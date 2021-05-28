KQED is a proud member of
California Offering Cash Prizes for the Lucky and Vaccinated

Ten people.

$1.5 million each.

All they need is a little luck.

And ...

A little vaccine.

If this sounds like the world's most boring reality show, tough, because it's coming to California and it's for a good cause. In what the state is cleverly calling "Vax for the Win," an incentive program for residents to get their shots before the planned June 15 elimination of nearly all COVID restrictions, the state will distribute $116 million in cash prizes to people who are at least partially vaccinated.

The rules:

Any resident 12 and older with at least one shot is automatically entered to win one of 30 $50,000 cash prize drawings on June 4 and June 11.

Then, on June 15, $1.5 million will go to each of 10 winners.

But wait. There's more ...

Starting Thursday, "the next 2 million people who begin and complete their COVID-19 vaccination" will receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card, the state said. If you win, you'll get a message with a redemption code sent to your mobile phone or email address. Those without either can call 1-833-993-3873, seven to 10 days after their final dose.

Any winners in the contests who have received a first shot only will have to complete their immunization in order to collect their prize. For the lucky vaccinated under 18, the money will go into a savings account until they come of age.

"Can be for your education, can start a business," Gov. Gavin Newsom offered Thursday, after announcing the program. "You can dream a little bit differently. You can help support your friends, family. Can do the right thing and set aside most of that money, maybe give it to charity. But that will be your decision."

About 63% of Californians ages 12 and older are at least partially vaccinated, according to the state, with an estimated 12 million eligible people who have yet to get a shot.

In terms of awesome vaccine-related lottery names, California has to compete with VaxCash in Maryland, Vax and Scratch in New York, and Take Your Shot, Oregon, among others. On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman won $1 million in Ohio's "Vax-a-Million" contest.

Jon Brooks

San Francisco to Start Accepting Rent Relief Applications on Friday

On Friday, San Francisco will begin accepting applications to its rent relief program for residents struggling with housing insecurity due to the pandemic. The city has over $60 million in federal funds to distribute to renters and landlords who have experienced COVID-related financial hardships. The program is in addition to the state's rent relief program, which is due to distribute $30 million in aid to San Franciscans.

To qualify, residents must have a household income at or below 80% of the city's median income of $102,450 for individuals (approximately $81,960) and $146,350 for a family of four (approximately $117,080), and must have been eligible for unemployment benefits or experienced household income reduction.

The city said the program is designed to reach the most vulnerable tenants, including people who have extremely low incomes or have been homeless.

"We need to work together with the city to make this program a success, and reach folks who may be skeptical that the government is there for them," said Gen Fujioka of the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition earlier this week. "And we need to work together to make sure the system is accountable."

Funds provided by the program will cover unpaid rent for April 2021 and after (apply here). For those needing help with unpaid rent from April 2020 to March 2021, the city encourages people to apply to the state’s Housing Is Key program (apply here).

In their application, tenants can provide a past-due rent notice, an eviction notice or something that documents an unhealthy or unstable living situation. Those who are part of a sublease agreement can also apply, as long as the landlord can confirm that the applicant lives and rents on the property.

According to the program’s website, it may take two to three weeks for an application to be processed. It may then take an additional two to six weeks to receive the aid.

Several community-based organizations can help tenants fill out their applications. To connect with one, call 311 or contact the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition.

KQED's Erika Kelly and Bay City News

San Francisco, Berkeley Schools Plan to Fully Reopen in the Fall

San Francisco and Berkeley parents can now plan on sending their kids back into classrooms full time next school year.

San Francisco Unified School District announced Tuesday that it's "preparing for a full return to in-person learning for all students on August 16, 2021."

"Given what we know now, everyone, families, staff and students, should plan for a full return to in-person learning in the fall,” said Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews in a press release.

The district said every school will start at either 7:50 a.m., 8:40 a.m. or 9:30 a.m., with varying end times. Schools will also have one early release day per week to accommodate teacher professional development and planning.

The change in start times is being implemented to comply with Senate Bill 328, a state law requiring later start times for middle and high schools. "Research shows that later start times can improve teens’ physical health, mental health, and academic performance," the district said.

You can view a list of start and end times for each school here.

Berkeley Unified School District still has to negotiate with its teachers union, not over COVID protocols, but over the regular teachers contract that is up for renewal.

The district also said it will have contingency plans in place in case of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that he will not extend the law that allowed for distance learning during the pandemic, some students may continue to learn remotely, via independent study.

Berkeley and San Francisco schools say they are exploring that option, pending state directives, at least until all children have the chance to be vaccinated.

