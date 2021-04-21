KQED is a proud member of
Santa Clara County vaccine shortage easesLegislature revives multibillion dollar tax break for businessesSome SF libraries to reopen in MayMarin close to becoming first Bay Area county in least restrictive reopening tierOakland Unified School District, unions reach agreement for in-person learning in 2021-22Santa Clara County adds thousands of new vaccine appointmentsLatino Task Force partners with SF on a new vaccination site in the Mission
Legislature Revives Multibillion Dollar Tax Break for Businesses

California lawmakers on Monday revived a multibillion-dollar tax break for some businesses after the Biden administration assured them the proposal would not jeopardize the state's own federal coronavirus aid.

The federal government has given California companies about $97 billion in loans during the pandemic, the majority of which business owners won't have to pay back. Congress already lets business owners deduct expenses associated with those loans from their federal taxes. But California business owners still owe state taxes on that money.

California lawmakers wanted to change that, and they were prepared to do it earlier this year. But they put it off because they were afraid the proposal could force them to lose some of their own federal coronavirus aid.

That's because Congress barred states from using coronavirus relief money to pay for tax cuts. Since the proposal would reduce how much money business owners pay in state taxes, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration worried it would count as a tax cut and would put some of the state's $26 billion in federal aid at risk.

The U.S. Treasury Department assured the state it could pass the bill without forfeiting billions of dollars in federal aid. Monday, the state Senate voted 37-0 to do just that. The bill now heads to the state Assembly, where Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon called it “one of the biggest proposed tax cuts in California history.” The California Department of Finance says the tax break will cost the state between $4.4 billion and $6.8 billion over the next six years.

Rendon's office said the Assembly plans to vet the proposal in committee and then take it up “as soon as possible.”

“The large number of coauthors on this bill indicate its wide support in the Legislature,” he said.

The proposal is a relief for tax preparers, who have been advising clients to delay filing their state taxes while they await the bill's fate in the Legislature. Now that the bill is moving again, it will set off a flurry of activity as accountants rush to determine its implications, which will hinge on how regulators interpret it.

But not every business will benefit. The tax break only applies to companies that are not publicly traded and those that reported a loss of at least 25% of gross receipts during at least one quarter in 2020.

Read the full story

Adam Beam, Associated Press

 

Santa Clara County Vaccine Shortage Eases

Santa Clara County no longer has a shortage of coronavirus vaccine, a significant change from a month ago.

In February and March, health officials frequently sounded the alarm about a lack of vaccine supply. But Santa Clara County recently qualified for a federal program aimed at underserved communities, and last week the county received 300,000 doses on top of what it gets from the state.

Dr. Ahmad Kamal, who directs health care preparedness for the county, says that even though thousands of new appointments have become available, officials are still working to get the word out in vulnerable communitie through sign-up fairs and other means.

"We have door-to-door outreach efforts going, knocking on people’s doors, offering them appointments," Kamal said.

Around 60% of county residents 16 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine and about 33% have been fully vaccinated, according to official statistics, though the county says the number of vaccines administered are undercounted because of issues with the state immunization information system.

Polly Stryker

Some San Francisco Libraries to Begin Reopening in May

Some — but far from all — of San Francisco's public libraries will start reopening for in-person reading in May.

The San Francisco Main Library's first floor will reopen May 3, and the Chinatown/Him Mark Lai and Mission Bay branches will reopen the week of May 17, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.

But when San Franciscans return to libraries in person, it won't be for long stretches. The San Francisco Public Library has developed what it calls its "Browse and Bounce" program for folks to browse books with an expectation of brevity.

No chairs will be available for sitting to read or to study, Breed's office said. No studying or meeting in library branch meeting rooms will be allowed.

Computers will be available for 50-minute stretches, however, with printers and photocopiers also available. Library staff will also be available to answer questions.

“We’ve missed each and every one of our library patrons, just as much as they’ve missed us and we are so proud to start welcoming them back inside,” said City Librarian Michael Lambert in a statement.

Other branches will reopen "as staffing permits," Breed's office said.

So where are the staff now? Many are helping to fill up grocery bags instead of book bags.

Since March of last year, hundreds of librarians and other library staff have elected to work with the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank as city "disaster service workers," a program that reassigns city staffers when needed in emergencies. They’ve also volunteered at shelter-in-place hotels to help people who are housing insecure to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, or have been helping kids navigate their online classes at community learning hubs.

Still, others are helping patrons borrow books at 15 libraries and four bookmobile locations throughout San Francisco, which will continue to allow folks to borrow books in a San Francisco Public Library To Go front door service program.

“I want to thank all of the Library staff, along with all the other City workers, who have been serving San Francisco’s COVID response for more than a year now,” Breed said in a statement. “I know that people have really been missing the library, and though we’ve adapted to provide more to-go options and online resources, there’s nothing quite like getting to browse the shelves and pick out your next book.”

