Tentative agreement on reopening schools in Mt. Diablo school districtOakland schools could begin reopening in March after dealEven if cases rise again, epidemiologists say, immunization strategy is workingRent relief in California: How to apply and what you could getHealth conditions that qualify you for a vaccine in San Francisco are broader than the state'sWatch: UCSF's Monica Gandhi and Bob Wachter talk about latest COVID developmentsMayor Breed, parents, children, protest for schools to reopen for in-person instruction five days a week
Mount Diablo School District, Union Reach Tentative Agreement on Reopening Schools

Mount Diablo Unified School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative agreement on plans that could soon allow campuses to reopen to students, the union and the district announced Tuesday.

The MDUSD Governing Board has a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the reopening plans after putting off a decision last week while negotiations continued with the Mt. Diablo Education Association and the district's other labor unions.

A survey sent out to MDUSD families last month offered two options for the rest of the school year: continue with 100 percent distance learning or participate in a hybrid model that would include distance learning in the morning and students going to school two days a week in the afternoons for in-person support.

Superintendent Adam Clark said at last week's meeting that the district received about 28,000 responses to the survey, with about 52 percent choosing to remain in distance learning and 48 percent wanting to return in the hybrid model.

The school board last week set March 22 as a target date for reopening schools pending labor negotiations.

More details about the reopening plans and the tentative agreement with MDEA will be discussed at Tuesday's meeting, which can be viewed via Zoom.

—Bay City News

Oakland Schools Could Begin Reopening in March After Deal

Oakland schools could begin reopening before the end of March, after leaders from the teachers union and the school district reached a deal Sunday.

The tentative agreement, which won't become official unless it is first approved by the Oakland Education Association and then passed by the Oakland Unified School District board, also preserves the option for students to remain in distance learning.

The first phase of the agreement has in-person classes resuming March 30 for pre-kindergarten through second grade, as well as for priority students, with the second phase starting April 19 for grades 3-5 and at least one secondary grade to be determined later. Few other details were released.

The district announced the tentative agreement late Sunday night just before midnight in a press release. The union is expected to vote on the agreement this week. If teachers approve the deal, it would then go before the district school board for a vote.

The agreement allows families to keep their students in distance learning if they prefer. Few other details of the agreement were included in the district statement.

Teachers in the first phase who choose to opt-in would return to campus March 25 to prepare for the transition. Teachers in the second phase would return to campus April 14.

The district noted that campuses will operate at a limited capacity due to public health guidance to maintain physical distancing.

"We reached a tentative agreement that is just, equitable, and most importantly, safe," said Keith Brown, president of the Oakland Education Association. "We believe that phasing in student return on April 19 allows all educators to complete their vaccinations, if they so choose, and for California's targeted vaccination program to reach our most vulnerable communities."

Despite the approval of union leaders, opposition to the agreement has already formed among some teachers and community members.
Even before the district announced the deal, a group calling itself the Equal Opportunity by Any Means Necessary Caucus said it opposes any reopening of schools while transmission rates of COVID-19 are still high.

—Bay City News

Even If Cases Again Rise, Epidemiologists Say, California's Immunization Strategy Is Working

The rapid decline in newly reported cases of COVID-19 has slowed in recent weeks. But that doesn't necessarily mean the state is again headed for the dark days of the winter, when deaths skyrocketed and patients filled up hospitals to the point where ambulances had to wait in line around the block to get coronavirus patients admitted.

For most of January and all of February, California’s coronavirus curve steadily flattened as the state came out of the surge. But for several days last week, the state's rolling seven-day average positivity rate ticked higher than the two-week average for the first time since Jan. 11, according to state statistics.

Normally, the seven-day positivity rate climbing higher than the 14-day rate would indicate an upward trend. Not this time, necessarily: A data dump from L.A. may have skewed the numbers when Los Angeles County in one day logged 3,678 cases previously reported as “probable.”

Nevertheless, health experts say California’s declining cases have likely leveled off.

