Oakland Coliseum Mass Vax Site Set to Shut Down

The mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum is set to close on May 23, with city officials touting it as a huge success.

The site was one of two in California operated in conjunction with the state Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“I’ve seen a report that nearly 415,000 people have been vaccinated. Well that’s an underestimate,” Henry Gardner, executive director of the Coliseum Authority Board of Commissioners, told reporters Friday. He said it was closer to 500,000.

Gardner said he expects cleanup of the site to take a few days.

Board Chair Nate Miley, an Alameda County supervisor, and Vice Chair Rebecca Kaplan, an Oakland city councilmember, both commended the work done at the Coliseum site, but also noted that the pandemic is not over and more needs to be done to deliver vaccines to underserved communities.

“The work we did to get this site open for vaccinations changed the curve of the progress of the disease in our county and our region,” Kaplan said. She added that the location was able to vaccinate people more quickly than many other locations, and "has made a real difference, and saved lives.”

Keith Mizuguchi

Need Health Care? Covered California Prices at All-Time Low

If you shopped around for health insurance last year and decided you just couldn’t afford it, state officials say it’s time to check again.

Funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan are bringing the monthly cost of health plans to new lows – as long as those plans are purchased through Covered California, the state's Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Former President Donald Trump did all he could to undermine the Affordable Care Act, and Biden is trying to repair that damage. The new infusion of federal cash has lowered the average cost of a health plan purchased through Covered California by close to 50%, from $215 a month to $110.

"Health insurance premiums have truly never been lower," said Peter Lee, executive director of Covered California, noting that more than half of its customers are now getting coverage for about $1 per month.

"Affordable, high-quality coverage – best doctors, hospitals, in the country – for the price of a bus ride, the price of a cup of coffee," he said.

In light of these new savings, enrollment in the state's marketplace plans more than doubled in the past month, with more than 76,000 new signups between mid-April and mid-May 2021, compared to just under 30,000 during the same time period in 2019.

Covered California is open from now until the end of the year for a special enrollment period when anyone can sign up or switch health plans.

April Dembosky

San Francisco Further Loosens Restrictions on Businesses and Activities

Been missing those knife-juggling performances at Benihana in San Francisco? Well, your long wait is over!

As its coronavirus cases continue to fall and vaccination rates rise, the city is further loosening restrictions on an array of business operations and activities, in compliance with the state's recently updated guidelines, city health officials announced Thursday.

The new health order gives the green light, among other things, to a broader range of indoor dining and bar activities, allowing food preparation/performance at bars and tables to recommence (think Benihana), lifting the requirement that patrons sit at tables to consume food and beverages, and loosening physical distancing rules.

The order also relaxes a number of size and distancing restrictions for indoor houses of worship, personal services, real estate open houses, recreational sports programs and youth programs outside of school. The city is additionally lifting some restrictions on small indoor gatherings and removing some operational requirements for outdoor live, seated events.

Additionally, most businesses are no longer required to screen all personnel and patrons before allowing them to participate in on-site activities, and won't need to submit and receive approval for a health and safety plan in order to establish sections for fully vaccinated patrons.

The move is an effort to slowly phase out restrictions on businesses and other activities, giving businesses flexibility to build out their own operational procedures and protocols in a “post-COVID context,” officials said, as the city prepares to fully reopen, in accordance with the state, on June 15.

“San Francisco is looking more and more every day like the vibrant city that it always has been,” Mayor London Breed said in statement Thursday. “As we approach the last phases of reopening, we will keep doing all we can to build back all of the best parts of our city so that all of us can thrive. We are ready to do this with the same urgency, partnership with the community, and commitment to equity that we have had throughout this pandemic.”

The city has already been in the state's least-restrictive yellow tier for two weeks, allowing it to reopen all businesses and activities, to a degree, that had been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic last March.

San Francisco has been averaging just 18 new COVID-19 cases per day, with only 13 currently confirmed COVID hospitalizations. "As of May 19, 76% of San Francisco's eligible population has been vaccinated, meaning the city leads every other American city and indeed most of the world in its rate of vaccination, officials said.

“Currently, our economy is more open, and we are interacting more with each other than we were when we entered our third surge this past winter,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the city's Department of Public Health, in Thursday's statement. “But instead of surging again and going into another lockdown, our case rates and hospitalizations continue to fall. That is the power of the vaccines at work in our city.”

See San Francisco's announcement for the full list of activities that can resume.

Matthew Green

San Francisco Housing Advocates Call for Real Estate Tax Funds to Go to Rent Relief

Advocates for tenants in San Francisco are calling on Mayor London Breed to set aside more money for rent relief in next year’s budget by tapping into funds from a tax measure voters approved last year.

