'Congratulations! You Are Eligible': Californians 50+ Are Already Eligible to Sign Up for Vaccines

Californians who are 50 years and older are now eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine through the state's My Turn appointments site — a day ahead of the official opening date of April 1.

Anyone in California using My Turn, and declaring their age to be within the 50-64 age bracket, is now informed "Congratulations! You are eligible" and invited to search nearby locations for vaccination appointments. Previously, the state Department of Public Health said that appointments on My Turn for people ages 50+ would only be made available on April 1.

As of March 31, My Turn is showing appointments beginning April 1 in some places around the state for eligible residents. But so far, there are only a few appointments available in the Bay Area. Local officials have already expressed concern that vaccine supply from the state may not match the demand.

Solano County opened up vaccine appointments for people aged 50 years and older on March 15.

The next expansion in eligibility will come on April 15, when the state will open up vaccine appointments to all people aged 16 and older.