All Bay Area Counties Confirm They Have Paused Using Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

All nine Bay Area counties announced Tuesday that they are momentarily halting the use of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine after reports of six women in the U.S. experiencing a rare and severe type of blood clot.

Early Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended health providers pause using the vaccine pending a review of the cases expected on Wednesday. The California Department of Public Health followed suit.

The six cases were reported out of the approximate 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine that have been administered in the U.S.

KQED reached out to all nine counties in the Bay Area to ask how they are responding to this recommendation. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties all have confirmed that they have paused using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Some have already specified that they will switch over to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to make up for the gap left behind by J&J.