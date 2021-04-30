Santa Clara County Officials Raise Concerns About Declining Vaccine Demand

Santa Clara County leaders are urging members of the public to get vaccinated now, especially young people and members of the South Bay's Latino communities.

Just last month, Santa Clara’s biggest issue with the vaccine rollout was supply — the county’s doses were so limited, it briefly paused administering new first shots.

Now officials say Santa Clara clinics have more supply than demand and the county can offer additional walk-up shots, pop-up vaccine clinics, and expanded in-home vaccinations.

“We have come a long way in this pandemic, but we are not done yet,” said Dr. Rocío Luna, deputy county executive, during a Friday press conference. “We're not done until the hardest hit communities are vaccinated at the same rate as everyone else.”

Two of every three eligible Santa Clara residents have received at least one dose, but vaccination rates among young people and Latinos is too low, officials say.