Contra Costa County Begins Offering Walk-in COVID Vaccinations

Contra Costa County will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible people who live and work in the county, officials announced Thursday.
The county will operate multiple pop-up sites over the next several weeks in partnership with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The sites will be able to collectively administer 500 to 700 vaccines per day.
The first walk-in clinics will be placed in parts of the county that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, like Richmond, Concord's Monument Boulevard corridor and parts of East County, officials said.
"We want everyone to get vaccinated as quickly and conveniently as possible," Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia said in a statement. "That's why we are opening walk-in vaccination clinics in our hardest hit communities, especially communities of color. This effort helps us close the vaccine equity gap."
Previously, vaccine-eligible people in Contra Costa County had to request an appointment, and would only be able to schedule a vaccination appointment after county officials manually reviewed the request.
The county opened vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older on March 30. As of Wednesday, 858,878 vaccine doses had been administered countywide.
About six to 10 volunteers are needed to help with shifts from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. People who volunteer don't have to be fully vaccinated and may receive the vaccine as well. People interested should email Dawn.Morrow@bos.cccounty.us to sign up.
These temporary walk-in clinics will be available on the following dates:
April 15-25; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Veterans Memorial Hall in Richmond
- Antioch Community Center
April 26-May 2; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Albert D. Seeno Jr. Pittsburg Youth Development Center
- St. John Missionary Baptist Church North Campus in Richmond
May 3-6; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Meadow Homes Elementary School in Concord
- St. John Missionary Baptist Church South Campus in Richmond.
County residents and people who work in the county can visit https://covidvaccine.cchealth.org/COVIDVaccine to schedule a vaccine appointment.
— Eli Walsh, Bay City News