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Marin 'on Cusp' of Becoming First Bay Area County in State's Least Restrictive Reopening Tier

Marin County may be headed into California's yellow, least restrictive reopening tier as early as Tuesday, when state health officials announce weekly changes.

The county would join just three others in the state — Lassen, Alpine and Sierra — currently in the yellow tier, allowing most indoor businesses to reopen. That includes indoor bars that don't serve food, which could reopen at 25% capacity. It would also allow for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The county is "right on the cusp" of the state's threshold to advance into the "minimal" tier, said county spokesperson Laine Hendricks on Monday.

"We're considering it too close to call because we are literally riding that threshold with very little wiggle room," she said. "So we are waiting with bated breath to hear what the state has to say about the decision."

That threshold includes positive test rates under 2% for two weeks and a rate of fewer than two cases per 100,000 residents. As of last week, Marin met both of those criteria, but the numbers are still being crunched, Hendricks said.

More than 75% of people ages 16 and up in the county have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to health officials.

If current statewide trends continue, with hospitalizations remaining low and vaccine availability high, California plans to drop all coronavirus restrictions – including its color-coded tier system — by June 15.

Polly Stryker

Oakland School District, Unions Reach Agreement for In-Person Learning in 2021-22

The Oakland teachers union and the city's school district have reached a tentative agreement for full in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, district officials said Monday.

Under the agreement, which needs ratification by the union and approval by the school board, the school year would begin on Aug. 9 following public health guidelines, district officials said in a brief announcement.

A letter announcing the agreement was signed by Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell and Oakland Education Association President Keith Brown.

Oakland Education Association 2nd Vice President Chaz Garcia said the agreement is conditional.

"We did not get into detail about what next year will look like other than saying there's a joint commitment to return to full in-person," Garcia said, but "there's just a caveat of if something's happening with COVID rates in an unfavorable way that could impact us all."

Last week, the district and union announced they were at an impasse over issues related to reopening and had asked the California Public Employment Relations Board to appoint a mediator.

Some Oakland teachers insisted they should be allowed to continue to teach morning Zoom classes from home rather than from their school classrooms, as some school leaders were insisting they do.

"It really did take a mediator to come in," Garcia said, to smooth over friction points in negotiations. Allowing teachers to continue working from home, "that essentially provides a great relief to people juggling with care responsibilities, as well as we have quite a few members who do not have the technology they need on-site."

On Monday, a district spokesman said the issues had been resolved.

In-person instruction in the district expanded Monday for Oakland students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade — and "priority students" in higher grades — whose families had opted in.

The agreement also states that students will return full time in person in fall, though Garcia says details have yet to be negotiated.

— Bay City News and KQED's Raquel Maria Dillon

Santa Clara County Adds Thousands of New Vaccine Appointments for This Week

Santa Clara County is opening up thousands of new COVID-19 vaccination appointments at multiple sites this week, including 10,000 appointments for next weekend alone, county health officials announced late Sunday.

New appointments are added daily based on available supply, and the county health system is now scheduling first-dose appointments up to one week in advance.

Everyone 16 and older who lives or works in the county is eligible and encouraged to sign up for a vaccination appointment at sccfreevax.org, said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

"This includes our community members who have already had COVID-19 and have recovered," Tong said. "The vaccines are our most critical and effective tools to protect you and your loved ones, especially with variants of the virus circulating in our community."

County officials say they will continue extensive outreach efforts to ensure that the communities most impacted by COVID-19 have ready access to vaccine appointments and information. Outreach includes door-to-door efforts to register families in hard-hit neighborhoods and on-site vaccinations for homeless community members and homebound residents.

The county and its partners are also working to increase evening and weekend availability for appointments and drop-in clinics, officials said.

More than 57% of Santa Clara County residents 16 and older have received a first dose of the vaccine, and more than 31% have been completely vaccinated, according to the county.

Matthew Green

Latino Task Force Partners With SF on a New Vaccination Site in the Mission

The city of San Francisco is opening up a second vaccine center in the Mission District at a union headquarters at 18th and Capp streets. The site will provide about 200 shots per day.

It’s the city’s fourth neighborhood vaccination site and will be operated in partnership with the Latino Task Force, a coalition made up of dozens of community-based organizations.

“To have a local community-run-and-implemented site means that you will have that extra touch if you have questions, if you're scared, if you speak Spanish, and we're local,” said Valerie Tulier-Laiwa of the Latino Task Force.

She says the Mission sites have become models for other community groups who want to reach essential workers.

The new site is planned to be open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m, by appointment and with limited drop-in availability.

From the city’s release:

“Mission residents and residents in eligible ZIP codes can sign up for an appointment in person at 24th and Mission Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. or at 701 Alabama Street Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.  Mission neighborhood residents and workers can email LatinoTaskForceSF@gmail.com to request an appointment.”

Raquel Maria Dillon and Kevin Stark

