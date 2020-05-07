Coronavirus Forces Californians Off Road, as Tele-Everything Becomes New Climate Option

On the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that some retailers could reopen for curbside pickup and delivery, public health officials from six Bay Area counties issued a reminder Thursday that stricter local regulations would not be lifted.

The counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, together with the city of Berkeley, said in a press release that they would "carefully" evaluate the governor's latest move to ease the shelter-in-place order.

Most notably, the press release said, "The Bay Area orders do not currently permit curbside pickup from non-essential, non-outdoor businesses, and that is not allowed to begin on Friday, May 8."

Many residents have been eagerly awaiting any relaxing of orders to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the six counties urged greater caution, saying, "The coronavirus pandemic is still well underway."

In loosening the statewide restrictions, the governor said earlier this week that localities with stricter orders — like the Bay Area — will be allowed to continue enforcing their regulations.