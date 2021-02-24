KQED is a proud member of
Many Homebound People Still Waiting for Vaccine

Even as more coronavirus shots are administered every day, providers are still figuring out how to vaccinate people who are homebound.

Beth Freeman describes herself as a caretaker-daughter. She lives with Her 83-year-old father, Jim, in San Mateo County. He has Parkinson's disease, doesn't walk, and receives care at home provided by Sutter. But the Freemans still don't know when he can get vaccinated, even though he's eligible.

"The one thing my dad does every day is he watches the news," Beth said. "I’m trying to understand how he feels seeing everybody get the vaccine... . And here he sits at home at 83 with a hugely compromised physical situation."

Health officials around the Bay Area have been holding mobile clinics at places like senior housing centers. But they say going home- to-home with vaccinations is difficult because of complicated cold storage procedures.

Sutter says the logistics of giving shots to individuals at home are "challenging."

“Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines have complex and specific reconstitution, safe handling and timely administration requirements that make in-home vaccination on an individual basis challenging for all health care organizations," a Sutter Health spokesperson said in an email. She said the company is working toward vaccination capability for home health and hospice patients who are unable to travel to a clinic.

Kaiser says it has done limited outreach to some homebound patients who have been previously hospitalized, reside in a skilled nursing facility, or in other circumstances in which they have received a first dose and need a second to complete their inoculation.

"We look forward to launching a larger program throughout Northern California as the vaccine supply becomes more plentiful and the types of vaccine make portability into the home more readily possible," Kaiser said.

The San Francisco health department's Health at Home program provides home health services to some of the county’s most vulnerable residents. The program began administering coronavirus vaccines to clients this week. David Snyder, who heads the program, says his team puts individual doses into a temperature-controlled container then drives to people's homes.

He says patients "have been shocked that we called and offered" them shots. They're "ridiculously appreciative that this service is getting off the ground," Snyder said.

His team plans to give as many as 10 vaccines a day.

Napa County is conducting mobile vaccination clinics this week, going door to door at senior apartment complexes and mobile home parks.

Contra Costa Health services has begun running mobile clinics at low-income senior housing and board and care facilities, but said it does not have the capacity to offer individual home visits yet. 

Alameda County says it's in the planning stages of how to vaccinate people with mobility issues who live in their own home.  At senior affordable housing sites, health care workers have been going floor to floor instead of setting up in one common area in order to vaccinate those who are too frail to move very far.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Travelers to San Francisco From Outside Bay Area No Longer Required to Quarantine

San Francisco has lifted a 10-day quarantine order for residents who've traveled outside of the Bay Area, city health officials said Tuesday.

The local health order was instituted in December as the city and the state were experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. But the region as well as the state have seen a significant drop in new infections.

Although the local quarantine order has been lifted, health officials are continuing to urge residents to avoid non-essential travel outside the Bay Area and out of state. Residents who do so are still being advised to quarantine for 10 days.

"Lifting this order does not mean that it's now safe to just hop on a plane or go on a road trip," said Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco's acting health officer, in a statement. "This is not a travel free-for-all. We've made tremendous progress and brought our case numbers down, but we need to keep our guards up. The growing prevalence of variants, some of which were brought from abroad, is further proof that we must be extra cautious. If we do everything we are supposed to — wear our masks, practice physical distancing, avoid indoor gatherings with other households — we can continue to reopen businesses, schools and community activities. Voluntarily quarantining after traveling out of state or 120 miles from home helps protect everyone."

Travel, especially in shared vehicles like airplanes, buses and trains, can increase the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

—Bay City News

FDA Scientists Endorse Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Scientists at the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is effective and prevents hospitalizations from the disease.

Johnson & Johnson also revealed new, encouraging data showing the vaccine may do a better-than-expected job at protecting patients against new variants of the virus that causes disease. At the same time, FDA experts said the company’s study, results of which were originally made public in a Jan. 29 press release, includes insufficient information to draw conclusions on efficacy in people older than 75.

Documents from the FDA scientists, as well as separate documents from Johnson & Johnson, were released ahead of a Friday meeting of an FDA advisory panel in which outside experts will discuss and then vote on the risks and benefits of the new vaccine. The panel, known as the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, makes recommendations to the FDA; the agency is not required to follow them, but it generally does.

The J&J vaccine is the first vaccine to show efficacy given as a single dose. It also does not need to be kept frozen when being shipped, as the vaccines developed by Moderna and the team of Pfizer and BioNTech do. Both of those advantages could be profound when it comes to vaccinating as many people as possible, a key step in slowing the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Read the full story.

Matthew Herper and Helen Branswell, STAT

San Francisco Vaccine Expansion Includes Teachers, But Appointments Scarce

San Francisco on Wednesday opened up vaccination to education, child care, emergency service and food and agricultural workers who live or work in San Francisco. The expansion into Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan had been previously announced.

The city says, however, that a shortage of vaccine means appointments for the first of two required shots will be limited, as San Francisco has advised health care providers to prioritize second doses.

"The increase in second dose appointments puts additional strain on San Francisco’s COVID-19 vaccination network," the city said in a press release. "As more people become eligible for their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and yet supply does not increase significantly, health care providers are unable to offer as many first dose appointments."

