Coronavirus Forces Californians Off Road, as Tele-Everything Becomes New Climate Option

California’s statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus is providing Californians with a window into a world in which the majority of cars are off the road. Environmentally, it’s been a boon.
Researchers at the UC Davis Road Ecology Center found that after a statewide stay-at-home order in March and mid-April, the total vehicle miles traveled in the state declined by 75%, with a corresponding reduction in planet-warming gases and smog. As workers, doctors, patients, students and teachers use the internet and tools for connecting remotely to go about their business, some environmentalists are seeing an opportunity for a new way to help the state achieve its climate goals. Read the full story from KQED's Kevin Stark here.
