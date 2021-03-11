KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

San Francisco supermarket and pharmacy workers will get additional $5 per hour in payThousands of Kaiser patients in Santa Clara County have vaccine appointments switchedCalifornia could get $150 billion from federal COVID-19 relief billSF community leaders, supervisor want vaccination sites in Tenderloin, Treasure IslandState bill would require bonus pay for health care workersBay Area leaders applaud passage of $1.9 Trillion COVID relief packageSonoma, Contra Costa counties still waiting to see red
More timeline

Supermarket and Pharmacy Workers in San Francisco Will Get $5 an Hour More in Pay

San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to raise wages by $5 per hour for some grocery and pharmacy workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor London Breed plans to sign the legislation next week, according to her press director, Andy Lynch, and the ordinance will go into effect three days afterward.

The extra pay requirement will apply to retail grocery stores and pharmacies, plus janitorial and security contractors whose employees work at those locations. Stores with less than 20 employees in San Francisco and 500 employees worldwide will be exempt. Employers can also negotiate a different pay structure through a collective bargaining agreement.

Employees who make under $35 per hour or $75,000 per year will qualify for the extra pay, which will last until the health emergency in the city is declared at an end.

"Our essential grocery workers are often paid minimum wage and are expected to take high risks by constant exposure to the public. While we have protocols in place to wear a mask, stay 6-feet apart, and stay home if you're sick, we know these protocols are not always followed by the public," said Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton, in a statement. "This emergency ordinance compensates grocery workers and drug store workers who have had heightened exposure throughout this pandemic by working to survive."

Other Bay Area cities have enacted a similar $5 hazard pay increase for grocery store workers, including Oakland, San Mateo, Daly City, South San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Leandro, and Berkeley. The California Grocers Assocation, an industry group, has fought some of these mandatory raises in court, last month filing separate lawsuits against Oakland and San Leandro.

Nate Rose, senior director of communications for the association, said it evaluates whether to take legal action on a case-by-case basis, and he declined to say whether it would sue over San Francisco's ordinance. The group contends the wage hikes could result in lost  jobs,  fewer hours for workers, and  higher food price. Last month, the association filed separate lawsuits against the cities of Oakland and San Leandro, alleging the mandated hazard pay raises are unlawful.

Rose said the grocers association has so far obtained one injunction againt the required extra pay, in Long Beach. Stores in other cities are paying the extra salary while the cases are heard.

On Wednesday, the Kroger's supermarket chain said it would close three stores in Los Angeles because of the pay requirement. Kroger's has also announced store closures in Seattle and Long Beach, attributing the shutdowns to the cities' COVID pay ordinances.

“It’s never our desire to close a store, but when you factor in the increased costs of operating during COVID-19, consistent financial losses at these locations and an extra pay mandate that will cost nearly $20 million over the next 120 days, it becomes impossible to operate these three stores,” Kroger's said in a statement.

The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union asserts that 139 grocery workers have died from COVID.

Jon Brooks and Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Thousands of Kaiser Patients in Santa Clara County Have Vaccine Appointments Switched

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente patients who are registered for vaccinations through Santa Clara County will now need to get them through Kaiser, county officials announced Wednesday.

The move will affect Kaiser members under age 75 who were scheduled to get their first or second vaccine dose through Santa Clara County between March 11 and 21.

County officials said the change is due to a low and unpredictable supply of vaccine that has created uncertainty about whether enough doses will be available for communities most impacted by COVID-19.

While the state has assured Kaiser it will have enough vaccine for their members, the county hasn’t gotten that same guarantee for its uninsured or vulnerable residents, officials said.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente said it would reach out directly to members whose appointments were canceled.

“We do not anticipate this situation will affect any vaccination appointments already scheduled in our facilities,” Kaiser said.

The company told the county it will prioritize scheduling vaccine appointments for members who are subject to the switch.

Laura Klivans

Top of timeline ↑

California Could Get $150 Billion From Federal COVID-19 Relief Bill

The massive COVID-19 relief bill Congress approved Wednesday will pump more than $150 billion into California's economy, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said Wednesday, including a $26 billion windfall for the state's already burgeoning budget surplus.

Nearly half of the money will go to Californians directly in the form of $1,400 checks and expanded unemployment benefits.

Another $15.9 billion will go to public and private schools while $3.6 billion will boost the state's vaccination, testing and contact tracing efforts. There's also money for public transit agencies, airports and child care.

About $16 billion will go to local governments and will be split between cities and counties. And $26 billion will go directly to state government for services impacted by the pandemic.

Like most states, California budget forecasters predicted a steep drop-off in revenue during the pandemic as businesses were forced to close and millions of people lost their jobs.

Newsom and the Legislature reacted quickly by raising taxes, cutting spending and pulling from the state's savings accounts to cover what they expected to be a $54.3 billion shortfall.

Instead, California's revenues went up, buoyed by taxes paid by a wealthy population that made a lot of money from the surging stock market.

Read the full story.

Adam Beam, Associated Press

 

Top of timeline ↑

'We Are Falling Short' — Call to Open Vaccination Sites in Tenderloin, Treasure Island

San Francisco community leaders and Supervisor Matt Haney are calling on the city to open COVID-19 vaccination sites with easy public access on Treasure Island and in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Low-income ZIP codes in the two areas are among those targeted by the state to receive a greater vaccine supply. But residents often lack internet access to make appointments or a way to get to mass vaccination sites like Moscone Center, said Del Seymour, who directs the job readiness nonprofit Code Tenderloin.

