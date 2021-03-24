KQED is a proud member of
Treasure Island Vaccine Site to Open Saturday

Pleas to bring a vaccine site to Treasure Island have resulted in the opening of the first drop-in location on the island, Supervisor Matt Haney said Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, Haney called for the city to step up vaccinations for the island's residents, citing state efforts to prioritize 40% of the vaccine supply for some of the city's most underserved ZIP codes.

Based on California Healthy Places Index criteria, including residents' income and access to health care, both Treasure Island and the Tenderloin neighborhood qualify as underserved ZIP codes.

According to Haney, the new site is desperately needed because the island has no active health clinic and is home to San Francisco's third highest percentage of both Black and Latino residents.

"It is crucial that we have drop-in, neighborhood-based vaccine sites accessible to people in our most high need, vulnerable communities," Haney said in a statement. "Residents of Treasure Island have had among the least access to vaccines in the city for months. Having this low-barrier vaccine site on Treasure Island is critical to the city's recovery and meeting our equity goals."

The new site will soft launch for eligible Treasure Island residents on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ship Shape Community Center at 850 Avenue I. The site will again open on the two following Saturdays, at least, Haney said.

Outreach workers will begin door-to-door visits on the island this week to help residents make appointments in advance. Residents can also make appointments directly at the site.

—Bay City News

For Out-of-Work Californians, More Headaches From EDD

Over the weekend, out-of-work Californians started flooding social media with complaints about not being able to get through to the Employment Development Department's website so they could certify their eligibility for unemployment benefits.

The EDD says the glitch is only impacting a certain group of applicants.

Though the agency hasn’t confirmed what’s causing the error messages, some of the processes weighing down its already fragile systems include a backlog of over 1 million people, going on two straight months, and up to 900,000 claims still in limbo out of the 1.4 million EDD froze late last year to combat fraud.

In mid-February, EDD confirmed a little over 400,000 of these frozen applicants had verified their claims. Since then, the agency hasn’t provided detailed figures, so it’s anyone’s guess as to how many people are stuck.

EDD is now trying to distribute funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Biden a couple of weeks ago. The process is complicated, because EDD has to reconfirm the status of claims to make sure applicants are still on the right program, and then channel the appropriate amount of money into their accounts.

The agency has already said it could take until mid-April, if not later, to implement the necessary changes.

On top of all this, countless Californians are also reaching the one-year mark on their regular unemployment insurance claims, which means they have to refile their applications. This normally shouldn't be a problem, but the system is already so overloaded that if any error during refiling snags an application, fixing it can become another major hassle, and yet an additional opportunity for out-of-work Californians to get tangled in the system.

Mary Franklin Harvin

San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin Counties Moving to Orange Tier, Allowing More Openings

San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin counties are moving up a notch to the orange tier of the state's COVID risk-assessment system.

In the orange category, the risk of transmission of the coronavirus is considered "moderate," allowing more commerce and other activities to resume. Along with San Mateo, four of nine Bay Area counties have now hit orange, leaving only the yellow category ahead as the most liberal in terms of pandemic restrictions, though the state is mulling the addition of a green tier, in which many regulations will be dropped altogether.

The changes in San Francisco take effect on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Marin and Santa Clara announced new openings would be allowed as of Wednesday without specifying a time.

San Francisco says it will allow nonessential offices to open at 25% capacity. Bars, breweries and some indoor family recreation centers can also resume operations at 25% capacity.

Outdoor arts, theater and music performances and festivals with audiences of up to 50 can take place starting April 1, though the city said it's still working on guidelines so that outdoor spectator sports and large entertainment venues can operate.

Retail stores, personal services, dining, fitness, religious ceremonies, movie theaters, museums and zoos are among the businesses and activities that can operate at increased capacity. Indoor small gatherings of up to 12 people from three households will also be officially allowed.

San Francisco health officials said cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, with a current average of 31 new cases a day equal to the total in mid-November, before the winter surge created a health care crisis in the entire Bay Area region as well as the state.

As always, officials included a note of caution, citing the coronavirus variants as a potential source of greater transmission to come. The city continues to impose stricter limitations than the state allows within the tier system. San Francisco will now put a 50% of capacity cap on indoor retail customers, for instance, while Marin and Santa Clara will allow 100%.

Jon Brooks

Contra Costa Residents 50 and Over Now Eligible for Vaccine

All Contra Costa County residents ages 50 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine following an increase in the county's supply of doses, Contra Costa Health Services announced Monday.

Contra Costa County is the second Bay Area county to expand its vaccine eligibility to people 50 and up, following Solano County's recent expansion.

