Kaiser Expands Vaccine Appointments to Members 65 and Over

Kaiser Permanente announced over the weekend that its allocation of vaccines will be more in line with its membership numbers. This week, the company will receive 20% of California's vaccine shipments, it said; according to Kaiser 1 in 4 state residents are members.

The increase means the health care giant is now reaching out to customers who are 65 and over to make vaccine appointments, starting with those who are at the highest risk of exposure to or complications from COVID-19.

Anthony Wright, head of Health Access California, a consumer advocacy coalition, says he hopes Kaiser will use its integrated medical record system to target people in areas most in need of vaccination.

"You know, we want to have an efficient as well as equitable rollout for this vaccine. And Kaiser has some tools that that other providers and counties do not," he said.

Kaiser said in a statement it has a longstanding commitment to health equity. They offer coronavirus shots to nonmembers, and are partnering with the state to give shots at vaccination hubs and temporary clinics that serve vulnerable populations.

Kaiser said on Saturday it had vaccinated more than 666,000 Californians.

—Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks