Watch: UCSF's Monica Gandhi and Bob Wachter Talk About Latest COVID Developments

A year since the first lockdown in California, Dr. Monica Gandhi and Dr. Bob Wachter of UCSF speak with KQED Newsroom's Priya David Clemens about all things COVID, including the coronavirus variants, the issue of continuing school closures, and the success of the vaccines, including the latest one to gain U.S. approval, from Johnson & Johnson.
Mayor Breed, Parents, Children, Rally for SF In-Person School Reopening with Five-Day Week
Hundreds of parents and students, along with some elected officials, marched in downtown San Francisco Saturday demanding that the San Francisco Unified School District reopen in-person instruction five days a week for all elementary school students immediately.
The groups also want all grades open for in-person instruction by the fall. The district doesn't have concrete plans for older students, broadly, yet.
Demonstrators marched from Alamo Square Park to Civic Center Plaza chanting, "five full days for all! five full days for all!"
SFUSD parent Cyn Wang said she expects her daughter to resume first grade in-person starting April 12th, when some grade-school children are going to begin phasing in for in-person instruction. But Wang's daughter will only be allowed to attend for two to three days a week.
“Which to me is really unacceptable, especially since we now have the lowest transmission rates in San Francisco of any U.S. metro area and our teachers are getting vaccinated,” Wang said.
Mayor London Breed, State Senator Scott Wiener, Assemblymember David Chiu, and Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Rafael Mandelman and Ahsha Safai joined the rally, which was organized by the group Decrease the Distance.
In a Medium post, Breed wrote "I would not be Mayor today if it weren't for San Francisco's public schools." Breed, who is a San Francisco native and alum of Galileo High School, said the "data is clear that after almost a year, distance learning simply isn't working," and that schools need to reopen safely.
Last week, the school district announced their plans to offer in-person instruction to pre-K through second-grade students first, some at five days a week others at two days a week, depending on demand. SFUSD says they’ll gradually bring back third through fifth-grade students and at-risk middle and high school students on April 26.
California to Provide COVID Vaccines to ICE Detainees
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees held in facilities in California will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, according to state public health officials.
This comes months after federal authorities said the state is responsible for allocating vaccines to immigrant detainees within its borders, prompting local advocates to push California officials to clarify their plans.
Beginning March 15, people who live or work in congregate settings with a high risk of coronavirus outbreaks will be prioritized for the vaccine, including those held at jails, prisons and ICE facilities, the California Department of Public Health said Thursday.
“We feel that this is a very long overdue inclusion of immigrants in detention in the states’ plan,” said Jackie Gonzalez, policy director for the advocacy group Immigrant Defense Advocates. “And what we would like to see is clear guidance for how local public health departments should roll out the vaccine.”
ICE detention centers operating in California should work with local health jurisdictions to get allocations of doses and to plan vaccinations, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services agency.
“The exact approach is going to be provider-specific,” said Ghaly, during a call with reporters.
The coronavirus has swept through all seven detention centers in California, infecting more than 600 people held in the facilities since the pandemic began. More than a dozen detainees diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently in isolation or being monitored, according to ICE figures.
An agency spokesman said a limited number of detainees nationwide have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, depending on availability and priorities for vaccinating individuals in the state where they are held.
Vaccines at detention facilities are administered by the ICE Health Services Corps, by contracted medical staff, or “through other processes as defined by the state and/or local vaccination implementation plan,” said ICE spokesman Jonathan Moor, in a statement.
But immigrant advocates, including members of an advisory group tasked with helping California public health officials distribute the vaccine equitably, say local health departments or other trusted community medical providers should be the entities both informing detainees and providing them with shots.
“We can't expect folks that are detained to be receptive to getting the vaccine from the detention facility staff or from people associated with ICE,” said Kiran Savage-Sangwan, executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, who also sits on CDPH’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee. “And that’s because of the really poor track record of medical care in these facilities.”
Contra Costa and Sonoma Counties Will Advance to Less-Restrictive Red Reopening Tier
As of Sunday, the Bay Area will officially be red all over.
Contra Costa and Sonoma counties, the last two in the Bay Area to be stuck in the most restrictive, purple tier, will join their neighbors one step up in the red category of reopening, allowing for long-shuttered movie theaters and museums to resume operations at limited capacity, and for restaurants to offer indoor dining, subject to limitations.
The two counties are among 13 statewide that will advance this weekend out of the purple, the California Department of Public Health said Friday. An additional 13 counties still in the purple, including Sacramento and San Diego, are expected to advance to the red next Tuesday. That would leave just eight counties still at the lowest level of reopening, though some of are likely to graduate soon.
