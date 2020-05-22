Solano County to Reopen Restaurants for Dine-In

Solano County announced Thursday that it will move further into phase 2 of reopening, allowing for in-restaurant dining and in-store retail shopping starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

The county received approval from the state Wednesday night to expand the number of businesses allowed to resume operations, provided they meet the state's reopening guidelines.

Shopping malls, swap meets and office-based businesses will also be permitted to reopen with social distancing modifications in place.

Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas said that even with some restrictions loosening, residents should continue to limit their activities to only what's essential and shouldn't plan gatherings.

"The disease that we are trying to protect people from continues to be transmitted in our communities," Matyas said. "So unfortunately we are not at a place yet as we are approaching Memorial Day weekend where people should feel free to go socialize. Those restrictions remain in place."