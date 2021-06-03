KQED is a proud member of
AC Transit Cuts Social Distancing Requirement on Buses to 3 Feet

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will reduce the physical distancing requirement aboard its buses to 3 feet starting next week.

The transition from 6 feet to 3 feet will start Monday, according to AC Transit, and is a result of falling coronavirus cases and increased vaccination in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The transit agency has mandated that riders keep 6 feet of distance between them since March 2020.

The reduction in minimum distance for passengers will enable AC Transit to double its rider capacity on all of its buses. Currently, the agency's standard buses can carry 10 riders while its largest buses can carry 24.

Riders who live in the same household are not subject to the distancing requirement, AC Transit says. All buses are also equipped with free face coverings, hand sanitizer and air filters to improve air flow and ventilation.

—Bay City News

'We Are Out of the Woods': Breed Focuses on Pandemic Recovery in New SF Budget

San Francisco Mayor London Breed unveiled her $25.9 billion budget proposal for the next two years – $13.1 billion for FY 2021-22 and $12.8 billion for FY 2022-23 – on Tuesday before a crowd in Chinatown.

The mayor's financial strategy focuses on accelerating the city's economic recovery from COVID-19 while supporting response efforts to the pandemic. She also stressed the importance of maintaining the city’s reserves.

"We are out of the woods," said Breed. "But one thing we learned over the last year, we never know what lies ahead."

Breed used the same expression to describe pandemic risk levels in the city.

"I can finally declare with pride and confidence that we are literally out of the woods," she said. "But keep your mask on.”

Breed said she plans to spend around $477 million over the next two years on pandemic-related efforts.

Among those initiatives are food security programs, small business support, backfilling the loss of hotel tax revenue for the arts and addressing student learning loss with a focus on communities in the city that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

New or expanded initiatives include an income pilot program for transgender people, and a “community ambassadors” program to provide assistance to people in need in downtown San Francisco, including the mid-Market corridor and waterfront areas.

“These are ambassadors who are watching our blocks, making calls for services for those who are struggling, giving directions to those who are lost, offering a friendly face to those who are in need," Breed said.

Breed’s proposed budget also includes major investments in affordable housing, mental health services and public safety, notably the creation of an Office of Justice Innovation aimed at preventing violence, supporting victims and exploring alternative responses to non-criminal activity.

"The new Office of Justice Innovation that will coordinate the city's response to victims across all communities, including targeted support for the API community," Breed said.

The mayor’s budget also seeks to address homelessness by expanding the work started through the city’s Homelessness Recovery Plan to create housing for 6,000 unhoused people. The proposed budget will next go to the Board of Supervisors.

"The decisions we make in this budget will have huge consequences for the future of our city, perhaps unlike any before us," said District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney, who also chairs the city’s Budget and Appropriations Committee. "We have the opportunity to shape the future of San Francisco right now."

- Chloe Veltman

Solano and Marin Prepare to Move Ahead with Reopening Next Week

Solano County could soon catch up to the rest of the Bay Area by moving out of the state’s more restrictive red tier.

County officials say they could move into the orange tier as soon as next week, as vaccinations increase and the county's seven-day positivity rate continues to hold below 5%, a necessary threshold set by the state.

"Solano County entered the first of the required two consecutive weeks of improved metrics to qualify for the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy," the county said in a press release. If the numbers hold steady or improve for another week, the county will likely change tiers by June 2.

Solano County is the only Bay Area county that hasn’t moved into the orange tier.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to fall in Marin County, and officials there say they are “hopeful” they will join San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties in moving to the least restrictive yellow tier.

“We are cautiously optimistic Marin County will move into the yellow tier on Tuesday,” Laine Hendricks, a county spokesperson, wrote in an email to KQED.

Moving ahead in the state's tier system could allow businesses a jump-start on reopening ahead of June 15, when state officials expect to fully lift restrictions across California.

Kevin Stark

SFUSD Parents Can Enroll Kids in Free Summer Camp — Deadline Is Monday

Families with children in San Francisco Unified School District schools are invited to register their kids – from kindergarten through 12th grade – for free summer camp, as long as they do so by 8 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

There are 2,872 slots available for summer camps at 25 different agencies. The summer camp slots are available through the city’s Summer Together initiative.

“We acknowledge that our SFUSD families have experienced significant loss this past year. And we wanted to do whatever it took to help some of these children and families,” said Maria Su, executive director of San Francisco’s Department of Children, Youth and Their Families, which runs the Summer Together program.

In April through early May, families with the greatest need — those who are experiencing homelessness, low-income families, those from historically impacted communities — were given priority registration.

