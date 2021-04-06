Newsom to Reopen California's Economy by June 15

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced California will allow all businesses to reopen at a full capacity starting June 15, as long as two conditions are met.

"On June 15, we will be moving beyond the blueprint and will be getting rid of the color tiers, if we continue the good work," Newsom said during a press conference at the City College of San Francisco Ocean Campus vaccination site.

For that reopening plan to happen, Newsom said, the state has to have a large enough vaccine supply to accommodate all Californians 16 years or older who want one, and statewide hospitalizations must remain low and stable.

The color-tier system as it exists now limits the capacity of restaurants, businesses and places of worship. Currently, all Bay Area counties except for Sonoma, Napa, Solano and Contra Costa are in the orange, moderate tier, the third step in the tier system that allows many businesses to reopening, but with various restrictions. Contra Costa will move to that tier this week.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy. We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement released prior to the press conference.