“This is a plateau,” said George Rutherford, an epidemiologist with UC San Francisco.

But unlike in other lulls during the pandemic, the state now has three vaccines to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Adult Californians over the age of 65 have received nearly half of the more than 12 million shots the state has administered, so far.

That’s a big deal because seniors are much more likely to get severely ill from the virus. Nearly 3 out of every 4 Californians who have died during the pandemic have been older than 65.

The vaccination of the most vulnerable Californians means the number of newly reported cases are not nearly as important as they were even just a month ago.

“Once we are in a situation where the people who get sick are unlikely to get very sick — that is, they are the lowest risk citizens — then the number of COVID cases doesn't become as big of a concern,” Stanford epidemiologist Steven Goodman said. He says the most important numbers for people to pay attention to are hospitalizations and deaths.

“We've seen a really steep drop in the number of hospitalized patients over the past four-six weeks,” he said, calling the trend “very encouraging” and attributing it, in part, to the state’s vaccine campaign.

“It looks like the immunization strategy could be having the effect that we want it to, which is to protect those most likely to burden the health care system and get very sick and die,” he said. “And we need to keep doing exactly what we've been doing on the immunization front — hopefully move down the age, comorbidity, underlying illness-spectrum and get as much protection as we can.”

Roughly a third of adult Californians age 18-49 have received one shot. Beginning Monday, millions of Californians with health conditions and disabilities started making appointments.

“California has pretty substantial levels of immunity through either naturally acquired or vaccine-acquired immunity,” Rutherford said, adding that in Northern California, at least, he hasn’t seen an indication that the more infectious U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) has taken deep root within the population.

Will the coronavirus variant begin spreading rapidly enough in the community to fuel the fourth surge? Maybe, if it or another more infectious mutant seeds rapidly.

“But it’s not inevitable,” Rutherford said. “Spring is coming, people will be outside more, and there’s so much immunity in the population, much more than there ever was before as we came down off of previous peaks.”

Case counts in the state remain far below the pandemic apex, with an average of roughly 3,300 new cases being recorded each day this past week. Similarly, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are both down.

Kevin Stark

Rent Relief in California: How to Apply and What You Could Get

The pandemic has been crushing for low-income tenants in California — and caused financial strain on property owners who haven’t been able to collect and have their own bills to pay. Local and state eviction protections have helped many people stay housed but, eventually, the rent will be due.

Now, help is on the way.

Applications for California’s rent relief program — also known as rent assistance — open Monday, March 15. The pool includes $2.6 billion in federal funds and is likely to increase significantly because of the stimulus plan signed last week.

State lawmakers established the rent relief plan in January when they passed Senate Bill 91, which also extended the statewide eviction moratorium through June 30.

Starting Monday, March 15, landlords with low-income tenants who have fallen behind on rent because of the pandemic can apply for relief. They can receive up to 80% of all back rent from the period between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Landlords must also agree to forgive the remaining 20% of the rent, and they cannot try to collect the unpaid rent in small claims court or use it to justify an eviction.

Read the full story for what you need to know about applying for rent relief.

Molly Solomon

 

The Health Conditions That Qualify You for a Vaccine in San Francisco Are Broader Than the State's

San Francisco’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility rules for residents with high-risk medical conditions, which went into effect Monday, are broader than the requirements the state has announced.

The city widened the criteria for qualifying medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, chronic pulmonary disease and chronic kidney disease to include more people. And any San Franciscan who is in the body mass index range for obesity, defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as 30 or higher, can get a shot. The state only allows vaccinations for those with a BMI of at least 40.

Additionally, San Francisco expanded the list of qualifying conditions to people with HIV and severe mental health and substance use disorders. Anyone who identifies as deaf or disabled can also get a shot.