Julia McEvoy and Jon Brooks

San Jose Reopens Some Libraries After 14-Month Hiatus

Seven branches of the San Jose Public Library system reopened on Monday for limited indoor services after a 14-month hiatus. Residents will be able to reenter those locations to browse library shelves, check out books and tech devices, access public computers and printers and chat with staff to answer reference questions.

The branches that welcomed back patrons today include Alum Rock, Biblioteca Latinoamericana, Joyce Ellington, Tully Community, Alviso, Evergreen, and West Valley branch libraries.

"This is the first time people will finally have access to our library buildings. They could walk to the buildings. They could go to any bookshelf, browse the collection, and check out materials," said Elizabeth Castañeda, spokesperson for the San Jose Public Library.

Those seven branches will reopen at 50% capacity and will be open 1-6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Patrons are allowed to browse the collections but can only stay in the library for an hour each day.

No lounging is allowed but library computers have been made available to patrons for 45-minute sessions. Other tech services like free Wi-Fi and library printers are available once again. The restrooms in all seven libraries will also reopen.

"That's one of the things people will really be able to enjoy when they walk back into our buildings," Castañeda said. "They might not have access to [these services] in their homes."

She said the first goal is to reopen all branches but hopes that the various in-person social services SJPL offered before the pandemic, like career counseling and adult literacy workshops, will eventually return.

The Oakland Public Library system had previously reopened its doors for select browsing services on April 16 and the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library followed on May 3. More information on the reopening plan of SJPL can be found here.

Bay City News and Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Nurses at Chinese Hospital Plan to Strike, Denouncing Poor Working Conditions

Nurses at San Francisco's historic Chinese Hospital say they plan to strike Tuesday to protest poor working conditions and to push for a fair contract with hospital management.

Nurses say low staffing and issues with patient safety have hindered recruitment efforts for new registered nurses for the more than 100-year-old hospital, which aims to offer culturally sensitive and affordable healthcare to the local Chinese community.

Sherry Yee, a nurse at Chinese Hospital, says their effort for better working conditions, like providing nurses with meal and break relief, is aimed at helping their patients.

“We love the patients we take care of everyday and that’s why we’re fighting very hard to get this contract that ensures that we’re able to equip ourselves to care for them safely and efficiently," Yee said.

Yee says the nurses voted to unionize under National Nurses United in August of 2019, representing more than 100 nurses at the facility. They haven’t been able to reach an agreement with Chinese Hospital since beginning collective bargaining in February 2020, the union says.

Hospital management did not return a request for comment.

Gabriella Frenes

SF's Grace Cathedral Holds In-Person Services for the First Time Since Pandemic Began

For the first time since March 2020, Grace Cathedral in San Francisco opened its doors to its congregation for in-person service.

Sunday, roughly 200 masked congregants entered the historic cathedral for mass.

John Wolf has been attending services at the cathedral for years.

"Glad to join together with so many loved ones. When we join together we join as one body and it's been so long since we’ve done that and it's just a beautiful day," he said.

The church moved to virtual worship in the spring of 2020, now all 77 churches of the diocese of California are starting to reopen for in-person services.

Sponsored

Although congregants weren’t allowed to sing, the choir performed while wearing masks designed for singing.

Grace Cathedral Director of Music Ben Bachmann said, "doing this live, with real human beings, is an incredible and irreplaceable experience."

While it was the start of worship returning to normal in California, at least one experience didn't quite fully return, yet.

Churchgoers received a bread-only communion outside on the steps of the church, the wine may have to wait for later.

MJ Johnson

Oakland Coliseum Mass Vax Site Set to Shut Down

The mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum is set to close on May 23, with city officials touting it as a huge success.

The site was one of two in California operating in conjunction with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“I’ve seen a report that nearly 415,000 people have been vaccinated. Well, that’s an underestimate,” Henry Gardner, executive director of the Coliseum Authority Board of Commissioners, told reporters Friday. He said it was closer to 500,000.

Gardner said he expects cleanup of the site to take a few days.

Coliseum Authority Board Chair Nate Miley, who is also an Alameda County supervisor, and Vice-Chair Rebecca Kaplan, an Oakland city councilmember, both commended the work done at the Coliseum site, but also noted that the pandemic is not over and more needs to be done to deliver vaccines to underserved communities.

“The work we did to get this site open for vaccinations changed the curve of the progress of the disease in our county and our region,” Kaplan said. She added that the location was able to vaccinate people more quickly than many other locations, and "has made a real difference, and saved lives.”

Keith Mizuguchi

