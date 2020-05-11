Federal Officials Urge Testing Everyone at Nursing Homes; In Bay Area, That's a Ways Off

White House task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is recommending expanded and universal testing for COVID-19 among nursing home residents and staff, regardless of whether they have symptoms, according to the Associated Press.
Earlier this month, the California Department of Public Health recommended prioritizing testing at nursing homes — but only the San Francisco Department of Public Health has mandated testing with a public order.
As of May 11, state officials report 977 nursing home patients and 19 nursing home workers have died related to COVID-19, with nearly 10 thousand sickened since the start of the pandemic. State-licensed adult and senior-care facilities report at least 229 more deaths as of May 9.
Counties don’t regulate assisted living, nursing homes, and other group housing situations — but in the Bay Area, health departments have developed “task forces” and “strike teams” who advise these risky places about ways to mitigate and control the spread of the coronavirus.
— Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)