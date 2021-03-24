Treasure Island Vaccine Site to Open Saturday

Pleas to bring a vaccine site to Treasure Island have resulted in the opening of the first drop-in location on the island, Supervisor Matt Haney said Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, Haney called for the city to step up vaccinations for the island's residents, citing state efforts to prioritize 40% of the vaccine supply for some of the city's most underserved ZIP codes.

Based on California Healthy Places Index criteria, including residents' income and access to health care, both Treasure Island and the Tenderloin neighborhood qualify as underserved ZIP codes.

According to Haney, the new site is desperately needed because the island has no active health clinic and is home to San Francisco's third highest percentage of both Black and Latino residents.

"It is crucial that we have drop-in, neighborhood-based vaccine sites accessible to people in our most high need, vulnerable communities," Haney said in a statement. "Residents of Treasure Island have had among the least access to vaccines in the city for months. Having this low-barrier vaccine site on Treasure Island is critical to the city's recovery and meeting our equity goals."

The new site will soft launch for eligible Treasure Island residents on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ship Shape Community Center at 850 Avenue I. The site will again open on the two following Saturdays, at least, Haney said.

Outreach workers will begin door-to-door visits on the island this week to help residents make appointments in advance. Residents can also make appointments directly at the site.

