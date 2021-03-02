KQED is a proud member of
Officials Cite East Palo Alto to Highlight Vaccine Inequity

Elected officials in San Mateo County are calling on the federal government and California to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for the hardest-hit communities. 

Democratic California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents most of San Mateo County, said he is pressing for greater vaccine supply and more resources to inoculate East Palo Alto residents, many of whom are low-wage essential workers.

This community has been on the front lines, and providing human capital to allow those of us who have the privilege of working from home to continue to do so,” said Becker at a press conference near Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto. “They have stood with us during our darkest hours, and they must be treated like the priority that they are.”

East Palo Alto has one of the county’s highest COVID-19 case rates, but also the lowest proportion of eligible residents who have been inoculated. Nearly 12% of people who live in the predominantly Latino city have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 47% of the population in much wealthier Atherton, according to county figures.

East Palo Alto has a slightly lower population than neighboring Menlo Park, but three times as many COVID-19 cases, according to county data

“An aggressive vaccination rollout is what the fight for racial equity and social equity is and looks like in 2021,” said East Palo Alto City Councilmember Antonio López. "There are still two sides to the Bay Area. One with instant and immediate access to basic resources, and the other living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to figure out how to keep their family safe.”

David Canepa, President of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, says he's hopeful the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose instead of two, could be a “gamechanger,” and that newly available  vaccine supply should be allocated to essential workers like those in East Palo Alto.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

Another Pandemic-Proof Business: Horse Racing

Betting windows at California horse tracks remained closed for much of last year.

But people are still betting on races.

Fans wagered about $2.8 billion last season, just shy of the 2018-19 season’s total of about $2.9 billion.

Scott Chaney, executive director of the California Horse Racing Board, says remote betting on horses boomed during the pandemic, “and that can all be explained by people sitting on their couch wagering on horse races.”

“There has been a trend away from brick-and-mortar, satellite, on-track attendance,” he explained. “But COVID massively accelerated that.”

The vast majority of bets — nearly 80% — were placed remotely, and often out of state.

Chaney says he’s encouraged by the sustained level of interest in the sport, but he says race tracks will likely see less revenue as remote betting continues to grow.

While business may be good, the sport itself has not been free of trouble during the pandemic. In Berkeley, a huge outbreak of more than 300 cases at Golden Gate Fields forced the track to close for six weeks.

Scott Rodd, Capital Public Radio and The California Report

Newsom, Legislative Leaders Reach Deal Encouraging Schools to Reopen

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have agreed on a deal to resume in-person education for some California public school students, providing incentives — but not a mandate — for thousands of schools to open their doors by the end of March.

The legislation, announced Monday, comes after weeks of high-stakes negotiations between Newsom and top Democrats in the Senate and Assembly. The two sides were tasked with balancing the demands of parents eager for their children to return to class and the hesitancy of powerful teachers unions who are demanding heightened COVID-19 protection measures for their members.

"We all are united around coming back safely into the schools and helping with the social and emotional supports that our kids so desperately need," Newsom said at a press conference announcing the deal.

Newsom has faced daily questions about the progress of reopening talks, as his political opponents have made the school debate a centerpiece of their effort to recall him from office.

Under the agreement, the state is dangling $2 billion in incentives for school districts to open classrooms — without many of the hurdles contained in previous proposals.

For one, children in kindergarten through second grade will be able to return to class if they are in a county in the purple, most restrictive, reopening tier (with at least seven new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 8%), which the vast majority of the state currently falls under.

Read the full story.

Guy Marzorati

California Could Show $19 Billion Surplus Despite Pandemic

At the end of 2020, California had lost a record 1.6 million jobs during the pandemic. Nearly a half-million people stopped even trying to look for work. Business properties saw their value plummet more than 30%.

But California’s bank account is overflowing. As of January, the state’s tax collections were $10.5 billion ahead of projections. By the end of the fiscal year on July 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature could have a $19 billion surplus to spend.

It’s so much money that, for just the second time ever, the state is projected to trigger a state law requiring the government to send refunds to taxpayers.

Economic downturns usually put state governments in a bind, forcing them to cut services at a time when people need them most. That’s what happened a decade ago during the Great Recession when the housing market collapsed and the stock market tanked, creating a cascade of losses from the wealthy on down.

But this time, with the pandemic forcing the closure of bars, restaurants, theme parks, sporting events and small businesses, lower-wage workers bore the brunt of the losses while the wealthier worked from home. The economic losses started at the bottom of the income ladder and so far they haven’t made their way up to the top.

