businesses.

Warren Slocum, president of the board of supervisors, wrote in a letter addressed to Gov. Gavin Newsom that the county has "worked tirelessly to build testing capacity, develop a detailed contact tracing program and staffing plan, and secure sufficient personal protective equipment to deal with any future COVID-19 surge.”

“Hospital surge capacity in the County remains strong overall, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has remained stable," he said.

The state will consider the request this week.

— Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Third California Prison Reports Coronavirus-Related Inmate Death

A third California state prison has had an inmate die of a suspected COVID-19 infection as fatalities spread beyond what had been the prisons' epicenter for such deaths, officials said Friday.

An inmate from Chuckawalla Valley State Prison near Blythe in Riverside County died Thursday at an outside hospital from what appears to be coronavirus complications, officials said, although the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

It was the prison system's 15th virus-related inmate death, with 13 of those at the California Institution for Men in Chino. Officials said the first death outside that prison came Tuesday, when an inmate from the California Institution for Women in Corona, east of Los Angeles, died at an outside hospital.

Chuckawalla Valley has 990 inmates who are positive for the coronavirus. Statewide, more than 2,440 inmates have tested positive and more than 660 have recovered.

Two corrections employees have died. Nearly 500 employees have tested positive, and more than 230 of them have returned to work.

An effort to test all prison staff at San Quentin State Prison for COVID-19 began this week after 16 inmates who were recently transferred there tested positive for the virus.

— KQED News Staff and Wires

SF Dedicates Soda Tax Funds to Food Relief for Residents Hit Hard by COVID-19

San Francisco leaders announced Friday that $1.65 million raised by the city's tax on sugary beverages will be used to help fund food distribution to communities hit especially hard by COVID-19.

The program will provide funds for the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market to purchase food for community organizations that have been distributing meals, including the Bayview Senior Center and the San Francisco African American Faith-Based Coalition. Funds will also go to the San Francisco Unified School District, which has been distributing meals to students' families.

"The SF Soda Tax was designed to make San Francisco a healthier place for everyone," said Joi Jackson-Morgan and Dr. Jonathan Butler, co-chairs of the advisory committee that makes funding recommendations, in a press release. "We know that the measures we are taking to combat COVID-19, such as sheltering-in-place, mean that many of our neighbors are losing their income and ability to purchase food. We need to bridge this gap immediately."

City officials, including Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Shamann Walton and Malia Cohen, a former supervisor and chair of the state's Board of Equalization, said the program is specifically aimed to support the city's vulnerable low-income residents, seniors and undocumented immigrants, with a focus on the Bayview and Mission neighborhoods. This use of soda tax funds began in May.

The soda tax, approved by voters in 2016, levies a one cent per ounce fee on merchants who sell soda and other drinks that have added sugar. The tax also supports fresh food vouchers, school nutrition programs and physical activity programs.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Post Protest: Get Tested!

Public health officials are advising people who participated in protests to take precautions afterward to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But there is some disagreement about whether some steps go too far.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advised anyone who attended a protest to self-quarantine at home for two weeks afterward and monitor themselves for symptoms.

That “seems to me to be kind of an extreme cost for exercising constitutional rights,” said George Rutherford, an infectious disease physician at UCSF.

It’s more important that people get tested, he says.

“That way we'll actually find people who are infected rather than having hundreds of thousands of people self quarantining on the chance that they may have been exposed and may become infected,” he said.

The CDC is recommending everyone who’s been to a protest to get tested. It’s best to wait about seven days after protesting to get the most accurate results, Rutherford says.

— April Dembosky (adembosky)

California OKs Movie Theaters to Reopen With Limited Seats

California movie theaters can begin opening later this week if they limit theater capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees, under state guidance released Monday.

The guidance adds movie theaters to a long list of other businesses that can start reopening as the nation's most populous state relaxes its stay-at-home order. Restaurants, churches, hair salons and retail stores have already reopened in many counties.

Soon that reopening will expand vastly in counties that can meet certain metrics, including number of cases, positive test rates and testing and tracing capabilities. Other entertainment venues that can reopen later include bowling alleys, mini golf courses and arcades.

The state recommends movie theaters implement reservation systems, designate arrival times and designating certain seats that people can use so that moviegoers can maintain 6 feet (2 meters) of distance from other groups. Patrons should, at a minimum, wear face coverings when entering and exiting the theater or buying concessions, the state guidance says.

The state also suggests theaters use disposable or washable seat covers that are easy to clean and prop open doors so people don't have to touch handles.

Meanwhile, California is also allowing film, music and television production to resume, subject to labor agreements. Film, television and commercial production make up a significant amount of the Los Angeles economy.

—Associated Press

San Francisco Allows Outdoor Restaurant Dining Starting Friday

Beginning Friday, June 12, San Francisco will allow sit-down dining in outdoor restaurant spaces, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.

Restaurants can apply to use parts of outdoor spaces such as sidewalks, parking lanes or streets, and public parks or plazas for outdoor seating through a permitting program the city has dubbed the Shared Spaces Program.

Diners can enter a restaurant's indoor space to use the restroom or to place an order, but must otherwise remain outside, according to the order. Customers must also wear a face mask whenever they are not seated at their table.

"We are making progress in building the new environment where we are gradually reopening," said city Director of the Department of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax in a statement. "The next step of outdoor dining will rely on both restaurants and customers doing their part to take proper precautions."

The reopening of outdoor restaurants is part of the city's plan to gradually ease shelter-in-place restrictions over several months.

Additional details and requirements for restaurants are expected to be released on Friday.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Yosemite Open to Public Again Starting Thursday

Yosemite National Park is officially reopening to the public at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, after almost three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a temporary measure to manage numbers inside the park, anyone wishing to visit just for the day must purchase a pass online first, or be turned away upon arrival.

Day use vehicle reservations will go on sale through recreation.gov beginning 7 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 9. The park anticipates that reservations will go quickly, and is advising would-be visitors to be logged in and ready to get a reservation promptly at 7 a.m. People with proof of overnight reservations at hotels or campgrounds inside the park will be able to enter without buying a ticket ahead of time.

Visitors seeking wilderness permits can apply for one online by lottery two weeks in advance. Only 40% of permits — which would normally be offered on a first-come, first-served basis — are available. (Access to the Yosemite Wilderness was reopened to people with existing wilderness or Half Dome permits last week, on Friday, June 5.)

Several areas of Yosemite National Park, including popular trails, will be subject to modified opening or closed entirely. You can find the full list here. For more on how Yosemite will look and feel different to visitors, read KQED Science's story here.

— Carly Severn (@teacupinthebay)

