Campaign to Change How San Francisco School Board Is Chosen Seeks Signatures

A group of San Francisco parents fed up with the pace of school reopening is proposing to alter the way school board members are selected, from election by voters to appointment by elected officials.

SFUSD Board President Gabriela Lopez speaks during a rally at Lowell High School on Feb. 5, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The Campaign for Better San Francisco Public Schools announced Monday it will seek voter signatures to put a charter amendment seeking to reform the board’s selection process on the June 2022 ballot.

Patrick Wolff, who co-chairs the campaign, says San Francisco’s ballot can be overwhelming, and that voters can have a difficult time accessing the information they need to pick school board candidates.

“We believe this will create better accountability, so the Board of Education will be made up of the right people with the right priorities,” said Wolff, the father of two public school students. “Our ultimate hope is that through this process, our schools will be governed better and education outcomes will be improved for San Francisco public school students and families.”

The parents-led campaign pointed to a 2013 study by researchers at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank in Washington DC, which found that cities like Chicago and New York, where mayors oversee school districts, allocated more money for education, had smaller teacher-student ratios, and produced better student outcomes compared to the average school-district in their states.

New York and Chicago are also among the major urban centers that have reopened in-person classrooms during the pandemic. Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot told The New York Times that reopening wouldn’t have happened without mayoral control of the schools.

Wolff asserted that the current seven-member school board in San Francisco prioritized renaming dozens of closed schools over addressing the student achievement gap, which has especially widened during remote learning for low-income students of color. After a public outcry, the board announced it would pause the renaming plan to focus on restarting in-person classes.

Asked about the push by parents to make the selection of school board members subject to appointment, Board President Gabriela Lopez declined to comment.

“At this time we are committed to focusing on returning to in-person learning, so I will be declining comment on this,” she said in a statement.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

San Francisco Officials Announce More Details on School Reopenings

San Francisco school officials announced more details Monday about the plan to start returning elementary and some older students back to classrooms next month. Last week, the district reached a tentative agreement with the teachers union on reopening schools.

Students in prekindergarten through second grade, plus older elementary school children with disabilities or in county programs, will be the first to come back, beginning April 12, said Vincent Matthews, superintendent for the San Francisco Unified School District.

The district, which instructs some 57,000 students, will bring back third through fifth graders, as well as some at-risk middle and high school students, including those who are homeless or in foster care, as early as April 26. The remaining middle and high school students will have to continue taking online classes for now, Matthews said. Opening dates could be delayed pending the approval by the city’s public health department of all safety requirements for each school site.

“Families are struggling with spending a year in distance learning. We truly wish we could return to in-person learning for everyone,” Matthews said during a Zoom press conference. “We are committed to doing everything we can to get as many students back into in-person learning as soon as we possibly can.”

Officials said that depending on available space, families will be able to choose five days of in-person instruction or a hybrid model. Remaining completely in distance learning will be an option for families who do not wish their children to attend in person.

Last week, SFUSD sent 4,000 access codes to teachers and staffers to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The district plans to distribute more codes in coming weeks.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

Eager to Be Vaccinated, California Farmworkers Still Face Obstacles

There was a day in early December when Maria Cruz thought she might not make it.

“One morning my chest was in so much pain, I began to cry because honestly I panicked,” she said, recalling the cough, body aches and shivers during the grueling weeks she spent with COVID-19.

So when her employer, Monterey Mushrooms in Morgan Hill, offered its employees vaccines allotted by Santa Clara County, she drowned out anything negative she’d heard about the shots and signed up.

The process was easy enough: During a Sunday shift in late February, she walked from her workstation to an outdoor vaccine line. The whole process took less than 30 minutes, including the 15 minutes she sat in observation after her shot.

California has more than half a million farmworkers – and they appear to be eager to get vaccinated. Counties only recently started offering vaccinations to this hard-hit workforce, but agricultural workers are so far accepting the vaccine at high rates.

Large employers like Foster Farms, Pom Wonderful and Terranova Ranch reported about a 90% vaccination rate in recent, on-site worker vaccination clinics, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Read the full story.

Ana B. Ibarra, CalMatters

CDC Gives Green Light for Fully Vaccinated People to Meet Indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance for vaccinated people, giving the green light to resume some pre-pandemic activities and relax precautions that have been in place.

Specifically, the new guidance says people who are fully vaccinated can visit indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks or social distancing. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have gotten the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

Vaccinated people can also visit, unmasked, with people from another household who are not yet vaccinated, as long as those people are at low risk of serious illness from the virus. However, the agency said, vaccinated people should continue to wear masks when they're in public, avoid crowds and take other precautions when gathering with unvaccinated people who are at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

The new guidance also allows fully vaccinated individuals to forgo testing and quarantining following a known COVID-19 exposure, as long as they are not experiencing symptoms.