San Francisco renters and property owners are already expected to receive $91 million in rent relief as part of the federal COVID support package, but Supervisor Dean Preston says those funds haven’t arrived yet.

"Even if all that money arrived tomorrow, next week, in a month, (it) would not cover a fraction of the rent debt that is hanging over the heads of San Francisco renters," Preston said.

He and advocates are urging the mayor to fund rent relief through Proposition I, which increases real estate transfer taxes and passed with 58% of the vote in 2020.

While the proposition was passed as a general tax measure, Preston and other proponents asserted it would ultimately fund rent relief and affordable housing.

Breed has previously said she wouldn't commit to using the funds for any single purpose. When asked to comment on the latest call to allocate the money toward housing, the mayor's office replied that Breed is "in the process of finalizing her balanced two-year budget that will be submitted by June 1 to the Board of Supervisors for consideration."

Erika Kelly

North Bay Transit Agencies Loosen Social Distancing Guidelines

Two North Bay transit agencies are relaxing COVID-19 social distancing guidelines starting Wednesday.

Passengers on Marin Transit and Golden Gate Transit and Ferry can now sit 3 feet instead of 6 feet apart on all rides in Marin County and San Francisco. Passengers must still maintain 6 feet of distance from vehicle operators.

The change will allow rider capacity to increase to 50%,  decreasing the number of times buses skip stops due to reaching their passenger limit.

Robert Betts, director of operations and planning for Marin Transit, said the change will better accommodate students who rely on public transportation to get to school.

“It really minimizes the impacts that many of our riders are facing today with getting reliable public transit service,” Betts said. “We’ve actually increased our service over pre-COVID levels to try and respond to the pass-up activity that we’re experiencing.”

Betts also said the new guideline aligns with Marin County’s reopening strategies, as the number of positive COVID-19 cases there and in San Francisco has decreased.

Marin Transit and Golden Gate Transit and Ferry join BART and San Francisco’s Muni in loosening social distancing requirements. BART, in its 15-step plan to welcome back riders, has determined 3 feet of social distancing can be achieved with no more than 60 people per car.

Emily Hung

Bay Area Health Officials Support Masking Until June 15

Bay Area health officials released a joint statement Wednesday in support of the state’s recent announcement saying California will wait to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated masking guidance until June 15.

Last Thursday, the CDC updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most places, indoors and outdoors. But the California Department of Public Health put the brakes on vaccinated Californians eager to go mask-free when it responded earlier this week, saying the state wouldn’t immediately align with the updated guidance and instead will wait until its reopening date of June 15.

Health officials from all nine counties and the city of Berkeley, as well as Monterey and San Benito counties, were included in Wednesday’s joint statement.

In the statement, health officers touted great progress in vaccination efforts across the state, but in the same breath cautioned that many people remain unvaccinated. Almost half of Californians 16 years and older are fully vaccinated, and nearly 65% have gotten at least one dose, the statement says, “However, large numbers of residents are still unvaccinated, not yet fully vaccinated, or not eligible to be vaccinated."

Officials stressed the importance of getting more people vaccinated within the next four weeks to help businesses and others better prepare for the incoming relaxed mask guidance.

“Thanks to so many in our community who have gotten vaccinated, we have come a long way and can finally start to see a return to normalcy in our area,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County's health officer. “This next month is our chance to further increase vaccination rates. Wear your mask now, so we can get to June 15 together.”

Under current state rules, fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks outdoors except when in crowded environments, like concerts or sporting events. Unvaccinated people only have to wear masks outdoors when they can’t maintain social distance.

And even after June 15, masks will still be required in some public spaces, including hospitals, on public transit and in congregate housing facilities like nursing homes, homeless shelters and prisons. The state will also continue to require masks in public schools, which is in line with CDC guidelines.

Julie Chang

Giants Will No Longer Require Negative COVID Test or Vaccination to Attend Games

The San Francisco Giants announced Tuesday the team will stop requiring a negative COVID-19 test, or proof of vaccination, to enter Oracle Park and sit in its socially distanced sections.

The change will take effect Friday, the team said in a statement. Fans that are sitting in sections of the ballpark that have been reserved for the fully vaccinated will still be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Face coverings will still be required at all times when fans are not actively eating or drinking, even in fully vaccinated sections, according to the team.

Walk-up concession ordering is available at all concession stands throughout Oracle Park, but fans are encouraged to order food via the MLB Ballpark app to reduce face-to-face interactions.

—Bay City News

