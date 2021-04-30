KQED is a proud member of
Hayward's Downtown Library Branch to Reopen to Public for 2-Hour Visits

Hayward Public Library's downtown branch will reopen for walk-in services with limited capacity starting Monday. The library will allow people to enter for two-hour sessions, in which they will be required to adhere to Alameda County protocols, including mask and social distancing requirements.

Up to 125 people will be allowed in the building at 888 C St. during each "HPL Express" two-hour session. The branch will be open from 2-4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, as well as 5-7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

To prioritize staff and public safety, meeting rooms and study rooms will be closed; toys and games in the children's room will be unavailable; and story-times and homework help will remain virtual.

—Bay City News

A Lot of People in Solano County Are Skipping Their Second Vaccine Dose

In Solano County, 15% of people who got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine missed their appointment for a second dose. That's twice the national rate reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than half of the people who skipped completing their inoculation were scheduled to get it this month. Solano County Health Officer Bela Matyas says the no-shows are most likely younger people who became eligible for the vaccine more recently.

"That may be because they're just not in a hurry," Matyas said. "They feel healthy. They, they may feel that one dose was enough."

Matyas also believes the FDA pause of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may have deterred people from getting the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. But ultimately, he believes a lot of people will come back to complete their vaccination, which is what officials recommend for the strongest protection against COVID.

Meanwhile, health officials in San Mateo County say they were surprised to find 17,000 people were overdue for a second shot. Of those, almost 11,000, or more than 2% of everyone given a first dose, have passed the six-week point, after which vaccine efficacy is unknown, according to the CDC.

Officials in San Mateo attribute the drop off in part to limited vaccine supplies over the past few weeks. They say a new partnership with the federal government should increase supply.

In Marin County, about 1,000 people are overdue for their second shot. Other Bay Area counties are not tracking the number of people who have skipped a second dose.

April Dembosky and Kate Wolffe

After Controversial Closure, Free Meal Site for Kids Reopens in SF's Chinatown

Free hot meals for students were discontinued at Gordon J. Lau Elementary School last week, a central Chinatown site used by hundreds of neighborhood families.

Beginning Thursday, those meals are back.

Public furor erupted when the Chinatown site, part of the San Francisco Unified School District's Grab & Go meal program, stopped serving meals and announced the Lau site would move to the Tenderloin neighborhood, as part of a reorganization due to the reopening of some schools. The program was designed to feed students missing out on free meals while they learned from home.

But the rising number of racist attacks against the Asian community left many families afraid to travel for food, especially on public transit. And while Gordon J. Lau Elementary has reopened to students, many have opted to stay in distance learning from home, prompting Supervisor Aaron Peskin to work with SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews to recruit some of the city's disaster service workers to staff an extra site and ensure meals are still available for kids who aren't yet ready to return to class.

Peskin says the school district should have recognized the problem without the community having to sound the alarm.

"There is a systemic problem at the San Francisco Unified School District as to how they honor the Chinese American community," Peskin said.

Peskin says the school will be serving roughly 500 meals to students Thursday.

— Arooba Kazmi, Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Some Californians Still Can’t Get Vaccine, Despite Surge in Supply

Hearing of excess vaccine and unfilled appointments frustrates Dr. Aaron Roland, a family physician who has been lobbying for doses to inoculate his patients, many of whom are low income, immigrants or elderly.

The San Francisco Bay Area doctor has more than 200 patients who have inquired when he will offer inoculations against the coronavirus. One patient, who is 67, said he walked into a Safeway supermarket because signs said doses were available.

“But they said, ‘Oh no, they’re not really available. You just have to go online, just sign up online.’ It’s not something he does very easily,” said Dr. Roland, whose practice is in Burlingame, south of San Francisco.

California, swimming in vaccine, is in far better shape than just weeks ago when scoring an appointment was cause for celebration. But that doesn’t mean everyone in California who wants a vaccine can get one.

—Janie Har, Associated Press

 

In California, Known Infections After Vaccination Are Very Low So Far

California and Bay Area health officials are tracking cases of people who have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

As of April 21, nearly 1,400 Californians have been identified since Jan. 1 as falling into this category, the state Department of Public Health says. That equates to just 0.01% of fully vaccinated people in California.

Health officials say breakthrough cases are fully expected because the vaccines don’t protect people 100%.

While the state Department of Public Health is not sharing details on how mild or serious these cases were, some Bay Area counties are.

Sonoma County has tracked 58 cases to date and said the majority resulted in mild to no symptoms, with no hospitalizations or deaths.

Contra Costa County has 140 cases, with four people hospitalized. One fully vaccinated person died, but they were already in hospice when they were vaccinated.

Laura Klivans

San Francisco Vaccine Site Opens in Ocean View Neighborhood

San Francisco has opened a new vaccine site in the Ocean View neighborhood to expand access for several communities.

The site serves residents 18 and older in the Lakeview, Ocean View, Merced Heights and Ingleside neighborhoods — an area with one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the city.

District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai said the site was established as part of the city’s efforts to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.

"It’s going to have a significant impact because it’s low barrier, easily accessible to those that need it the most. Lakeview, OMI, along with the 94112 ZIP code have been one of the highest impacted areas of COVID-19," he said.

The site at 50 Broad St. is open Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents can drop in or book an appointment by contacting the OMI COVID-19 hotline at 415-712-0313.

Emily Hung

San Joaquin County Reports Major Drop in COVID Hospitalizations

The San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency reported a 38.6% drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last week.

As of Tuesday, just 35 coronavirus patients were being treated in county hospitals, officials said. That's a marked decrease from the more than 350 COVID-19 hospitalizations during the peak of the winter surge.

As of now, the county's adult intensive care units are operating at 107% of licensed bed capacity, with one reported death due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The county agency is urging residents to immediately seek help in a medical emergency, and if they are feeling sick, to stay away from individuals outside of their households. Officials are also strongly encouraging more residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in San Joaquin County still lags behind much of the rest of California. Just over 36% of county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 23% are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 72,000 people in the largely agricultural county have contracted the virus and 1,346 have died from it. The country's large Latino population has been disproportionately impacted.

Matthew Green and Bay City News

