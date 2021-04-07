Ahead of State, UC Davis Health Offers Vaccines to Everyone Age 16 or Older

UC Davis Health, the only academic health service provider in the greater Sacramento area, announced yesterday that it will offer vaccinations to anyone age 16 and older this Tuesday.
However, within 24 hours of the announcement, all available appointments for this week were reserved.
"There has been a tremendous outpouring of interest," said Steve Telliano, spokesperson for UC Davis Health.
While vaccine eligibility for Sacramento County currently includes everyone ages 50 and older and all those in California's 1A and 1B phases, following the state's guidelines, UC Davis Health says it chose to expand eligibility ahead of the county due to the low number of vaccine appointments being booked there through the state vaccination portal, My Turn.
"We started working with My Turn in order to be more open and accessible — but what we've realized is that we are not just getting that many appointments through the My Turn website," said Telliano.