Vaccination of teachers and education workers has been a major issue in ongoing negotiations between San Francisco Unified School District and unions over reopening classrooms for on-site instruction.

Today's move adds as many as 168,000 vaccine recipients to the 210,000 health care workers and people over 64 years of age who are already eligible, the city says.

San Francisco says 18% of residents 16 and older have now received their first dose of vaccine.

Check San Francisco's vaccination hub for eligibility information and links to appointment websites, including those from private health care providers like Kaiser and UCSF.

If you live or work in San Francisco, sign up here to get notified when you become eligible for vaccination.

Jon Brooks

Lawmakers Face Escalating Pressure in School Reopening Debate

At a recent meeting of the Fremont Unified School District Board of Education, Superintendent CJ Cammack presented the results of a self-selecting survey of parents, asking their feelings about continuing remote learning across the district's 42 schools.

The survey results should have provided a level of comfort for the elected board to stay the course: 63% of the nearly 11,000 parents who responded said they preferred to have their child remain in distance learning for the rest of the school year.

Then the public comment period began.

For nearly an hour, parents called in to levy their frustrations at the board, urging its members to produce a plan to reopen classrooms in the Bay Area's third largest school district.

"What about the 36% of the district? Are they not important?" asked Irene Shen, a district parent. "Not every parent will come here to speak but everyone will vote with their feet."

The status of public schools in California has remained largely static in the year since the pandemic began: Most remain shuttered, and large Bay Area districts like San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont have been in distance learning throughout the pandemic.

But the political landscape is shifting rapidly as local and state officials attempt to chart the course for a potential return to class. Finding a consensus among parents on such an emotionally charged issue is proving impossible, with surveys and polling providing limited guidance.

Read the full story.

Guy Marzorati

Marin, San Mateo Graduate to Red Tier, Enabling More Reopenings

Residents of Marin and San Mateo counties are seeing red. Which is a good thing.

The California Department of Public Health has moved both counties up a notch in the state's color-coded risk assessment system, from purple, signifying "widespread" coronavirus transmission, to red, indicating "moderate" spread of the virus. The change takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that other counties are close to moving to less restrictive levels as well. Based on state data, San Francisco, Napa and Santa Clara counties are among those likely to see an easing as soon as next week.


Here is some of what residents and business in San Mateo and Marin can now do, according to state guidelines:

  • Retail establishments can expand indoor capacity to 50%
  • Indoor malls can expand indoor capacity to 50% (food courts must remain closed)
  • Gyms and fitness studios, including yoga and dance studios, can open indoors at 10% capacity
  • Restaurants are allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Museums are allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity
  • Movie theaters are allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Cultural ceremonies, including weddings and funerals, are allowed indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer (Churches and houses of worship will stay at 25% indoor capacity.)

Marin says the move up to red, also called Tier 2, will allow any school that has not yet reopened for in-person learning to do so starting March 1. The county says nearly 90% of schools are already offering some form of instruction in physical classrooms.

The tier-status change is due to the low percentage of positive tests in low-income communities, the county said.

"Among residents in census tracts in the lowest quartile on the California Healthy Places Index only one in 25 tested were found to be infected," Marin said in a press release. "This is down from nearly one in five at the height of the pandemic in August. ... Areas once stricken with outbreaks — including San Rafael’s Canal neighborhood and portions of Novato — are seeing decreases in COVID-19 cases."

Other factors that qualify a move up in the state's four-tier "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" hierarchy include decreases in new cases per 100,000 people and fewer positive test rates, but Marin did not cite those.

San Mateo County says its transition to a more lenient category of reopening is due to a case rate that's fallen to 5.6%, as well as an improvement in the health equity index.

Marin and San Mateo are now among nine California counties in the red tier. Two counties are in the orange tier, which is considered Tier 3, and allows for even more reopenings. The lowest risk category is yellow — Tier 4 — which San Francisco reached last October, before the winter surge plunged it back into the purple.

—Jon Brooks

At Senate Nomination Hearing, Becerra Says Pandemic Comes First

President Biden's pick for health secretary – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra – told senators Tuesday that tackling the coronavirus pandemic will be his first priority if confirmed. But he also pledged to expand health insurance, rein in prescription drug costs and reduce racial and ethnic disparities in medical care.

"To meet this moment, we need strong federal leadership," Becerra said at the first of two hearings on his nomination. "I understand the enormous challenges before us and our solemn responsibility to faithfully steward this agency that touches almost every aspect of our lives."

Before becoming California's attorney general, Becerra, 63, represented the Los Angeles area for more than 20 years in the U.S. House. He faces opposition from many GOP senators, who question his support for abortion rights and government-run health insurance, along with his lack of a clinical background. In the past 25 years, only one medical doctor has led the Department of Health and Human Services in a permanent capacity.

Appearing before the Senate health committee, Becerra seconded Biden's goals of 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days, increased coronavirus testing, ramped up DNA mapping of the virus to track worrisome mutations and reopening schools and businesses.

Read the full story.

—Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press

