Family of Deceased San Quentin Inmate Sues Prison Officials Over COVID Response

Two improving metrics preceded the move: San Mateo County's adjusted case rate fell to 2.8 per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity rate dropped to 1.1 per 100,000.
With the move into orange, the following is allowed:
Shopping malls: Can open indoors with modifications
· Closed common areas
· Reduced-capacity food courts
Places of worship: Can open indoors with modifications
· Open at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer
Dine-in restaurants: Can open indoors with modifications
· Capacity must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer
Offices (non-essential businesses): Can open indoors with modifications
· Encourage working remotely
Bars/Breweries (where no meal provided): Can open indoors with modifications
· Capacity must be limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer
Movie theaters:
- Capacity must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer
Gyms and fitness centers, including indoor pools: Can open indoors with modifications
· Capacity must be limited to 25%
· Indoor pools can open
· Indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must close
· Climbing walls can open
Family entertainment centers:
· Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications
· Capacity must be limited to 25%
· Bowling alleys and escape rooms allowed
· Can open outdoors with modifications for activities like kart racing, mini golf, batting cages
Amusement parks and theme parks: Smaller parks can open with modifications
· Capacity must be limited to 25% or 500 people, whichever is less
· Outdoor attractions only can open
· Reservations or advanced ticket sales required
· Local attendees only (from the same county as the park’s location)
· Additional activities will be permitted starting April 1, 2021
Hotels, lodging and short-term lodging rentals: Can open with modifications
· Fitness centers can open to 25% capacity
· Indoor pools can open
· Indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must close
Museums, zoos and aquariums: Can open indoors with modifications
· Indoor activities limited to 50% capacity
— Kevin Stark and Saul Gonzalez