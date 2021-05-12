San Francisco Will Reopen City Hall in June

San Francisco's City Hall, like most everything else in the city, shut down in March 2020 as the coronavirus began to run rampant. But unlike many other aspects of city life, the domed building, which opened in 1915, is still not open to the public.

That will change starting Monday, June 7, when City Hall will resume in-person public services like applying for marriage licenses, paying for property taxes, and retrieving birth and death certificates, as service counters for the Treasurer and Tax Collector, Assessor, County Clerk, and Small Business offices, among other agencies, reopen.

Oh, and one of the happier events that used to take place in the building, at least compared to paying your taxes, will also resume: weddings. You can now make online appointments to get married at City Hall, with up to six guests allowed.

Before the official reopening, some "very limited services" will be offered, by appointment only, starting June 1.

Check out the City Hall website for more info.

—Jon Brooks