From the San Francisco Department of Public Health statement Friday:

Recognizing that defining eligibility based on specific qualifying health conditions may exclude individuals who are not currently receiving medical care or may create burdensome documentation requirements that would impact under-resourced clinics and communities, San Francisco is adopting eligibility criteria that expand on the California Department of Public Health’s listed conditions and ensure low-barrier access to vaccines. Whereas the State more narrowly defines qualifying conditions, San Francisco will broaden the categories for cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, obesity, and diabetes. Additionally, San Francisco will augment the conditions under the immunocompromised category, so that people living with HIV are included. Other eligible underlying health conditions include Down syndrome, pregnancy, and sickle cell disease.

Roughly 10% of San Francisco’s population identifies as Deaf or disabled, and in order to better serve this diverse population, the City will expand the State’s category for disabilities to include developmental, medical, physical, sensory, or behavioral health disabilities, including severe mental health and/or substance use disorders. To ensure low-barrier access to vaccines, San Francisco will not require vaccination sites that do not have access to patients’ medical records to require proof of diagnosis and/or disability. Instead, patients may be asked to provide a self-attestation of their qualifying condition."

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Agency secretary, told reporters in a press call Friday the state directed counties not to modify eligibility guidelines.

“We worked hard with a number of individuals representing counties to get the list narrowed to a point where we feel like we're focused on the most vulnerable first,” Ghaly said. “And our hope and direction is that the counties don't modify that further.”

The CDC lists smoking as one of the health conditions that increases risk of severe illness from COVID-19, but neither San Francisco nor the state made it an eligible condition to receive the vaccine.

“Many individuals who smoke also do have some underlying conditions,” Ghaly said. “Some smokers will be captured by the other conditions on the list, but [smoking] alone is not going to be one of the qualifying conditions.”

Kevin Stark

Watch: UCSF's Monica Gandhi and Bob Wachter Talk About Latest COVID Developments

A year since the first lockdown in California, Dr. Monica Gandhi and Dr. Bob Wachter of UCSF speak with KQED Newsroom's Priya David Clemens about all things COVID, including the coronavirus variants, the issue of continuing school closures and the success of the vaccines, including the latest one to gain U.S. approval, from Johnson & Johnson.

Mayor Breed, Parents, Children, Rally for SF In-Person School Reopening with Five-Day Week

Hundreds of parents and students, along with some elected officials, marched in downtown San Francisco Saturday demanding that the San Francisco Unified School District reopen in-person instruction five days a week for all elementary school students immediately.

The groups also want all grades open for in-person instruction by the fall. The district doesn't have concrete plans for older students, broadly, yet.

Demonstrators marched from Alamo Square Park to Civic Center Plaza chanting, "five full days for all! five full days for all!"

(From left) Minerva Pacheco, Olga Reyes and their children holds signs during a rally at City Hall on March 13, 2021, to open San Francisco schools. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

SFUSD parent Cyn Wang said she expects her daughter to resume first grade in-person starting April 12th, when some grade-school children are going to begin phasing in for in-person instruction. But Wang's daughter will only be allowed to attend for two to three days a week.

“Which to me is really unacceptable, especially since we now have the lowest transmission rates in San Francisco of any U.S. metro area and our teachers are getting vaccinated,” Wang said.

Mayor London Breed, State Senator Scott Wiener, Assemblymember David Chiu, and Supervisors Hillary Ronen,  Rafael Mandelman and Ahsha Safai joined the rally, which was organized by the group Decrease the Distance.

In a Medium post, Breed wrote "I would not be Mayor today if it weren't for San Francisco's public schools." Breed, who is a San Francisco native and alum of Galileo High School, said the "data is clear that after almost a year, distance learning simply isn't working," and that schools need to reopen safely.

San Francisco Unified School District families and educators march from Alamo Square to City Hall in San Francisco on March 13, 2021, in support of opening schools on the one year anniversary of school buildings being closed. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Last week, the school district announced their plans to offer in-person instruction to pre-K through second-grade students first,  some at five days a week others at two days a week, depending on demand. SFUSD says they’ll gradually bring back third through fifth-grade students and at-risk middle and high school students on April 26.

Julie Chang

