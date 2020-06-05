KQED is a proud member of
Sonoma County to Begin Antibody Testing

Sonoma County officials have announced that starting Saturday, June 6, the county will begin testing certain individuals for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

Testing will initially target first responders, including paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters, as well as county residents who previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus and their household members.

The county will conduct tests at the public health lab in Santa Rosa, with plans to expand to select hospitals and health centers.

While PCR swab tests reveal if someone currently has the virus, antibody tests can show who has previously been infected, including those who were asymptomatic or weren't able to get tested. Health departments can use the data to better understand the spread of COVID-19 in communities.

In a statement, the county said, "Data from the antibody testing will be used to evaluate the county’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help inform decisions around reopening. This testing is not for the general public and is being done for surveillance purposes."

The county says it will run approximately 110 antibody tests per day and hopes to test 3,500 people within the next four weeks.

Tests will be free and people can expect results with two weeks.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Oakland Expands 'Slow Streets' Program

The city of Oakland added four more intersections to its "slow streets" program Friday, allowing residents to physically distance themselves while accessing essential services or going out for walks, runs and bike rides.

Traffic safety installations were added at the intersections of San Pablo Avenue and Myrtle Street, 73rd and Garfield avenues, Bancroft Avenue and Church Street and Bancroft and 73rd avenues.

At the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Myrtle Street, the city added cones at the corners to allow for wider turning, permanent two-way crosswalk signage on the median and cones along San Pablo Avenue to close one lane at the intersection's crosswalk.

At the other three intersections, located at the Eastmont Mall, the city disabled crosswalk push buttons to reduce access to high-touch surfaces that could serve as vectors to spread the virus.

Oakland began its slow streets initiative in early April, promising a total of 74 miles of car-free streets, and has since added more than 20 miles of temporary lane and road closures throughout the city to allow residents to maintain their distance from each other and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The city may continue expanding street closures under the program into the summer. A full map of affected streets can be found here.

— Bay City News

Newsom Says Protests May Lead to Spike in Virus Cases

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he’s concerned about the increased spread of coronavirus as thousands of people in large across California to protest police violence .

The state, he added, should prepare for higher rates of positive tests because of both the demonstrations and the continued reopening of businesses.

“If you’re not (concerned), you’re not paying attention to the epidemiology, to the virulence of this disease,” he said during a visit to Stockton, where he met with Mayor Michael Tubbs and business owners to discuss systemic racism and injustices. Newsom added he’s particularly concerned about the disproportionate deaths from the virus among black Californians.

Still, California has no plans to halt its reopening efforts, though Newsom hasn’t announced any new easing of restrictions for businesses this week.

California has already allowed most counties to reopen restaurants, nail salons, churches and other businesses with restrictions. But highly anticipated guidance on schools has not been released, nor have details on the resumption of professional sports.

Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services agency, said the state is in a “range of stability” on cases and hospitalizations and is “working hard” on more guidance, and acknowledged it will be weeks before the effects of the protest on public health are fully known.

Ghaly highlighted the “importance of the freedom and liberty to protest” but added, “it does create infectious disease concern that we weren’t contending with before.”

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

San Mateo County to Revise Shelter Order, Allow for Outdoor Dining

San Mateo County public health officials have revised shelter-in-place rules to allow for outdoor dining, charter boats and for funerals to resume there this week.

According to the new order, restaurants that have been closed since the shelter-in-place order took effect will be allowed to open for outdoor dining, so long as "all equipment, plumbing and ventilation systems are operational." A supervisor or employee must also be designated to maintain health, safety and proper social distancing protocols — and must be on-site during all open hours.

Additionally, tables must be set up more than 6 feet apart, and patrons are required to wear face coverings, except when seated at a table.

Charter boats will be allowed to operate, so long as 6 feet of distance can be maintained at all times between all passengers. The passengers on the boat "must not shake hands, share food or drinks, or engage in any physical contact with each other or with the captain and crew."

Outdoor funerals can be conducted with 25 people or fewer, while indoor funerals will be allowed with 10 people or fewer.

The new rules go into effect June 6.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

More Than 28% of California's Workforce Is Eligible for Unemployment

More than 230,000 Californians filed for unemployment benefits during the last week of May 30, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Since March 14, the state has processed 4,879,725 claims for unemployment. That represents 28.2% of the total workforce of California that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program.

As of May 23, 2,773,742 total people in California were receiving unemployment benefits. That represents 16% of all eligible employees in the state.

Nationwide, initial unemployment insurance claims declined from last week by about 16.4%, but is still up significantly from last year.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley) and Lisa Pickoff-White (@pickoffwhite)

California Sets In-Person Voting Rules Under Virus Threat

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that California will establish hundreds of locations around the state where voters can cast ballots in-person, a month after he decided to send every registered voter a mail-in ballot for the November election.

The decision is an effort by the administration to balance the necessity of protecting public health during the coronavirus outbreak, while recognizing that some residents want, or need, to vote in person.

"We are committed to protecting the hard-fought right for Californians to make their voices heard this November, even in the face of a pandemic," Newsom said in a statement.

In a tweet, state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a Republican from Rocklin, northeast of Sacramento, called the order unlawful and another reason to lift Newsom’s broad emergency powers during the virus outbreak.

The governor's office said the order would ensure in-person voting options are available in sufficient numbers to allow voters to maintain physical distancing. Counties must open a minimum of one in-person voting location for every 10,000 registered voters, beginning the Saturday before Election Day. The executive order also requires ballot drop-box locations be available between Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.

As is already the case, in-person voting sites will be available in county elections offices starting 29 days before Election Day.

Read the full story from The Associated Press here.

MAP: See Which Nursing Homes Have Had Outbreaks in the Bay Area

In the Bay Area alone, 97 skilled nursing facilities and 18 residential care homes for the elderly have reported outbreaks of COVID-19,  KQED has found, part of a national trend that has seen the coronavirus taking a heavy toll on the frail and elderly, and creating stress and anxiety for their loved ones.

Statewide, as of May 31, at least 2,184 residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have died of COVID-19, according to data reported by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Social Services. That total makes up around half of the state’s coronavirus deaths.

State health officials have acknowledged that published case and death totals are less than exact. COVID-19 cases and deaths are self-reported by facility representatives, and regulators do not systematically verify them. Where facilities report under 11 infections or related deaths, the totals are reported as "10 or fewer," a practice the agencies say is necessary in order to protect patient privacy.

KQED Science has exclusively compiled an interactive map showing the exact locations of Bay Area nursing homes and long-term care facilities that have had coronavirus outbreaks, including the number of cases in each one. Check it out here.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

