KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

No, you're not imagining things: traffic is backCOVID-19 Outbreak overwhelms Vallejo skilled nursing centerStanford launches study of drug to treat mild cases of COVID-19Half of California's 15,000 leased hotel rooms for the homeless are sitting emptyMarin-based Glassdoor to lay off 30% of its workforceParking lots partially reopen at 27 California state parksSonoma County health workers say reopening was rushed
More timeline

Stanford Launches Study of Drug to Treat Mild Cases of COVID-19

Doctors at Stanford Medicine have launched a clinical trial to test a new treatment for recently diagnosed COVID-19 patients. The drug, called interferon-lambda, has been previously studied in hepatitis patients, and can be given as a single dose injection in an outpatient setting.

Dr. Upinder Singh, professor of infectious diseases at Stanford and the study's co-lead, says while most of the experimental treatments for COVID-19 have focused on hospitalized patients with severe cases, it’s also important to design treatments for people with more mild cases.

“During the time that they're sick, they have virus in their nose and they're shedding virus into their environment,” Singh said. “And so they are a really good conduit to spreading infection.”

Roughly 80 percent of people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 have mild to moderate symptoms, she says.

Singh says developing treatments for recently diagnosed patients with less severe cases could help contain the virus as the country continues to loosen stay-at-home orders.

Sponsored

Interferon-lambda has potential as a SARS-CoV-2 treatment, Singh says, because it activates a response in infected cells that makes them less hospitable to the virus.

The study plans to enroll 120 patients in the placebo-controlled trial.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Top of timeline ↑

No, You're Not Imagining Things: Traffic Is Back

Bay Area streets and highways, like those across the country, emptied out overnight when coronavirus shelter-in-place orders were imposed two months ago.

The low point for traffic came in early April when total miles traveled in most Bay Area counties fell by 80 percent or more from January levels.

But statistics from transportation analysis firm Streetlight Data  show that the cars are coming back. Yes, this means more of us are starting to drive again.

A KQED analysis of Friday traffic over the last five weeks finds that miles traveled have increased 60 percent since the April low point.

That’s still below "normal" vehicle volumes for the Bay Area. But one sign that more of us are hitting the road: Caltrans activated the Bay Bridge metering lights on Monday — for the first time in two months.

— Dan Brekke

Top of timeline ↑

COVID-19 Outbreak Overwhelms Vallejo Skilled Nursing Center

Eleven patients have died and more than 130 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Windsor Vallejo Care Center, a skilled nursing facility in Solano County.

This one nursing home in Vallejo now accounts for nearly 70% of coronavirus deaths in the county.

At Windsor, nine of the patients who died were already on comfort care — meaning their lives were nearing their end before they were infected, according to heath officials.

County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas says many of the COVID-positive residents have been asymptomatic, and some patients have recovered.

When the outbreak began, Matyas said Solano planned to test only workers at nursing care facilities across the county. Now the county will expand testing to workers and residents at long-term care homes in coming weeks.

Windsor Vallejo did not provide comment to KQED.

— Molly Peterson (@mollydacious)

Top of timeline ↑

Half of California's 15,000 Hotel Rooms for the Homeless Are Empty

California has leased 15,000 hotel and motel rooms, mostly for people experiencing homelessness, but about half of them are sitting vacant, The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.

Figures from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office obtained by the Los Angeles Times revealed that 7,919 hotel rooms are full, leaving the remaining 7,700 empty. At most, the filled rooms are providing shelter for less than 5% of California's 151,000 unhoused individuals, the paper calculated.

Even before the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the homelessness crisis persisted as a top issue in California, and particularly in the Bay Area.

Bay Area counties have mobilized resources to protect residents who are homeless during the pandemic, including leasing hotel rooms, RVs or other temporary shelters. But advocates for people experiencing homelessness in the region have told KQED that officials are struggling to implement health and safety guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

In San Francisco, officials recently launched city-sanctioned open-air encampments called "safe sleeping sites" to prevent another shelter outbreak and help unhoused people remain socially distant.

Sponsored

Last week, Newsom unveiled his revised budget, which scales back his plan to address housing and homelessness in California. However, the proposed plan would still fund the purchase of the leased hotel and motel rooms and turn them over to local governments to transition them into permanent supportive housing.

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

Top of timeline ↑

Mill Valley-Based Glassdoor Cuts 30% of Its Workforce

Mill Valley-based job search company Glassdoor has laid off 30% of its workforce, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.

Glassdoor has cut 300 people, most of them in Chicago. In an email sent to employees, CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong wrote recent cost cuts were not enough to avoid layoffs.

"Employers as a whole have dramatically reduced their recruiting, and it is not clear when this will recover," wrote Sutherland-Wong.

But compared to some, Glassdoor employees will walk away with a comfortable severance package: three months' pay, their laptop from work and health care costs covered through the end of the year.

— Jasmin Purifoy

Top of timeline ↑

Parking Lots Partially Reopen at 27 California State Parks

The parking lots of 27 California state parks have partially reopened, weeks after 280 state parks and beaches closed their parking lots to discourage non-local visitors, officials said Tuesday.

Parking lots were partially reopened at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County, several state parks in Santa Cruz County, as well as some in Sonoma County, including Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Austin Creek State Recreation Area, Jack London State Historic Park and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

Gloria Sandoval, deputy director of public affairs for California State Parks, said even though there is increased access at some parks and beaches, officials still encourage people to stay close to home.

"State Parks will continue to monitor visitation and physical distancing across the system ,and if unsafe conditions develop, park units may close again," she said.

Visitors are also advised to check online to see if the park or beach they want to visit is open before leaving home, what new visitor guidelines are in effect and if parking is available, she said.

Sponsored

As of Tuesday, 36 parks were closed and 244 were open though campgrounds, restrooms, visitor centers and other facilities remain closed at all state parks.

For a list of parks that now have limited parking, read the full Associated Press story here.

Top of timeline ↑

Sonoma County Health Workers Say Reopening Was Rushed

A group of health professionals held a press conference Tuesday to call out the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for choosing to apply for a state waiver to further lift COVID-19 restrictions, saying basic health safety protocols are not yet being evenly applied.

Front-line workers around the Bay Area are still working in hazardous conditions without adequate protective personal equipment (PPE), and specifically N95 medical respirators, said H-PEACE (Health Professionals for Equality and Community Empowerment), a group of doctors and nurses throughout the Bay Area.

"Current PPE issues in Sonoma County should cause leaders to pause," said Jennifer Herman, a family nurse practitioner. "We're in Stage 2, which means we ought to have met Stage 1. We think that an important step has been skipped."

That step was ensuring that all essential workers are provided with adequate safety gear on a regular basis. But now the definition of "adequate" seems to be in question. H-PEACE says medical centers are using recently downgraded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that allows hospitals to provide surgical masks instead of more protective N95 respirators based on scarcity conditions.

"How can we justify using metrics of scarcity, especially when our hospitalization rates are so low?" Dr. Jennifer Fish said.

The group called on the county to create a front-line worker task force that officials would consult before making major decisions regarding public health mid-pandemic.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