Read the full story.

Adam Beam, Associated Press

FDA Authorizes Johnson & Johnson's One-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine

A third COVID-19 vaccine is on the way, and this one requires only one shot for immunization.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for emergency use Saturday, a day after a panel of advisers to the agency voted unanimously (22-0) in its favor.

"The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States," said a statement by acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested in an international study of about 40,000 people, half of whom got the vaccine and half of whom got a placebo. The study found the company's vaccine to be 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 disease. For disease judged severe or critical, the effectiveness was 85%. The study was conducted in the U.S., South America and South Africa.

The main study included in the company's application found that 28 days or more after immunization, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.

The overall efficacy figures are lower than Pfizer's 95% in preventing COVID-19 disease and 94% for Moderna. But direct comparisons are challenging because of differences in the clinical trials and emergence of new strains of the coronavirus.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine "is very effective ... at preventing severe disease after a single dose and it induces the kind of response, so-called cellular immune response, that looks like it's going to have fairly long-lived memory, which is all good," Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA's advisory panel, told NPR's Scott Simon on Weekend Edition Saturday. "This certainly provides protection against what you care about, which is hospitalization, ICU admission and death. It's virtually 100% effective at doing that." Offit is also director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

This is a news brief. For the full story, head to NPR, here.

—Scott Hensley, NPR

San Jose Unified Will Resume In-Person Learning on April 21 for Some Students

The largest of the 19 school districts that serve San Jose residents announced Friday that its classrooms will reopen for some groups of students starting April 21.

Nancy Albarrán, superintendent of the San Jose Unified School District, declared in a letter released yesterday, "We made a commitment to our community that we would offer in-person learning when the county was in the orange tier or when our teachers had the opportunity to complete the vaccine process."

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 28, Santa Clara County will allow education workers to get vaccinated, including teachers. Albarrán said SJUSD teachers and other employees will begin to receive their vaccines early next week.

SJUSD had already begun phasing in students for in-person support and extracurricular activities on Wednesday. Only students whose parents choose to return to in-person classes will be invited back to the classrooms on April 21.

Last fall, parents had to choose through the district website whether they would allow their children to return to in-person classes when this was an option.

Families who chose to continue with distance learning and now changed their minds can still update their preferences online.

SJUSD is now the largest school district in the Bay Area to set an exact date on when in-person education can resume. Others, like the Oakland or San Francisco Unified School Districts, are still in negotiations with teachers unions and have yet to announce a precise date.

So far, five San Jose school districts have either reopened or have set dates to reopen soon.

"Throughout this pandemic, public health authorities have urged us to follow the science," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a news conference last Thursday.

"Yet when it comes to safely opening our schools, it's politics — not science — that has closed our schools and abandoned our poorest kids, all while opening bars, card clubs and marijuana dispensaries," he added.

Other San Jose school districts are expected to announce reopening plans this month, depending on the progress of negotiations with teachers unions and vaccine availability for educators.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí and Bay City News

Santa Clara County Expanding Vaccine Eligibility to Farmer Workers Sunday

In a recent study, UCSF researchers looked at occupational risks for COVID-19 and found that agriculture workers were among the jobs with the highest death rates from the coronavirus because of the essential in-person work they do.

Dr. Walt Newman, a family practitioner in San Jose, has been working for months with Santa Clara County and the United Farm Workers Union to get vaccines out to farm workers.

“The problem is that farm workers often don’t have computer access,” Newman said. “So the vaccination rates are very low.”

Newman felt a sense of urgency in getting vaccination efforts started with the group. Researchers from the UCSF study found that Latino and Black populations face additional risks because they disproportionately make up California’s essential workforce. During the pandemic, Latino farm workers saw an almost 60 percent uptick in deaths when compared to before the pandemic started.

Newman worked with the county to devise a plan to make vaccinations more accessible: bringing the vaccines to the workers.

“We all believe that the uptick of vaccines will be much higher in the workplace, rather than having them make an online reservation, go to a fairground,” Newman said. “I mean, many of these folks are living paycheck to paycheck.”

Starting Sunday, February 28, Santa Clara County will start vaccinating farm workers at Monterey Mushrooms in Morgan Hill, one of the largest agricultural employers in the Bay Area.

“The facility employs about 400 employees. So we’re really excited. We moved the mountain,” Newman said.

The County plans to deliver and vaccinate more than a thousand farm workers at the facility between Sunday and Wednesday, March 3. In another month, the county will be back to administer the second round of vaccinations.

Adhiti Bandlamudi

