KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

San Francisco lifts quarantine order for travelers outside Bay AreaFDA scientists endorse Johnson & Johnson vaccineSan Francisco vaccine expansion includes teachers, but appointments scarceLawmakers face escalating pressure in school reopening debateMarin, San Mateo graduate to red tier, enabling more reopeningsAt nomination hearing, Becerra says pandemic comes firstNewsom signs relief package with aid for small business, low-Income residents
More timeline

Travelers to San Francisco From Outside Bay Area No Longer Required to Quarantine

San Francisco has lifted a 10-day quarantine order for residents who've traveled outside of the Bay Area, city health officials said Tuesday.

The local health order was instituted in December as the city and the state were experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. But the region as well as the state have seen a significant drop in new infections.

Although the local quarantine order has been lifted, health officials are continuing to urge residents to avoid non-essential travel outside the Bay Area and out of state. Residents who do so are still being advised to quarantine for 10 days.

"Lifting this order does not mean that it's now safe to just hop on a plane or go on a road trip," San Francisco's Acting Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said in a statement. "This is not a travel free-for-all. We've made tremendous progress and brought our case numbers down, but we need to keep our guards up. The growing prevalence of variants, some of which were brought from abroad, is further proof that we must be extra cautious. If we do everything we are supposed to — wear our masks, practice physical distancing, avoid indoor gatherings with other households — we can continue to reopen businesses, schools and community activities. Voluntarily quarantining after traveling out of state or 120 miles from home helps protect everyone."

Travel, especially in shared vehicles like airplanes, buses and trains, can increase the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

—Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

FDA Scientists Endorse Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Scientists at the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is effective and prevents hospitalizations from the disease.

Johnson & Johnson also revealed new, encouraging data showing the vaccine may do a better-than-expected job at protecting patients against new variants of the virus that causes disease. At the same time, FDA experts said the company’s study, results of which were originally made public in a Jan. 29 press release, includes insufficient information to draw conclusions on efficacy in people older than 75.

Documents from the FDA scientists, as well as separate documents from Johnson & Johnson, were released ahead of a Friday meeting of an FDA advisory panel in which outside experts will discuss and then vote on the risks and benefits of the new vaccine. The panel, known as the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, makes recommendations to the FDA; the agency is not required to follow them, but it generally does.

The J&J vaccine is the first vaccine to show efficacy given as a single dose. It also does not need to be kept frozen when being shipped, as the vaccines developed by Moderna and the team of Pfizer and BioNTech do. Both of those advantages could be profound when it comes to vaccinating as many people as possible, a key step in slowing the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Read the full story.

Matthew Herper and Helen Branswell, STAT

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Vaccine Expansion Includes Teachers, But Appointments Scarce

San Francisco on Wednesday opened up vaccination to education, child care, emergency service and food and agricultural workers who live or work in San Francisco. The expansion into Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan had been previously announced.

The city says, however, that a shortage of vaccine means appointments for the first of two required shots will be limited, as San Francisco has advised health care providers to prioritize second doses.

"The increase in second dose appointments puts additional strain on San Francisco’s COVID-19 vaccination network," the city said in a press release. "As more people become eligible for their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and yet supply does not increase significantly, health care providers are unable to offer as many first dose appointments."

Vaccination of teachers and education workers has been a major issue in ongoing negotiations between San Francisco Unified School District and unions over reopening classrooms for on-site instruction.

Today's move adds as many as 168,000 vaccine recipients to the 210,000 health care workers and people over 64 years of age who are already eligible, the city says.

San Francisco says 18% of residents 16 and older have now received their first dose of vaccine.

Check San Francisco's vaccination hub for eligibility information and links to appointment websites, including those from private health care providers like Kaiser and UCSF.

If you live or work in San Francisco, sign up here to get notified when you become eligible for vaccination.

Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

Lawmakers Face Escalating Pressure in School Reopening Debate

At a recent meeting of the Fremont Unified School District Board of Education, Superintendent CJ Cammack presented the results of a self-selecting survey of parents, asking their feelings about continuing remote learning across the district's 42 schools.

The survey results should have provided a level of comfort for the elected board to stay the course: 63% of the nearly 11,000 parents who responded said they preferred to have their child remain in distance learning for the rest of the school year.

Then the public comment period began.

For nearly an hour, parents called in to levy their frustrations at the board, urging its members to produce a plan to reopen classrooms in the Bay Area's third largest school district.

"What about the 36% of the district? Are they not important?" asked Irene Shen, a district parent. "Not every parent will come here to speak but everyone will vote with their feet."

The status of public schools in California has remained largely static in the year since the pandemic began: Most remain shuttered, and large Bay Area districts like San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont have been in distance learning throughout the pandemic.