Read the full story.

Rachel Treisman, NPR

'Nightmares' of Black Zoom Boxes: A Day in the Life of an Oakland Remote Learning Teacher

On Jan. 27, KQED followed Oakland high school teacher Whitney Dwyer as she went about her day teaching on Zoom. What we found is that conducting class exclusively online is not just a serious struggle for students, but for teachers as well:

9 a.m.

“So our agenda for today:  We are going to review with a lightning round,” she says.

She throws in a sound effect: “Pew! Pew! Pew!”

Nobody has their camera on.

“Your participation credit goes up if your camera is on,” she offers. “I’m feeling a little lonely.”

Nothing.

She does get tired of sounding desperate. Like, can someone just turn their camera on? It doesn’t even have to be aimed at your face — it could be pointed at a window.

More silence. Another thing she’s had to get used to. Classroom chatter is reduced to text shorthand: lol, lmao, omg, ty, yw. And of course: ?

Answers to her questions arrive by chat, too, often in private messages.

“Thank you, Leilani,” she says in response to an answer only she can see.

Silence.

“Oh — I don’t know about all that.”

Silence.

For everybody else, they're hearing half a conversation.

Today’s topic is Venn diagrams — using them to compare and contrast the agriculture of the Aztecs and Mayans. That means learning a new digital tool, so Whitney toggles between describing ancient farming practices and troubleshooting.

Teach, group chat, private chat, text. Teach, group chat, private chat, text.

When the topic of slave labor among the Mayans comes up, something almost like a normal class discussion begins. Almost.

“Imagine being dependent on slave labor —”
“I mean one could argue —”
“There are really low wages —”
“People in jail are basically slaves —”

Zoom keeps cutting one person off when another one starts talking, so it’s all jumbled and fragmented.

Conducting class this way has robbed Whitney of almost everything she enjoys about teaching. For one, she no longer gets to see the confusion in her kids that’s often followed by light bulbs going off. What's left are nightmares of black boxes.

Read the full story or listen to the radio version.

Vanessa Rancaño

California Says Vaccine Supply Looks Flat Next Three Weeks

While President Biden said last week that the U.S. is on track to have enough vaccine for all adults by the end of May, California officials are tempering expectations that an abundant supply will soon arrive in the state.

For now, the state has only a three-week projection from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how much vaccine it can expect.

"And I hate to tell you this, but it is entirely flat. There is not a single dose increase, not one," said Marta Green, with the California Government Operations Agency. "What I'm hoping is that when those allocations actually come, that what's allocated is over that projection, that it's an underpromising and overdelivering."

Green warns the wait might be longer for people who haven’t had their first shot because the state still has to provide a lot of second doses from what’s available.

Still, in recent days, the state administered more than 200,000 vaccines per day on average, putting the total since the beginning of the vaccination program at more than 10 million doses, with 3 million people now inoculated with the required two shots.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

San Francisco Schools Plan to Start Offering Some In-Person Learning in April

San Francisco school officials plan to reopen classrooms for some of the youngest students beginning April 12 under a tentative deal reached with the teachers union.

The agreement was announced late Friday after months of debate over how and when kids would return to in-person instruction as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations decline statewide.

San Francisco Unified School District officials said in a statement that they reached the arrangement with the teachers union to “return as many students as possible in focal groups to nearly a full school day, 5 days a week."

Those groups are primarily preschool through fifth grade, although the district said 24 of 64 elementary schools will definitely reopen in April, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’s still unclear how many of the district’s 52,000 students will return before the term ends June 2.

The school board still needs to vote on the deal.

Officials have said it’s highly unlikely middle and high school students will go back to classrooms this year. District representatives declined to comment on the deal before a Monday news conference.

Susan Solomon, president of United Educators of San Francisco, said in a statement that the agreement "is the product of months of adapting and reimagining what a return to in-person instruction for educators, students, and families in a large urban district could look like in a pandemic.”

Across San Francisco Bay, Oakland students could also start heading back to classrooms within weeks, starting with the youngest children and most at-risk students across all grades, the Chronicle reported. The goal is to reopen the first schools by mid- to late March, according to a letter Oakland Unified School District sent to families last week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed into law a plan that allows California’s public schools to tap into a $2 billion fund to try and incentivize districts to reopen classrooms by the end of March.

The law does not require school districts to resume in-person instruction. Instead, the state is dangling the money before cash-strapped school boards, offering them a share only if they start offering in-person instruction by month’s end. The rest of the money the state recently set aside for schools, $4.6 billion, would go toward helping students catch up.

In California, the new law has attracted bipartisan support and scorn in equal measure, with the Democratic governor and lawmakers saying it marked an important step forward but was far from perfect.

Teachers from some of the biggest districts have come out against it, saying schools can’t reopen until infection rates drop and enough educators have been vaccinated.

Associated Press