All programs are free and are either in-person or virtual with a range of school subjects and activities. SFUSD-based programs will run from June 7 through July 16. All other summer programming will run from June 14 through Aug. 13.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance saying that at summer camps where everyone has been fully vaccinated, campers can sing, play sports and weave baskets mask-free – except where required by local law.

- Marnette Federis and Gabriella Frenes

Bay Area Health Officials Encourage People to Get Other Vaccinations at Same Time as COVID Shot

Consider it an invitation to a one-stop vaccination extravaganza.

Bay Area public health leaders on Friday said they support recently revised immunization guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that deem it safe for children and adults to receive other vaccines at the same time they get jabbed with their COVID-19 inoculation.

The Association of Bay Area Health Officials, which includes health officers from 12 counties in and around the Bay Area, is encouraging health care providers to routinely recommend other child and adult vaccines to patients receiving COVID-19 shots.

Out of an abundance of caution, the CDC had previously recommended that COVID-19 vaccines be administered independently, with a minimum interval of 14 days before or after administration of any other vaccines.

"Now that we have substantial data and real-world experience with the COVID-19 vaccines, we feel confident that it is safe for everyone to get immunized simultaneously against COVID-19 and other vaccine-preventable diseases," the group said in a statement.

Dr. Chris Farnitano, health officer for Contra Costa County, said a lot of people have delayed getting care and regular immunizations during the pandemic.

"This new guidance will make it easier for people to catch up on any immunizations they’re due for when they get a COVID-19 vaccine at their provider’s office," he said in the statement.

Matthew Green

California Offering Cash Prizes for the Lucky and Vaccinated

Ten people.

$1.5 million each.

All they need is a little luck.

And ...

A little vaccine.

If this sounds like the world's most boring reality show, well, it's coming to California, and it's for a good cause. In what the state is calling "Vax for the Win," an incentive program for residents to get their shots before the planned June 15 elimination of nearly all COVID restrictions, the state will distribute $116.5 million in cash prizes to people who are at least partially vaccinated.

The rules:

Any resident 12 and older with at least one shot is automatically entered to win one of 30 $50,000 cash prize drawings on June 4 and June 11.

Then, on June 15, $1.5 million will go to each of 10 winners.

But wait. There's more ...

Starting Thursday, "the next 2 million people who begin and complete their COVID-19 vaccination" will receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card, the state said. If you win, you'll get a message with a redemption code sent to your mobile phone or email address. Those without either can call 1-833-993-3873, seven to 10 days after their final dose.

Any winners of the contests who have received only a first shot will have to complete their immunization in order to collect a prize. For the lucky vaccinated under 18, the money will go into a savings account until they come of age.

"Can be for your education, can start a business," Gov. Gavin Newsom offered Thursday, after announcing the program. "You can dream a little bit differently. You can help support your friends, family. Can do the right thing and set aside most of that money, maybe give it to charity. But that will be your decision."

About 63% of Californians ages 12 and older are at least partially vaccinated, according to the state, with an estimated 12 million eligible people who have yet to get a shot.

In terms of awesome vaccine-related lottery names, California has to compete with VaxCash in Maryland, Vax and Scratch in New York, and Take Your Shot, Oregon, among others. On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman won $1 million in Ohio's Vax-a-Million contest.

Jon Brooks

San Francisco to Start Accepting Rent Relief Applications on Friday

On Friday, San Francisco will begin accepting applications to its rent relief program for residents struggling with housing insecurity due to the pandemic. The city has over $60 million in federal funds to distribute to renters and landlords who have experienced COVID-related financial hardships. The program is in addition to the state's rent relief program, which is due to distribute $30 million in aid to San Franciscans.

To qualify, residents must have a household income at or below 80% of the city's median income of $102,450 for individuals (approximately $81,960) and $146,350 for a family of four (approximately $117,080), and must have been eligible for unemployment benefits or experienced household income reduction.

The city said the program is designed to reach the most vulnerable tenants, including people who have extremely low incomes or have been homeless.

"We need to work together with the city to make this program a success, and reach folks who may be skeptical that the government is there for them," said Gen Fujioka of the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition earlier this week. "And we need to work together to make sure the system is accountable."

Funds provided by the program will cover unpaid rent for April 2021 and after (apply here). For those needing help with unpaid rent from April 2020 to March 2021, the city encourages people to apply to the state’s Housing Is Key program (apply here).

In their application, tenants can provide a past-due rent notice, an eviction notice or something that documents an unhealthy or unstable living situation. Those who are part of a sublease agreement can also apply, as long as the landlord can confirm that the applicant lives and rents on the property.

According to the program’s website, it may take two to three weeks for an application to be processed. It may then take an additional two to six weeks to receive the aid.

Several community-based organizations can help tenants fill out their applications. To connect with one, call 311 or contact the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition.

KQED's Erika Kelly and Bay City News