“Treasure Island is a long way," Seymour said. "And if you are disabled or you are not comfortable yet getting on the bus because of COVID, that’s a barrier right there."

Treasure Island has one of the lowest inoculation rates in the city, with only about 0.2% of residents who’ve received the vaccine, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the Tenderloin has the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in San Francisco.

There is no vaccine site on Treasure Island and clinics in the Tenderloin are providing inoculations mostly to clients and staff, according to Haney’s office.

As more residents in those areas become eligible for vaccines, the city’s public health department must set up local sites, including walk-ins where eligible residents can get the vaccine on the same day, said Haney, whose district includes both the Tenderloin and Treasure Island.

“These communities are ready and what is happening now is not enough, it’s not working,” Haney said during a Zoom meeting with reporters this week. “We are falling short to ensure access for these neighborhoods.”

The city is piloting mobile vaccination units at a senior center and other locations in the Tenderloin, and it's working with local community groups to help them build capacity to inoculate eligible neighborhood residents, according to a statement by the San Francisco COVID Command Center.

The center and the public health department will also set up a vaccination site on Treasure Island, according to the statement, which will be open to residents as eligibility expands.

Officials with the department control only 30% of the vaccine supply coming to the city, while the rest is allocated by the state or federal government to health care providers such as Sutter, Kaiser Permanente and UCSF, as well as to pharmacies.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

Top of timeline ↑

California Bill Would Require Bonus Pay for Health Care Workers Next Year

A new state bill introduced Tuesday would require health care companies to pay front-line workers an additional $5 an hour as compensation for difficult working conditions during the pandemic.

Assembly Bill 650, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, would require medical institutions with more than 100 employees to pay all front-line health care staff a quarterly bonus equivalent to $5 an hour in 2022.

The legislation is intended to increase worker retention and address burnout that many workers are feeling one year into the pandemic.

That may benefit health care workers like Gabriel Montoya, an EMT in Downey, who recalled two colleagues whose family members were admitted to his hospital with COVID-19.

"So they’re downstairs and they’re doing the work for patients, and upstairs they had two family members in ICU, both of whom passed away," Montoya says.

Muratsuchi said he introduced his bill because "these health care workers have been absolutely heroic for the last year, this is the right thing to do."

Jan Emerson-Shea of the California Hospital Association says hospitals are always looking at ways to improve retention. In 2020, many hospitals did offer extra shift pay, temporary housing and child care to support workers through the pandemic, she says.

"It's not just to pay, it's so many other things that help an individual decide whether they want to stay with their job or not," Emerson-Shea said. "They went into a dangerous workplace on a daily basis, often with inadequate protective equipment, lack of staff support, long work hours with few breaks, in order to take care of others and save lives."

Union supporters of the bill point out that many health care companies made billions in profits in 2020, so some of that money should be set aside for workers, they say.

More on the story from the Mercury News.

Alice Woelfle

Top of timeline ↑

Bay Area Leaders Applaud Passage of $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package. Here's What's in It

House lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, sending the legislation to Biden's desk for his signature. The White House says Biden plans to sign it on Friday.

That's welcome news to some Bay Area city leaders, who have advocated for more relief from the federal government.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed lauded the package, called the American Rescue Plan, for providing funding for vaccinations, direct support for families and people in need, and helping cities "maintain critical services and avoid layoffs."

"This is what happens when we have a federal government that wants to invest in the success of states and cities," Breed said on Twitter Wednesday. "The future of San Francisco and the country is brighter today as a result."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf were also among Bay Area leaders pushing for more funding in the federal relief package.

"American cities like San Jose have been on the front lines of the #COVID19 pandemic & paid a steep price," Liccardo tweeted in February, joining more than 400 mayors across the United States calling on Congress to pass the relief plan.

The bill will direct a new round of aid to Americans — in the form of direct payments, extended unemployment benefits, an expanded child tax credit and more — almost a year after the pandemic first upended daily life in the United States.

Read the full story.

Chloee Weiner and Barbara Sprunt, NPR, and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Top of timeline ↑

Sonoma, Contra Costa Counties Still Waiting to Qualify for Fewer Restrictions

Sonoma and Contra Costa counties are the only two Bay Area counties still stuck at purple, which is the most restrictive tier of California's coronavirus risk assessment system. The categories dictate the level of limitations imposed on businesses and activities. The other seven counties have all moved up a level, to the red tier.

Health officials in Contra Costa anticipate the county will move into the red tier next week, if case numbers and test positivity rates remain steady.

The move would mean the resumption of indoor dining and the opening of movie theaters, gyms and museums, subject to attendance occupancy limitations.

Sonoma County, however, may have to wait. To loosen restrictions, counties need to meet the red tier criteria for two weeks straight. Counties must log fewer than seven coronavirus cases per 100,000 people daily, and a test positivity rate below 8% both generally and specifically in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

While Sonoma County meets two out of three of the criteria, its case rate is still too high, at 8.2.

“Hang in there, we are so close,” the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase telling county residents.

Counties lagging in the measures the state has used to graduate areas to a less restrictive level may see some relief when the state hits 2 million vaccines administered to people in designated disadvantaged communities. That could happen as soon as this week.

At that point, the case threshold for moving out of the purple tier will be 10 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, up from the current seven.

Laura Klivans and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