"We look forward to the coming months when we can do away with vaccine eligibility, when anyone and everyone is eligible," Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis said in a statement.

Last week, Contra Costa County extended eligibility to residents ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions like cancer, obesity and heart disease, but that qualifier will now be lifted for those over 50.

The county also continues to vaccinate residents over age 65, as well as those in essential sectors like health care, food and agriculture and education.

More than 336,000 residents across the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date, including 96% of residents ages 75 and older.

Roughly 1.15 million people live in the county, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Some 235,000 county residents are between ages 50 and 64, according to CCHS.

"We are making good progress vaccinating those in the groups already eligible and will now continue to prioritize more of the most vulnerable groups in our community," county Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

County officials have set a goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses by July 4. To date, 515,520 doses have been given, according to county data.

Eligible Contra Costa County residents can request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online or by calling (833) 829-2626.

—Bay City News

SF City Attorney Asks Judge to Expand In-Person Learning to All SFUSD Students by End of April

San Francisco city attorneys on Monday asked a Superior Court judge to require the San Francisco Unified School District to offer in-person learning to all students, in all grades, by the end of April.

The request is the latest attempt by San Francisco officials to use the legal and political levers at their disposal to speed up the pace of school reopenings in the city, where public school students have been in distance learning since the outset of the pandemic.

The hearing came on the heels of a decision by a judge in San Diego last week to block state restrictions on school openings in areas of the state with the highest rates of coronavirus infections.

But it is unclear whether the courts in San Francisco will be willing to take the reins of the city's complex and contentious school reopening debate.

The hearing on Monday concerned a lawsuit filed by City Attorney Dennis Herrera against the district in early February.

At issue is language in California's 2020-2021 state budget, directing schools to "offer classroom-based instruction whenever possible."

Since Herrera filed the suit, the district and its teachers union have agreed to bring back preschool and elementary school students in April – but not for five full days a week.

Read the full story.

Guy Marzorati

Blue Shield, Awarded State Vaccine Contract, Spent Years Cultivating Relationship with Newsom

Gavin Newsom was just making a name for himself as mayor of San Francisco in 2005 when Blue Shield of California wrote him its first major check.

The young, business-friendly Democrat had exploded onto the national scene the year before by issuing same-sex marriage licenses in San Francisco, and he was pushing his next big idea, called Project Homeless Connect. The initiative would host bazaar-style events in neighborhoods across the city, linking homeless people to services like food assistance and health care.

Newsom needed financial support from businesses, and Blue Shield answered with a $25,000 contribution.

Over the next 16 years, as Newsom’s political career flourished, the health insurance behemoth became one of his most generous and trusted supporters. It contributed nearly $23 million to Newsom’s campaigns and special causes, according to a California Healthline analysis of political and charitable contributions. Of that, nearly 90% has funded the homelessness initiatives that critics and allies say are dearest to Newsom’s heart.

Newsom, elected governor in 2018, in turn has rewarded Blue Shield and its executives with positions of power during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed nearly 56,000 Californians’ lives.

Facing mounting criticism early this year over the chaotic COVID-19 vaccination rollout and a growing recall effort to remove him from office, Newsom gave the insurer a $15 million, no-bid contract to take over California’s life-or-death effort to quickly vaccinate its 40 million residents. Last spring, Newsom also enlisted Blue Shield’s CEO, Paul Markovich, to help steer the state’s coronavirus testing strategy, another component of the state’s pandemic response that had faltered.

Read the full story.

Samantha Young and Angela Hart, Kaiser Health News

Bay Area Appears to Opt Out of California's Vaccine Network

No Bay Area county health departments have signed on to participate in Blue Shield of California’s vaccine network, a state-funded agreement designed to speed up vaccine distribution.

Officials have pressed all the counties to join, but so far only nine counties and one city have opted in. Bay Area public health officials and lawmakers have questioned whether the health provider should be coordinating the state’s vaccine distribution.

One sticking point with the agreement between the insurer and the state is that it prevents counties from sharing vaccines with community clinic partners.

Dr. Jeff Smith, county executive for Santa Clara County, said during a Board of Supervisors meeting last week that the stipulation is a non-starter.

“Santa Clara County, and a number of other counties, made it clear that the current version of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) was not acceptable because it precluded the operations the way that we currently do them — sharing vaccine with our community clinic partners,” Smith said. “We think that's a critically important issue.”

Smith told the supervisors that negotiations with the state are ongoing and he's hopeful for an agreement with more flexibility.

Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Kern, Kings, Lake, Shasta, Siskiyou and Ventura counties have signed on to the MOU, as well as the city of Long Beach.

Kevin Stark