The changes in status are due to an update of the state's reopening criteria, which reduces the threshold to advance out of the purple tier — from seven COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people to 10 cases per 100,000.
Two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents in some of the state’s hardest-hit communities, CDPH said, triggering the relaxation of the metrics required to move up in the tier system. Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had set aside 40% of its allotted vaccine doses for these areas.
“California is doubling down on its mission to keep equity a top priority as we continue to get COVID-19 doses into the arms of all Californians as safely and quickly as possible,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency, said in a statement. “Focusing on the individuals who have been hardest hit by this pandemic is the right thing to do and also ensures we are having the greatest impact in reducing transmission, protecting our health care delivery system and saving lives.”
These are some of the openings allowed in counties under the state's red tier, which indicates "substantial" risk of transmission:
- Indoor dining at restaurants (max 25% building capacity, up to 100 people)
- Indoor retail (max 50% store capacity)
- Indoor shopping centers (max 50% capacity but closed common areas)
- Museums, zoos and aquariums (max 25% capacity of facility)
- Movie theaters (max 25% capacity up to 100 people)
- Indoor gyms and fitness centers (max 10% capacity)
- Youth sports: Outdoor low- and moderate-contact sports are permitted; outdoor high-contact sports are also permitted, subject to state guidelines
San Francisco Begins Administering Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
San Francisco began administering an allotment of 1,000 Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses on Friday.
Seniors and others who are eligible received shots at City College of San Francisco on Ocean Avenue, located in the Ingleside neighborhood.
Officials hope the single-dose vaccine will help speed up the vaccination process.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to distribute than both the Pfizer and Moderna shots because it does not need to be frozen for transport and storage.
But the city’s supply remains tight. The health department has 4,800 doses of the vaccine currently on hand. San Francisco says it is not expecting to receive another allotment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the state next week.
Here's Who Will Be Newly Eligible for Vaccine Appointments on Monday
Starting Monday, March 15, California will expand vaccine eligibility to millions of people who are at higher risk from COVID-19 because of health conditions or disabilities.
The state has also notified vaccine providers and public health departments that individuals who reside in a new group of congregate settings, as well as people who work at airports and commercial airlines, will be eligible to get their shots as well.
People ages 16-64 who have certain disabilities or health conditions that put them at "the very highest risk" from the coronavirus are the main group who will newly qualify.
Here’s the list of health categories the California Department of Public Health deemed to be at very high risk from COVID-19:
- Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state
- Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
- Chronic pulmonary disease
- Down syndrome
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)
- Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%
The state will also allow people with certain “developmental or other significant, high-risk" disabilities” to receive vaccines.
Other Californians who will newly qualify for a vaccine on Monday:
- People who reside or work in a high-risk congregate residential setting, such as an incarceration/detention facility, homeless shelter or behavioral health facility
- People experiencing homelessness, who are at risk of transitioning into congregate settings at short notice
- Public transit workers, including airport and commercial airline workers (but not private airplanes)
If you are eligible for vaccination because of your disability or health condition, the state says you won't be asked to provide documentation of the diagnosis or type of disability you have, in order to protect patient confidentiality. Instead, you'll be asked to sign a self-attestation that you meet the state's criteria.
Note that certain counties may choose to expand these criteria. For example, San Francisco has announced it will broaden its definitions beyond the state's to include more conditions and disabilities; the city/county will offer vaccines to people living with HIV, for instance. Check your county's own rules and plans around eligible disabilities and health conditions.
If you're unsure whether your job is included in one of these eligible industries above, take a look at the state's Updated Vaccine Allocation guide, which goes into more detail about which types of roles are included. (If you believe your job makes you eligible for vaccination under these guidelines, you should also talk to your employer to see if they have a plan for vaccinating workers.)
The quickest way to see if you're currently eligible for the vaccine and able to make an appointment is to input your details into the state's My Turn site.
As for who's next on the eligible list, in late January, California announced that after vaccinating people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B — and now those newly qualified groups starting March 15 — the state will shift away from its previous plan of job-based eligibility exposure risk, health conditions and age — in favor of a system that will be primarily age-based.
—Carly Severn and Kevin Stark
More CVS Stores to Offer Vaccine Appointments Starting Saturday
CVS is expanding its in-store COVID-19 vaccination sites to 119 new locations in California.
The new locations include stores in Alameda, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, CVS said. The stores will make appointments available as they receive shipments of vaccine.
Starting Saturday, eligible residents can make appointments at the new CVS sites with slots available as soon as the next day.
If you're currently eligible for a shot, you can make your appointment with CVS here. You can also use the CVS app or call 800-746-728. Walk-in appointments are not available.
Here's where you can check the availability of vaccine appointments in all of the California cities in which CVS operates.