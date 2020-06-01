KQED is a proud member of
Blood Bank Now Testing All Donated Blood for COVID-19 Antibodies

Vitalant, formerly known as Blood Centers of the Pacific, announced Monday that it will begin testing all blood donations for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

The nonprofit blood collection organization serves hospital patients throughout the Bay Area and has a critical need for blood donations.

Vitalant will use an FDA-authorized antibody test on each donation with the hope that it can provide local medical officials with more information on the virus.

"While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease," Vitalant chief of marketing Cliff Numark said.

Convalescent plasma, which is plasma extracted from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19, is currently being given to patients hospitalized with severe cases of the disease under the FDA's expanded access authorization. Scientists are currently studying whether treating patients with convalescent plasma can help boost  their ability to fight off the virus.

Donations of all blood types are needed. In particular, blood types O, A-negative and B-negative are critically needed in Bay Area hospitals.

Potential donors can schedule an appointment at one of Vitalant's donor centers by going to vitalant.org or calling (877) 258-4825.

– Bay City News and KQED Science

New Procedures for Dentists and Their Patients as Routine Visits Resume

As dental offices postponed routine and nonurgent care following the statewide stay-at-home order issued March 19, visits to the dentist slowed to a trickle of emergencies: a broken tooth, for example, or facial swelling.

As California entered Stage 2 of reopening in early May, the state allowed routine dental care like cleanings and exams to resume. But things don't look the same for returning patients.

In one San Francisco office, for example, using guidelines issued from the California Department of Public Health, patients will have to undergo a screening over the phone, then a temperature check outside the clinic. Those who make it inside will be issued a new surgical mask. Before getting treatment, patients will have to wash their hands and rinse with a peroxide-based mouthwash.

Meanwhile, new personal protective gear for dentists includes an N95 face mask, a face shield, a hair covering and a fresh disposable gown. Read the full story from KQED's Laura Klivans here.

 

Sonoma Sheriff Will Enforce County Health Orders After All

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Sonoma County Sheriff-Coroner Mark Essick told residents he could no longer continue to enforce the county's shelter-in-place order without further explanation from county health officials.

But in a call with KQED on Friday, Essick said he had "productive" conversations with Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase and the Board of Supervisors, and said they'd agreed to share information and increase their communication.

Essick said his office would be enforcing the stay-at-home order "exactly as we have been," and evaluating enforcement on a case-by-case basis.

So far, Essick said there have only been 13 citations for violating the county's order and 19 warnings issued since it went into effect in March.

Read the full story from KQED's Michelle Wiley here.

Family of Man Who Died of COVID-19 After Grand Princess Cruise Sues Carnival, Princess

Two family members of a man who died of COVID-19 are suing Carnival and Princess Cruises for allegedly concealing information about an outbreak on board.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ronald Wong, who boarded the Grand Princess cruise ship in San Francisco on Feb. 21, 2020 for a trip to Hawaii with his wife, Eva, in celebration his 64th birthday.

"Unbeknownst to Eva and Ronald when they boarded, the cruise ship had been infected with the coronavirus," said lawyer Nanci Nishimura, who filed the suit. "What they also didn't know? That there were 62 other passengers from the previous Mexico cruise and the 1,000 crew members who were also exposed to the coronavirus onboard the Hawaii cruise."

The complaint alleges that Carnival and Princesses Cruises staff were aware of the potential infection on board, and allowed them to board anyway.

"They knew what was going on," said Nishimura. "It was spreading already, it was worldwide already. It didn't need a special label like 'pandemic.' These people knew and they also knew from prior experience that a cruise ship is like a petri dish."

The lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, is seeking damages for negligence, wrongful death and a survival action.

Princess Cruises would not comment on pending litigation.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Newsom Addresses Floyd Killing, Counties Reopening

During his briefing on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered an emotional response to the killing of George Floyd, and continuing protests in Minneapolis and around the country. Floyd was killed on May 25 by a police officer who has now been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Newsom choked back tears as he shared his children’s reactions to posts on social media about Floyd's death. In anticipation of possible protests over the weekend, the governor urged Californians to express themselves “thoughtfully and gently, but forcefully.”

Turning to the pandemic, the governor repeatedly stressed that although state officials have issued guidance on how California should reopen, the pace of reopening will be determined by officials at the local level.

“We put out the how, counties decide when,” said Newsom.

Newsom also said that 1.8 million people in California have been tested for the coronavirus so far, adding that the state has gone from performing around 2,000 tests a day, to over 50,000.

The governor gave a breakdown of positive cases and deaths by race, showing that 54.6% of cases, and 38.5% of deaths, were among Latino residents, while Latinos make up 38.9% of California's population, according to state data.

— Alexandra Hall (@chalexhall)

UCSF Expands Testing Study to Bayview, Sunnydale, Visitacion Valley

UCSF will begin providing COVID-19 testing to three areas in San Francisco that have been hard hit by the pandemic, the university said Thursday.

Testing will be made available in the Bayview, Sunnydale and Visitacion Valley neighborhoods as part of a partnership between UCSF, San Francisco and the state of California.

Residents in these areas have been "disproportionately affected by higher rates of contraction and spread of COVID-19," and have seen existing issues, like homelessness, unemployment and food access exacerbated by the pandemic, the university said in a press release.

As with previous research conducted by UCSF in San Francisco's Mission District, the new study will seek to understand the local impacts of the virus.

Testing in the Bayview will take place over this weekend, May 30-31, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., at the Leola M. Havard Early Education School.

Testing for Sunnydale and Visitacion Valley will be held on June 1-2 at Herz Playground in McLaren Park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The goal, according to UCSF, is to test 800 individuals over the four-day period.

A separate effort to test homeless individuals in the Bayview neighborhood is also underway. Those tests will take place on June 6-7 at a location to be determined.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Draft Plan Details How State Will Reopen Schools, Districts Balk at Costs

A draft plan of how Gov. Gavin Newsom expects schools to reopen safely in the coming school year is being met with skepticism from districts across the state, which are facing deep budget cuts.

The details of the plan, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and EdSource, show the state giving significant leeway to individual districts to work in tandem with their public health departments on what best safety practices would be. However, recommendations include students and teachers wearing masks, hand washing stations, staggering student arrival times and the spacing of students from each other and teachers in classrooms both inside and outside.

Demetrio Gonzalez, president of the United Teachers of Richmond, questioned how following the governor's directives would be possible, given looming budget cuts.

"How can we have an open schools with decreased class sizes, with new schedules, with more technology, when actually the state is proposing cuts for education and for districts like ours?" Gonzalez asked. "We're already facing a deficit and constraints in the budget."

Teachers unions have expressed concern about teacher safety if schools reopen, especially if they're expected to take on the role of nurses in administering temperature checks — something that State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has said would be needed.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has said it will not consider reopening school campuses without additional resources to ensure safety, including "a robust system of COVID-19 tracing and contact tracing." The district currently serves 825,000 students.

The California Department of Education said it would release guidelines for schools soon. The governor's office has said the plan is a draft and is not final.

— Julia McEvoy (@juliamcevoy1)

