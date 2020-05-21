As 'Quarantine Fatigue' Sets In, Some Look to Harm Reduction Model for Socializing

While Bay Area counties this week loosened stay-at-home restrictions to allow for some shopping and other activities, public health officials say meeting in person outside of essential tasks is still too risky.

But, as "quarantine fatigue" sets in, some observers are starting to opine that it's unrealistic to expect people to abstain from socializing much longer, and they are suggesting more of a harm reduction approach to keeping individuals socially distanced

"People are going to start seeing their friends," said California state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. "And we have to acknowledge that that is the reality of human existence, and we can't pretend otherwise. I think it is important in the near future for the state and for Bay Area officials to start giving more precise guidance about how you reduce risk."

If you are determined to socialize despite public health recommendations, there are ways to reduce your risk. Read the full story from KQED's Lesley McClurg here.