But the political landscape is shifting rapidly as local and state officials attempt to chart the course for a potential return to class. Finding a consensus among parents on such an emotionally charged issue is proving impossible, with surveys and polling providing limited guidance.

Read the full story.

Guy Marzorati

Top of timeline ↑

Marin, San Mateo Graduate to Red Tier, Enabling More Reopenings

Residents of Marin and San Mateo counties are seeing red. Which is a good thing.

The California Department of Public Health has moved both counties up a notch in the state's color-coded risk assessment system, from purple, signifying "widespread" coronavirus transmission, to red, indicating "moderate" spread of the virus. The change takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that other counties are close to moving to less restrictive levels as well. Based on state data, San Francisco, Napa and Santa Clara counties are among those likely to see an easing as soon as next week.


Here is some of what residents and business in San Mateo and Marin can now do, according to state guidelines:

  • Retail establishments can expand indoor capacity to 50%
  • Indoor malls can expand indoor capacity to 50% (food courts must remain closed)
  • Gyms and fitness studios, including yoga and dance studios, can open indoors at 10% capacity
  • Restaurants are allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Museums are allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity
  • Movie theaters are allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Cultural ceremonies, including weddings and funerals, are allowed indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer (Churches and houses of worship will stay at 25% indoor capacity.)

Marin says the move up to red, also called Tier 2, will allow any school that has not yet reopened for in-person learning to do so starting March 1. The county says nearly 90% of schools are already offering some form of instruction in physical classrooms.

The tier-status change is due to the low percentage of positive tests in low-income communities, the county said.

"Among residents in census tracts in the lowest quartile on the California Healthy Places Index only one in 25 tested were found to be infected," Marin said in a press release. "This is down from nearly one in five at the height of the pandemic in August. ... Areas once stricken with outbreaks — including San Rafael’s Canal neighborhood and portions of Novato — are seeing decreases in COVID-19 cases."

Other factors that qualify a move up in the state's four-tier "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" hierarchy include decreases in new cases per 100,000 people and fewer positive test rates, but Marin did not cite those.

San Mateo County says its transition to a more lenient category of reopening is due to a case rate that's fallen to 5.6%, as well as an improvement in the health equity index.

Marin and San Mateo are now among nine California counties in the red tier. Two counties are in the orange tier, which is considered Tier 3, and allows for even more reopenings. The lowest risk category is yellow — Tier 4 — which San Francisco reached last October, before the winter surge plunged it back into the purple.

—Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

At Senate Nomination Hearing, Becerra Says Pandemic Comes First

President Biden's pick for health secretary – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra – told senators Tuesday that tackling the coronavirus pandemic will be his first priority if confirmed. But he also pledged to expand health insurance, rein in prescription drug costs and reduce racial and ethnic disparities in medical care.

"To meet this moment, we need strong federal leadership," Becerra said at the first of two hearings on his nomination. "I understand the enormous challenges before us and our solemn responsibility to faithfully steward this agency that touches almost every aspect of our lives."

Before becoming California's attorney general, Becerra, 63, represented the Los Angeles area for more than 20 years in the U.S. House. He faces opposition from many GOP senators, who question his support for abortion rights and government-run health insurance, along with his lack of a clinical background. In the past 25 years, only one medical doctor has led the Department of Health and Human Services in a permanent capacity.

Appearing before the Senate health committee, Becerra seconded Biden's goals of 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days, increased coronavirus testing, ramped up DNA mapping of the virus to track worrisome mutations and reopening schools and businesses.

Read the full story.

—Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Signs Coronavirus Relief Package With Aid for Small Business, Low-Income Residents

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $7.6 billion coronavirus relief package on Tuesday that will give at least $600 one-time payments to 5.7 million people while setting aside more than $2 billion in grants for struggling small businesses.

Newsom signed the law as Congress is debating a much larger stimulus package for the nation, a proposal that could also put money into the pockets of most Americans. And it comes as the first-term governor is facing a recall effort fueled in part by widespread anger over his handling of the coronavirus, particularly its impact on businesses.

Newsom used his emergency powers in November to set aside $500 million for small business grants. In the first round of funding, the program received more than 334,000 applications totaling more than $4.4 billion in requests.

The law Newsom signed on Thursday puts another $2 billion into that program. Businesses with annual revenues between $1,000 and $2.5 million are eligible for the money, with a priority given to businesses owned by women and minorities and businesses in areas with high unemployment rates.

The Legislature will likely approve more aid for businesses next week. Lawmakers had planned to pass a bill on Monday that would have let businesses deduct up to $150,000 in expenses covered by federal loans from their state taxes — a $2 billion benefit over six years. But they decided to amend the bill to let businesses deduct more than $150,000 from their taxes, raising the price tag for the state to about $2.3 billion, Newsom said.

Read the full story.

Adam Beam, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